The veranda on board
Photo Credit: Seapebble
Bergen Fish Market
Photo Credit: suron
Cabin
Photo Credit: suron
With three of the members of Masterpiece the Temptations Tribute act
Photo Credit: suron
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
38 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
First but not Last!
"Most people loved it and they looked really smart.Really comfortable bed and one of the best showers we have ever used...."Read More
Seapebble avatar

Seapebble

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

1-10 of 38 Saga Cruises Spirit of Adventure Reviews

Saga Christmas Caribbean Cruise 2024

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
DoItYourself73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
meerkats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Relaxing cruise round part of the UK

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
JG6000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A bit put off as we had to travel to Dover but the transfer was smooth and trouble free. Easy embarcation and in time for some lunch. When we came back to our cabin our cases were there. The cabin was a reasonable size and super clean. We have sailed on this ship before so knew what to expect. As before the crew were lovely and could not do enough for you. Our first dinner was in the main dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First time Saga Guest

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
Mr joker
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are first time Saga guests. The ship and attention to detail is first class. Nothing is too much trouble. Quality of food a drink is what you would expect from this price bracket. Our cabin was even more spacious than Cunards , and Patrick ,our cabin attendant was wonderful. The only downside was, for us, The Dinning Room. We found this area very claustrophobic, noisy and very hit and miss ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

IDYLLIC NORWAY 26TH JUNE 202

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
suron
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was my second cruise on Spirit of Adventure and again it was a memorable holiday. I booked the same cabin as before as this way I was familiar with my surroundings. On my cruise last year to Iceland I made friends with a lady also travelling solo and we decided to meet up again on this cruise to Norway. The door to door chauffeur service was a good start to the holiday. Insurance was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Another Phenomenal Cruise

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
Anwil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this Saga cruise itinerary to experience the varied destination ports around the UK. From start to finish we enjoyed the absolutely superb service and completely professional standards that Saga offer. The journey from home to port in a chauffeured vehicle made the trip seamless and was a wonderful relaxing start to the cruise. The Spirit of Adventure is a beautifully decorated and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

First but not Last!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
Seapebble
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are almost cruise newbies except for an awful experience decades ago. Husband never cruised before. We splurged on a suite (eye wateringly expensive). Turned out 80% of the passengers were also newbies. We are very independent frequent travellers all over the world and I thought we might hate having our hands held and (literally) ferried around. News flash: we loved it. Picked up at our front ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

An entertaining trip with an entertaining Captain

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although our cruise choices are by no means exclusively with Saga, we chose this cruise as we have enjoyed several cruises with them in the past and this one particularly suited us having recently had a few health issues to cope with. We're never quite convinced that Saga's all-inclusive offering is the value for money they claim it to be but the fact that (nearly) everything is paid for in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Not what we expected

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
JG6000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted some winter sun and friends had recommended Saga. We had never sailed with them before but do prefer smaller ships to the large monstrosities that the 5-6,000 passengers. Very good journey to Portsmouth and very smooth embarcation, our cabin was ready when we boarded. The cabin was very clean and the bathroom adequate the only negative was the lack of room in front of the wardrobe. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

An Accessible Canarian Christmas on Saga’s Spirit of Adventure

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
DoItYourself73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

As first timers we were not aware of Saga’s early booking system with its large discounts so we ended up paying £17,202 for a deluxe adapted cabin. There are only 10 adapted cabins on the ship so we considered ourselves fortunate just to get one. GOOD POINTS: 1. The booking procedure and all queries were dealt with professionally by the knowledgeable Saga telephone staff. 2. It was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

