Voyager of the Seas restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines, with an even split between free and for-a-fee venues. The elegant main dining room spans three decks and offers a choice of two set dining times, or passengers can make a reservation or simply walk in when they're hungry. The cheerful Promenade Cafe on Deck 5 is open 24 hours, with food offerings changing depending on the time of day.

Three specialty restaurants offer a refined dining experiences that goes far beyond the complimentary options, making these restaurants well worth the spend. Choose from rustic Italian fare at Giovanni's Table, Asian at Izumi or juicy steaks at Chop's Grille. All of the specialty restaurants cost extra, of course, but lunch is substantially cheaper than dinner. Giovanni's Table is a steal during the day.

Gluten-free bread and other foods catering to special dietary needs are available at every restaurant; gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegetarian items are marked on menus. A vegan menu is also available on request in the main dining room.

Voyager of the Seas Free Dining

Main Dining Room (Decks 3, 4 and 5)

Meals: Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Dinner (D)

Voyager of the Seas' Main Dining Room spans three decks at the aft of the ship and offers a choice of breakfast, lunch (sea days only) and dinner. Passengers are allocated tables on a first-come, first-served basis during the day. In the evening, passengers can select traditional dining (where you sit at the same table, with the same wait staff every night) or make a reservation between 6.45 pm. and 9 pm. Passengers can also opt for My Time Dining on Voyager of the Seas, which means they can walk in and be seated whenever they are ready during dinner hours.

The dinner menu includes starters such as: duck terrine, mushroom soup, and Caesar salad; main courses such as pan-fried fillet of barramundi, slow-roasted prime rib, ricotta and spinach pasta; and classics like chicken breast and steak. Desserts range from chocolate pudding and carrot cake to sugar-free sorbet.

You can also select one of three 'Premium Selections' including Maine lobster, filet mignon from the ship's Chops Grille steakhouse, and surf and turf for an additional fee.

Cafe Promenade (Deck 5)

Meals: B, L, D

Cafe Promenade, on Voyager of the Seas’ Royal Promenade, is a sidewalk cafe -- great for people-watching while you eat -- that serves continental breakfast, sandwiches, pizza, and pastries. It is open 24 hours a day.

Windjammer Marketplace (Deck 11)

Meals: B, L, D The Voyager of the Seas buffet is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It closes for a short period between sittings to enable staff to clean up and prepare the buffet for the next meal service. For lunch and dinner, you'll find the basics such as make-your-own burgers, pizza, pre-made salads, pasta dishes and meats from a carving station. There's a bar that serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and barista-made coffee, as soon as you walk in. Seating arrangements, including tables, booths and a few larger, round booths, are plentiful, but this popular dining venue still gets busy during breakfast and lunch.

Room Service

Meals: 24/7

Basic continental breakfast, which includes choices such as croissants, cereals, muffins, juice, and coffee or tea, is complimentary. Other options such as burgers, soup, pizzas, salads, and desserts don't cost anything, but a fixed delivery charge applies to each order. Suite passengers do not pay the delivery fee.

Voyager of the Seas Specialty Restaurants and Other For-Fee Options

Giovanni's Table (Deck 4); prix fixe

Meals: L, D

Dishes are served family-style at this cozy Italian restaurant, which offers a traditional five-course menu with a focus on classics. A dessert trolley featuring traditional Italian sweets provides a sweet finish. A slightly smaller version of the dinner menu is available for lunch on sea days.

Cafe Promenade Coffee Bar (Deck 5); a la carte

Meals: Snacks

This small coffee bar and ice-cream parlor next to Cafe Promenade serves barista-made coffee and dishes up scoops of Ben & Jerry's ice cream 24 hours a day.

Chops Grille (Deck 11); prix fixe

Meals: L, D

Royal Caribbean's signature steakhouse, Chops Grille, is a clubby dining room with low lighting and ocean views. Select cuts of meat are offered, along with a choice of seafood and poultry dishes, with a variety of sides from which to choose. A reduced menu is available for lunch on sea days.

Izumi (Deck 14); a la carte

Meals: L, D

Japanese fusion is the order of the day at Izumi, with an a la carte selection of starters, sushi rolls, and bowls, and meat dishes served on a sizzling plate. The menu is identical for lunch and dinner.

Chef’s Table; prix fixe

Meals: D Chef’s Table is a special five-course dinner limited to just a handful of diners and led by the ship’s Chef de Cuisine. Food is excellent, with options such as scallop, filet mignon, soups, and pasta. Every dinner includes wine pairings and delicious desserts, such as the renowned The World. Reservations are essential.