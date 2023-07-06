The satellite TV system screens additional information including webcam footage from two underwater cameras and a camera mounted on one of the masts, navigational data and the daily programme for onboard activities and ports of call.

All are ensuite with showers (with clingy curtains) and marble basins, with a lovely selection of Greek-manufactured toiletries including shower gel, shampoo and conditioner.

The 18 cabins are divided between the middle Main Deck and lower Tween Deck.

The five Main Deck cabins are made up of the larger Mini-suites and Premium cabins which range in size from 172 square feet to 215 square feet. All of these cabins have doors that open directly onto the deck and have panoramic windows, skylights and double beds.

The 13 Tween Deck staterooms are divided between Standard and Economy cabins and range in size from 118 square feet to 129 square feet. They are configured as doubles, twins -- some with bunk beds -- and five triple cabins with an additional Pullman bed. These cabins have lovely porthole windows at sea level.