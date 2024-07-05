Christos Rei, Lisbon. We managed to cross the 25 April bridge at last after trying to do so for over 20 Years!
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
The extraordinary coach tor around Fire Mountain, Lanzarote
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
The volcano in La Palma we last saw erupting from the sea sea at night from a Fred Olsen ship in November 2021
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
One of many rainbows over Funchal.
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
99 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 99 Saga Cruises Reviews

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
meerkats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Saga Christmas Caribbean Cruise 2024

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
DoItYourself73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Lots of sea days suited us fine!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Some friends wanted to do a cruise for the first time so we offered to sail with them which worked very well for all four of us. The cruise set off from Portsmouth on a lovely autumn day but the following three days sailing direct to Funchal had pretty bad weather sadly. This is a good test for any ship as it nearly everyone is inside the ship all day. The Living Room is very busy on these ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

heaven to hell

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
SKEGvegas
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

let me begin by saying that the service on this ship was absolutely fabulous the crew from the captain downwards are the best we have had, they really go out of their way not only on this ship, but also Adventure. ..since covid, we have only cruised with Saga( 5 times ) the room service ,which we used a lot on this cruise, was very very good. The cabin we had this time was a standard cabin not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Lovely weather with a magical visit to Bordeaux

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
Ade Afloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As it was my wife's birthday we decided to do this cruise to celebrate. We'd been to all the other ports before but have never been to Bordeaux. We had had to cancel a river cruise in the past owing to a sudden SNCF strike and the impossibility of finding an alternative flight to the city. The ship did a great deal to help us celebrate without us asking for anything - on the day the cabin was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Maybe in another 10 years?!?

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
arttrev
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We seemed to be at the younger end of the age scale in our early/mid 60s. The majority of passengers were probably late 70s/early 80s. We had numerous chats to lovely people of all ages but somehow felt a little conspicuous at times on board. The cabin was spacious, a massive 6ft bed consisting of 2 zipped singles; you would almost need a beacon to find your partner!! The wardrobe was taken up ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Relaxing cruise round part of the UK

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
JG6000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A bit put off as we had to travel to Dover but the transfer was smooth and trouble free. Easy embarcation and in time for some lunch. When we came back to our cabin our cases were there. The cabin was a reasonable size and super clean. We have sailed on this ship before so knew what to expect. As before the crew were lovely and could not do enough for you. Our first dinner was in the main dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

As near to perfect as you can get!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
shardgherkin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

OK, it does influence a cruise when you get upgraded to a suite and the weather for 99% of the cruise is wonderful blue skies and stonking sunshine! but putting that aside, our cruise on Discovery was as near perfect as you could get! Can't fault a thing. It was as great, enjoyable and as much fun as our first cruise with Sage on Adventure last year. The crew were first class, the food ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

So glad I gave Saga a 2nd chance.............

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
Mr S.
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A better cruise than my first experience. I was undecided about Saga - the service, particularly F&B was sloppy, the officers stand-offish and the Cruise Director better suited to Butlins on the rare occasions he put in an appearance. My latest holiday, also to Norway on SoD was much better. Clearly, the F&B team have received training and seemed happier. The crew went out of their way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Cruising not for us... we want to see places.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
Old Bobbo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

A taster cruise for my wife and I ... first time cruisers. We wer picked up by taxi at the Saga arranged time of 2.30pm, boarded at Dover to be told by the check in assistant " shame you have just missed lunch". Not a great welcome. We were not aware that we could have boarded at 12 noon. Only Saga know why they booked transport at a time that we missed lunch. We were pre-booked into the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
Hebridean Island Cruises Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Island Cruises Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Cruise Reviews
Mano Cruise Cruise Reviews
Club Med Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.