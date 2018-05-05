"Captain professional, contactable and very friendly, as well as the officers who provided a lot of interesting information during the cruise.I can recommend with a clear conscience for people who expect an intimate and pleasant atmosphere, high quality service and food, welcoming another beautiful Greek island every morning......."Read More
Maniek_4444
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Many good memories of our holiday especially the people we met on board. Unfortunately there were disappointments. We have written to the agent and was offered a 10% discount on another booking with Running on Waves but will not be using.
Pro’s
Beautiful boat
Spacious well equipped comfortable cabin
First class food and restaurant service
Good cabin stewards
Excellent tender ...
I finally found a moment to summarise a cruise I took on the beginning of May 2024 from Rhodes to Athens on the sailing ship Running on Waves.
The product is absoulutely of very high quality.
Crew professional, committed extremely friendly and helpful. Meeting the expectations of the guests. Especially Ms Irina - hotel manager, but also the other staff.
Meals - delicious and varied food, ...
I had seen a travel influencer post this trip last summer and thought wow I had never thought of traveling this way. Small ship, sailing through the Greek islands. It looked amazing. I was hesitant because I couldn't really find much information or reviews but I thought let's just go for it, and I booked on a whim. I have traveled on many different lines from Princess to Disney to Crystal. But I ...
My wife and I were looking for a smaller, relaxed cruise ship to see as many of the greek islands as possible. We did a random google search and found Running On Waves, which had great reviews everywhere we looked. We trusted the reviews and booked it. We’re glad we did! We’ve traveled all over the world and have a pretty discerning taste for service/accommodations and both the crew and the boat ...
I was a bit leary about booking this cruise, since there were only a few reviews I could find online. I have previously cruised only on larger, six-star cruise ships (Crystal Cruises) so I was hesitant about being on such a small cruise, and worried it wouldn't be as luxurious of an experience as I was used to. It turned it to be more wonderful than I could have ever imagined for cruising the ...
We wanted a true sailing adventure through the Greek isles. ROW delivered beyond our expectations on our visit to islands in the Southern Aegean. The experience is one-of-a-kind with impeccable service. Claudia and Robert took wonderful care of us and the entire crew and staff were friendly, helpful and attentive. The ship is stunningly beautiful, the amenities and activities are geared to all ...
Running on Waves is a fantastic boat with a more than fastastic crew team. We did the Agean Cruise 2021 and felt that it was one of the best travel experiences of our live. Is like cruising in a private yacht, unique and beautiful, with the very best top service on board, kind, attentive and very professional, dedicated to make your hollidays memorable.
The itennerary was very well choosed and ...
When choosing a cruise we knew what we wished to avoid: big cruise liners, crowded, bustling, with frequent queues, ports flooded with tourist. After digging up Internet we found Running on waves. I could not find a lot of review about it, so I decided to write one. It is only 18 cabins. And it is not a usual cruise line you are accustomed to but rather a private yacht, doing cruises. They have ...
The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...
In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this time. Already during embarkation it became clear what this ship is all about: the crew. Right from the start we were given a very warm welcome. We especially liked the fact that Robert ...