The ship is full board and all meals are served buffet style in the restaurant, which is large enough to accommodate all passengers in one sitting.

Get ready to meet your fellow passengers from day one -- all tables are shared and sit up to six people.

Meals showcase Mediterranean cuisine with a Greek influence, such as seafood and traditional Greek pastries and is delicious: We ended up having multiple course dinners most nights because we just couldn't decide between dishes.

Breakfast is served till late, often till 10 a.m. or later, based around the time the ship arrives in each port and includes fresh pastries, fruit and hot dishes -- as well expertly-brewed coffee.

Lunch and dinner will always include a vegetarian dish, fish and meat, as well as a wide selection of vegetables, rice or pasta. Wine is included at dinner and will often come from the region in which you are sailing.

Every evening Hotel Manager Robert, a trained chef, serves delicious pasta every evening from a cooking station. We defy you not to have more than one helping.