Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain.
We ...
Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
A bit put off as we had to travel to Dover but the transfer was smooth and trouble free. Easy embarcation and in time for some lunch. When we came back to our cabin our cases were there. The cabin was a reasonable size and super clean. We have sailed on this ship before so knew what to expect. As before the crew were lovely and could not do enough for you. Our first dinner was in the main dining ...
We are first time Saga guests. The ship and attention to detail is first class. Nothing is too much trouble. Quality of food a drink is what you would expect from this price bracket. Our cabin was even more spacious than Cunards , and Patrick ,our cabin attendant was wonderful. The only downside was, for us, The Dinning Room. We found this area very claustrophobic, noisy and very hit and miss ...
This was my second cruise on Spirit of Adventure and again it was a memorable holiday. I booked the same cabin as before as this way I was familiar with my surroundings. On my cruise last year to Iceland I made friends with a lady also travelling solo and we decided to meet up again on this cruise to Norway. The door to door chauffeur service was a good start to the holiday. Insurance was ...
We chose this Saga cruise itinerary to experience the varied destination ports around the UK. From start to finish we enjoyed the absolutely superb service and completely professional standards that Saga offer. The journey from home to port in a chauffeured vehicle made the trip seamless and was a wonderful relaxing start to the cruise. The Spirit of Adventure is a beautifully decorated and ...
We are almost cruise newbies except for an awful experience decades ago. Husband never cruised before. We splurged on a suite (eye wateringly expensive). Turned out 80% of the passengers were also newbies. We are very independent frequent travellers all over the world and I thought we might hate having our hands held and (literally) ferried around. News flash: we loved it. Picked up at our front ...
Although our cruise choices are by no means exclusively with Saga, we chose this cruise as we have enjoyed several cruises with them in the past and this one particularly suited us having recently had a few health issues to cope with. We're never quite convinced that Saga's all-inclusive offering is the value for money they claim it to be but the fact that (nearly) everything is paid for in ...
We wanted some winter sun and friends had recommended Saga. We had never sailed with them before but do prefer smaller ships to the large monstrosities that the 5-6,000 passengers. Very good journey to Portsmouth and very smooth embarcation, our cabin was ready when we boarded. The cabin was very clean and the bathroom adequate the only negative was the lack of room in front of the wardrobe. The ...
As first timers we were not aware of Saga’s early booking system with its large discounts so we ended up paying £17,202 for a deluxe adapted cabin. There are only 10 adapted cabins on the ship so we considered ourselves fortunate just to get one.
GOOD POINTS:
1. The booking procedure and all queries were dealt with professionally by the knowledgeable Saga telephone staff.
2. It was a ...