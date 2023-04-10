This was our 2nd saga cruise within a few weeks
This was a completely different experience in a positive way
On This occasion the courier service was far better. highly recommended outsourced courier name of Paul joseph from west Lancashire exec travel made the journey far more enjoyable on the way down
We were flying with British airways again who have gone very high-tech with ...
This was our first time on a saga cruise and as we are both in our early sixties. We were a tad concerned and had a perception that the river cruise might be dominated by older less able people but decided to go with an open mind and we are so glad we did.
As this was far from the truth most people were very able, some were even into their late eighties and still very able.
The ...
I don't normally write reviews anymore as life is too short!
However, I feel as though I need to because the reviews of the 2020 built ship, Spirit of the Danube are very sparse, to say the least.
Embarkation day was brutal for us.
We were a group of four (2x2 very young early 60's!) travelling from the North Yorkshire coast. Our pick-ups were between 5am and 5.30am. It was a ...
Budapest to Vienna.
This was my first river cruise and I loved it. I was a solo traveller and Saga and the cruise team on Spirit of the Danube have got it covered. Special tables in the restaurant, where it makes it easy to meet other solo travellers. A special solo cocktail hour. There were 9 of us on my cruise, + our guest speaker. At Marie, our cruise director’s suggestion, we all ...
This was my first river cruise so nothing to compare it to but it far surpassed all my expectations. From the chauffeur travel to Gatwick from North Wales to embarking Spirit of Douro. I had a cabin on the bottom deck which could have been a little snug for two people but as a solo traveller it was more than adequate with plenty of wardrobe space and bathroom with a very good shower always nice ...
This was our first Saga cruise and it was because it was going to places we’ve not been to for a while. There were a lot of problems that Saga couldn’t help. River levels too high and 2 lock malfunctions and that wasn’t Saga’s fault but how they dealt with it was.
Initially we were told at 6pm the night before that the cruise was going to start in Linz instead of Kelheim because of the river ...
I only found these two previous reviews when searching for reviews. Having read them both I was very apprehensive, which one should I believe?
Now I can tell you, it’s the 2nd one. The cruise was fantastic. The crew were very attentive, friendly and professional. Everything was so well organised.
The cabins were spacious and had everything you needed, even a hairdryer that dries your ...
Spirit of the Rhine is nice small ship with only 180 or so passengers, mostly like minded and good company. We were nervous about the entertainment (after 65 ocean cruises) and I don't know if we were just lucky, but the local entertainers brought aboard were really excellent and the onboard Saga entertainers / cruise staff got other activities just about right. Maybe do some more quizzes though? ...
Spirit of the Rhine a new beautifully COMPACT ship. Beds twins can be put together but with single duvets. Staff exceptional. All inclusive a bonus. Lots of wine some good. We have today come back from Highlights of the Mosel which we found relaxing. We climbed up to each castle on the hilltops which I loved. The journey on Eurostar like waiting at an airport. The included chauffeur got us there 2 ...
i was slightly worried having read some of the reviews on Cruise Critic but actually we were very pleasanatly surprised by how good it was. We arranged to go to the airport a day early to avoid the ridiculously early pick ups some people had. we paid for the hotel and transfer to the terminal but felt that was much better than being collected at 0500. the transport to and fro was good, clean ...