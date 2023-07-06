All the cabins have been done out like stylish hotel rooms, with lots of thoughtful touches, among them colourful throws, classy leather-effect headboards, bright cushions and features like a silver woodpecker adorning the bedside light, following the theme of birds that runs throughout the ship.

All cabins come with Sailaway mattresses, custom-designed for Saga by Sealy and extremely comfortable (beds can be two twins pushed together to create a king-size or separated); British plugs with USB sockets and further European sockets; kettle with tea and coffee making facilities; bathrobe and slippers; safe; hairdryer; minibar; daily bottled water; binoculars (one pair); TV with a wide selection of free movies and British channels, as well as bridge-cam and shore excursion information; big bottles of shampoo and conditioner in the marble-lined bathroom.

One small touch we especially liked was a perspex magazine rack fixed to the wall -- the perfect place to stash the daily programmes. All cabins have a balcony, although, suites aside, you’ll get two cushioned chairs and a table rather than loungers.

Occupants of suites get extra perks. These include: butler service, a morning wake-up tray, afternoon tea in the suite, fresh fruit daily, newspaper daily; espresso machine. In the eight aft suites and the four big forward suites, further extras include fresh flowers, a customized minibar and an extended room service menu from which you can order from any restaurant on the ship.

Standard Singles: Located on A, B, C, D and E decks, these are an impressive 185 square feet in size (excluding the balcony), which is 85 percent of the size of the Standard Twins. They come with a double bed, armchair, coffee table and vanity desk and represent a whole new level of comfort for solo cruisers.

Superior Singles: Set on A, B and D decks, these are 220 square feet in size, with the same amenities as Standard Singles, although they have two armchairs and king-sized beds.

Standard Twin with Balcony: Also 220 square feet in size, these are located on A, B, C, D and E decks as well as the Sun Deck -- handy if you’re likely to spend time in the gym.

Deluxe Singles: Available on C and D decks and the Sun Deck, these are the same size as the Deluxe Doubles and, suites aside, are the poshest grade of single cabins, with 279 square feet of space. Essentially, you’re paying for a bit more room, a better location on the ship and the walk-in wardrobe. The balconies are wider, too; as well as the main double glass doors leading out to the balcony, there’s a second panel of floor to ceiling glass that floods the cabin with light.

Twin Deluxe Balcony: These cabins are the highest grade of the standard cabins. Measuring 279 square feet in size, they’re on A, B, C, D and E decks. They’re the same layout as the Deluxe Singles. The king-sized bed can be split into two singles if required, and there are two armchairs, a coffee table, vanity desk and a walk-in wardrobe.

Single Suite: One of a kind on the ship, this suite, on B deck, comes with a king-sized bed, butler service, a separate lounge area, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom with separate shower and bath tub, as well as suite perks like a wake-up tray and in-suite afternoon tea. It’s the same size as the Midship Suites at 374 square feet.

Midship Suites: Serving up 374 square feet of space, these come with a separate lounge area, butler service, espresso machines and, in the bathrooms, a separate shower and tub. One king-sized bed can be split into two singles. They’re on decks A, B and C.

Aft Suites: Located on A, B and C decks, the eight aft suites (446 square feet) come with extras like fresh fruit, espresso machines, butler service, fresh flowers and a customised minibar. These suites have a separate living room with full-sized dining table, bathroom with whirlpool bath and a double-width balcony. They’re named after areas made famous by the Shipping Forecast, like Fair Isle, Lundy and Trafalgar.

Forward Suites: The four Forward Suites are the most luxurious accommodation on the ship, measuring up to 745 square feet and each one custom-designed, with completely different décor and mood. The Josef Meyer Suite (745 square feet and named after the founder of the shipyard, Meyer Werft, where the ship was built), is all soft greys and dreamy aquamarine shades. The Sidney De Haan Suite (745 square feet), named after Saga’s founder, is more art deco in look, with a colour scheme of soft pink and cream against dark wood. The Rose Suite (660 square feet), named after Saga’s first ship, Saga Rose, is gold, saffron and burgundy, with a big whirlpool bath, while the Ruby Suite (660 square feet), in honour of the venerable Saga Ruby, is more masculine, with dark wood, olive and gold tones. Each one has a separate guest toilet. Perks for passengers in these suites include a morning wake up tray, evening canapes, private afternoon tea and in-cabin dining from any of the speciality restaurants.