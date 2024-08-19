Photo Credit: Another un happy cruiser
Worst Casino at Sea

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Haveaniceswim
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This review is going to focus mainly on the casino experience onboard Voyager of the Seas, which I wish somebody had warned me about before booking this cruise. This was my 3rd cruise on Voyager. The first two were in the early 2000’s, when the ship was new and it was the biggest cruise ship in the world. I’m guessing that back then Voyager had the largest casino at sea too. With the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Fabulous food, entertainment, and fun

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Atd12
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We were very happy with the service, food, and ambiance of Voyager. Our dining room Staff were amazing and very accommodating with dietary needs. Our room attendants were always checking to make sure we had everything we needed and rooms were very clean, if a bit dated. Our kids had a blast at the kids and teens clubs and we all loved the entertainment. I was blown away by the quality of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Huge money waste

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Another un happy cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Way over crowded. Way over crowded way over crowded Food was mediocre at best dinner took over 2 hrs cause service is slow. Staff lost my bags upon arrival. Waterslides closed to wind. Upper pool deck closed. Indoor ice show to full to see. Ports were cahanged mid trip and times were very short at ports. Costa maya was so crowded I felt like cattle! The only thing good was Wilfredo my room ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Very Good cruise on an older Royal ship

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
gary63
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very good food and excellent service. Although I have seen numerous reviews of poor food on Royal Caribbean this is something that I have never experienced. Windjammer buffet food was good and food in the main dining room was very good. Selections vary by the day but some menu items are repeated for dinner. Service in the main dining room was outstanding. And the Windjammer staff was always ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Worst cruise I’ve been on

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Lay B. Ugh
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I want to preface this by saying that this is all comparatively speaking. It’s hard to have a bad time when you’re going to a tropical destination. This is easily the worst cruise I’ve ever been on. The ship is old. Period, full stop. It’s hard to put lipstick on a pig. The outside looks nice, it seems like they try to keep it painted nice. But on the inside, the age really shows. I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not a good option for vegetarian food!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
As miley shah
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Cruise is clean and shows are awesome . But not a good option for vegetarian people. Main dining room don’t have vegetarian option at all and when you told them to make vegetarian food they will miss match and make something and serve you! So no use of dining room for vegetarian people! For buffet, serve same veggie food all 4 days. No veggie main course for variety in buffet! Thy have ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Voyager of the Seas

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
PJJ66
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Great itinerary!! The stops were all amazing places. The staff was very nice and’s very helpful during the cruise. It’s an Older ship. You can tell it’s dated by the carpet, the interior etc. I was really upset with the plug situation in the room. There were 2 plug’s and they were across the room from the bed. We had 2 cpap machines, 2 phone’s and an iPad They gave us these huge extension ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

PLEASE NO MORE CUTBACKS !! SPOILS THE GOOD NAME

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
PAOKARA
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 18th cruise : The ship is in an excellent condition (considering it's age),the crew does a great job and the service is very good. BUT, you we can see the difference from the last cruise (in 2022) how the cruise company is cuting down expenses.They discontinued servicing the stateroom in the evening.In the main restaurant the you could see the cutbacks on the menus, no more lobster ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

The food has gone downhill

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
dani negreanu
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were mostly disappointed by the food -- the repetitiveness, the blandness, the poor quality of the meat. Forget about seafood in any form. Overall, the quality of the products was very low, and it didn't seem to bother someone. We repeatedly sent back dishes below par, the waiters (who were great) were apologetic, but that was it. In sum, the quality of food has gone downhill, while the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Worst cruise ever, AVOID!!!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Areelven
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I have cruised many times before. I have cruised in 4 different cruising companies, and I have cruised before in Royal Caribbean. This is BY FAR the absolute worse experience I have ever had. Why? 1) DISORGANIZED: Extremely disorganized. Feels like you are a cow. They have not thought of crowds. Events finish and they send 1000 people to a SILENT Party with 300 headsets. LOL, I went to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

