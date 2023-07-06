If you're not off exploring the stunning islands, daytime activities include knot-tying classes, climbing the mast or sail setting. There are also exercise sessions, wine tasting, cookery demonstrations, napkin and towel folding classes.
The Sun Deck features a large sunbathing area with loungers and shady spots with comfortable seating. Also on the upper deck is a small plunge pool, a massage room, smoking area and observation deck above the bowsprit.
Tours of the bridge can be arranged on request.
When the ship anchors the stern is lowered to create a watersports deck for swimming, snorkeling, diving, windsurfing, kayaking, fishing and other activities.
On board the entertainment is low-key and includes traditional pursuits such as star gazing, but also movies, discos and even karaoke (upon request).
The ship isn't geared up for small kids (under-8s), and there are no facilities to cater for children. However, families are very welcome and the ship is perfect for adventurous, outdoorsy types who enjoy getting wet and exploring.