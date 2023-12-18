Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

A bit put off as we had to travel to Dover but the transfer was smooth and trouble free. Easy embarcation and in time for some lunch. When we came back to our cabin our cases were there. The cabin was a reasonable size and super clean. We have sailed on this ship before so knew what to expect. As before the crew were lovely and could not do enough for you. Our first dinner was in the main dining ...