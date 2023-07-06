Rooms on Wonder of the Seas are Modern, with Plenty of Outlets

Across the board, Royal Caribbean has stepped up its game aboard Wonder of the Seas. From cleverly-designed bathrooms that feature magnetic doors instead of the old clunky latch-and-lock variety to the crisp décor and abundant storage options, staying aboard Wonder of the Seas -- even in an economically-priced inside stateroom -- is no hardship.

Interior rooms are the smallest at 172 square feet -- still generous even compared with Royal Caribbean's older ships, which can be downright cramped in this category (although small if you're comparing it to the average U.S. hotel room, which is generally 330 square feet) . Oceanview cabins add an oversized picture window and sitting area, while balcony rooms extend that space even further, offering an oversized sofa (convertible to additional berths in some categories) and a generously-sized outdoor balcony.

You can bring all your gadgets with you, too: electrical outlets are plentiful, and come in North American, European and USB flavors. A series of five pegs are placed on the wall underneath the flat-panel television -- perfect for storing hats, masks and other varied items. Royal Caribbean's VOOM internet is strong throughout all cabin categories, too -- making connectivity at sea a snap.

Balcony Rooms on Wonder of the Seas Win Points for Space; Suites Have Their Own Enclave

The majority of cabins aboard Wonder of the Seas are balconies -- either facing the ocean or the ship's interior promenade spaces like the Boardwalk on Deck 6 aft, or Central Park on Deck 8 amidships. Spacious and generous, these balcony staterooms have well-sized balconies -- a refreshing change to the sliver of outdoor space that seems to be standard on other newer cruise ships as of late. Storage space is better-than-average, with closets and an oversized dresser unit that also contains a mini-fridge.

Moving up to suite country aboard Wonder of the Seas reveals an entirely new world of delights. Most of the ship's prime suites are held in a single area on Decks 17 and 18 just aft of amidships, in what would have been the former Viking Crown Lounge area on other Royal Caribbean vessels.

Instead, this suite enclave offers its own private lounge and sun deck, its own exclusive dining area known as The Coastal Kitchen, and some of the largest square footage -- indoors and out -- on the ocean today.

Suites aren't just the domain of well-heeled couples, either. The Ultimate Family Suite ranks as one of the ship's most superb accommodations and comes complete with two levels, an indoor slide connecting both, an air hockey table, and enough room on the private balcony for a table tennis table. Plus, Ultimate Family Suite guests have their own dedicated Royal Genie (a butler/concierge by any other name) at their beck-and-call. The room is also, surprisingly, completely accessible -- and exclusive: it can only be booked by calling Royal Caribbean directly.

For those who can't justify the cost, the ship's ample Royal Suites get the job done nicely, with a full-sized sitting area, marble-clad bathroom, and upgraded furnishings and amenities -- not to mention some pretty massive balconies.

Cabin Bathrooms on Wonder of the Seas are Well-Designed (But Bring Your Own Products)

Cabin bathrooms aboard Wonder of the Seas are extremely well-designed. Magnetic doors replace the old lock-and-latch doors of old, and come across as not just a little Viking Cruises-esque. Shower doors are glass, and shower space is generous. A detachable showerhead adds additional flexibility, though the wall-mounted, all-in-one bodywash and shampoo feels (and smells) cheap.

Three shelves are situated adjacent to the mirror, itself bordered at the lower end by an attractive floral motif. Lighting is generally soft and welcoming, and a subdued nightlight casts a dim glow during when the main lights are off.

The sink, however, is situated in the extreme corner of the room in most cabins, making washing hands a bit of an exercise in frustration.

Suites do away with all of this, offering spacious bathrooms, including tubs and dual vanities in most categories.

Cabins to Avoid on Wonder of the Seas

Unless you love the nightlife (and like to boogie), you'll want to think carefully before booking a Boardwalk View Balcony, overlooking the Boardwalk neighborhood.1 These cabins, located on Decks 8 through 14, overlook Playmaker's Sports Bar, Johnny Rockets, the ship's fully-functioning Carousel, and the amazing and awe-inspiring Aquatheater. The latter utilizes a thudding soundtrack from composers like Hans Zimmer, so unless you like hearing the theme from "Inception" at 10 p.m. every other evening, give these ones a pass.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks

On a Budget: Skip the standard interior stateroom and go for a Promenade View Interior on Deck 7. These offer a view of the Royal Promenade interior space along with bowed windows, a loveseat-style seating area, and additional space -- nearly 200 square feet.

For Families: Everyone wants the Ultimate Family Suite, but few can afford such extravagance. Instead, go for a balcony cabin, some of which can comfortably sleep three or four people.

Splash: For a bit more, upgrade to a Junior Suite. Located throughout the vessel (these are not part of the suite complex on Decks 17 and 18), these 267-square foot rooms offer a taste of the good life without breaking the bank.

Splurge: What can we say? There's nothing like the suite life, and the ship's eight Crown Loft Suites -- located exclusively on Deck 18 -- offer two levels of loft-style accommodations that can accommodate up to four guests and offer 545 square feet of living space, not to mention some serious bragging rights.