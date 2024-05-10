"But when we were on our first Saga cruise last August we were told that Vista would be late being delivered and our cruise for May 2023 was cancelled.Some of the passengers were older and more infirm than on our first Saga cruise (which we took as the world was opening up again after Covid) but the overall impression is of a blessed generation enjoying a long and pretty healthy retirement...."Read More
Some friends wanted to do a cruise for the first time so we offered to sail with them which worked very well for all four of us.
The cruise set off from Portsmouth on a lovely autumn day but the following three days sailing direct to Funchal had pretty bad weather sadly. This is a good test for any ship as it nearly everyone is inside the ship all day. The Living Room is very busy on these ...
let me begin by saying that the service on this ship was absolutely fabulous the crew from the captain downwards are the best we have had, they really go out of their way not only on this ship, but also Adventure. ..since covid, we have only cruised with Saga( 5 times ) the room service ,which we used a lot on this cruise, was very very good. The cabin we had this time was a standard cabin not ...
As it was my wife's birthday we decided to do this cruise to celebrate. We'd been to all the other ports before but have never been to Bordeaux. We had had to cancel a river cruise in the past owing to a sudden SNCF strike and the impossibility of finding an alternative flight to the city. The ship did a great deal to help us celebrate without us asking for anything - on the day the cabin was ...
We seemed to be at the younger end of the age scale in our early/mid 60s. The majority of passengers were probably late 70s/early 80s. We had numerous chats to lovely people of all ages but somehow felt a little conspicuous at times on board. The cabin was spacious, a massive 6ft bed consisting of 2 zipped singles; you would almost need a beacon to find your partner!! The wardrobe was taken up ...
A better cruise than my first experience. I was undecided about Saga - the service, particularly F&B was sloppy, the officers stand-offish and the Cruise Director better suited to Butlins on the rare occasions he put in an appearance.
My latest holiday, also to Norway on SoD was much better. Clearly, the F&B team have received training and seemed happier. The crew went out of their way to ...
OK, it does influence a cruise when you get upgraded to a suite and the weather for 99% of the cruise is wonderful blue skies and stonking sunshine! but putting that aside, our cruise on Discovery was as near perfect as you could get! Can't fault a thing. It was as great, enjoyable and as much fun as our first cruise with Sage on Adventure last year.
The crew were first class, the food ...
A taster cruise for my wife and I ... first time cruisers. We wer picked up by taxi at the Saga arranged time of 2.30pm, boarded at Dover to be told by the check in assistant " shame you have just missed lunch". Not a great welcome. We were not aware that we could have boarded at 12 noon. Only Saga know why they booked transport at a time that we missed lunch.
We were pre-booked into the ...
This was our first cruise with SAGA. We had always considered them to be expensive but costing against other cruises with add-ons, such as home to port transfer, drinks package, gratuities, the cost difference was eroded.
However, we don't consider this cruise to have been value for money when comparing to competitors. The transport to the port was excellent. The ship was comfortable with ...
Iceland is a great place to cruise, a beautiful country with fantastic waterfalls, wildlife, geysers and geology, and Saga Spirit of Discovery is top quality with outstanding food and staff. The three additional restaurants were all very good, but ‘the club’ was rather limited in its choice. The excursions were well thought out and there was something to interest most people. Shuttles were laid ...
Our cruise started with an immaculately dressed, very friendly & attentive chauffeur collecting us from home exactly on time. We did not have to touch our luggage. The chauffeur handled it all. We had two stops en route and he even bought a newspaper and a coffee for us at the services. Embarkation was seamless. Our luggage was transferred to our cabin before we even got there. The cabin was very ...