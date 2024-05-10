Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

let me begin by saying that the service on this ship was absolutely fabulous the crew from the captain downwards are the best we have had, they really go out of their way not only on this ship, but also Adventure. ..since covid, we have only cruised with Saga( 5 times ) the room service ,which we used a lot on this cruise, was very very good. The cabin we had this time was a standard cabin not ...