Voyager of the Seas balcony cabins outnumber any other stateroom category. There are 652 of these staterooms, not including suites.

The ship’s layout allows for quiet nights on most decks, but Voyager of the Seas’ best cabins for a good night’s sleep are those on decks 7, 8 and 9, as they’re have no public spaces directly above or below.

What’s In Voyager of the Seas Cabins

During Voyager of the Seas' 'Amplification' upgrade, the ship receive 72 new Interior and Balcony staterooms.

Voyager of the Seas' standard staterooms have two beds that convert to queen-size, private bath, phone, interactive TV, mini-bar (stocked on request), hair dryers and air conditioning/heat controls. Bathrooms are compact and feature showers with half-round sliding doors instead of a shower curtain. A pump pack of multi-purpose shampoo/body wash is provided in the bathroom; soap is available on request.

Voyager of the Seas' cabins have everything you need for a comfortable cruise and regular refurbishments have kept furnishings and carpets looking fresh. However, you might miss modern cabin features such as multiple power points and USB ports. Sockets are configured for US and European appliances.

Interior: Voyager of the Seas' interior cabins are 160 square feet (15 square metres). There also are several interior cabins overlooking the Royal Promenade; these feature a small window and offer more room at 167 square feet (16 square metres). Accessible interior cabins come in at 256 square feet (23 square metres). Some Inside cabins feature 'virtual balconies' -- a real-time video of the view outside projected onto two-metre LED screens framed with curtains to look like a real verandah.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins on Voyager of the Seas come in different subcategories, ranging from standard (160 square feet/16 square metres) to Panoramic Ocean View (191 square feet/18 square metres) and spacious (211 square feet/19 square metres). There are also accessible ocean-view cabins with 283 square feet (17 square metres). Voyager of the Seas Ultra Spacious Ocean View cabins are located on decks 7, 8 and 9 forward and offer panoramic ocean views.

Balcony: The standard Voyager of the Seas balcony room is known as the Ocean View Balcony cabin, which offers 162 square feet of indoor space with a 42-square-foot balcony/15 square metres with a 4 square-metre balcony. The roomier Spacious Ocean View Balcony offers 179 square feet (16 square metres), plus a 42 square feet (4 square metre) balcony. Accessible balcony cabins are a comfortable 275 square feet (25 square metre), with a 42 square-foot (4 square metre) balcony.

Junior Suite: Each Voyager of the Seas Junior Suite offers 277 square feet (26 square metres). Standout features include a bathtub and a balcony that's slightly larger than the one found in the Spacious Ocean View Balcony cabin. Voyager of the Sear Junior Suite perks include priority boarding, upgraded toiletries, and espresso machines.

Voyager of the Seas Suites

Voyager of the Seas has four suite categories.

The 406-square-foot (37-square-metre) Ocean View Panoramic Suite doesn't have a balcony but is ideally suited to families with two twin beds that convert to a king-size bed, one double sofa bed, and two bunk beds.

The Voyager of the Seas Grand Suite comes in two different configurations: the one-bedroom Grand Suite offers 381 square feet (25 square metres) of indoor space with a 95 square-foot balcony (8 square metres). The two-bedroom Grand Suite is larger at 610 square feet (56 square metres) with a 234 square foot balcony (21 square metres).

The Voyager of the Seas Owners Suite has a bathroom with whirlpool, bidet and separate shower, along with a separate bedroom and living areas (with queen-sized sofa bed). Measurements are 631 square feet (58 square metres) for the cabin and 90 square feet (8 square metres) for the verandah.

The Royal Suite comes with all the Owners Suite amenities plus a baby grand piano, a dining table, and a balcony that measures 196 square feet (18 square metres); the stateroom itself is 1,066 square feet (99 square metres).

Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas has a Suite Lounge and outdoor area exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above, and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program. Benefits include a continental breakfast, evening cocktails and canapes. Additional perks include reserved private seating for breakfast at Giovanni's Table, complimentary room service, VIP seating for shows, and reserved pool loungers on the pool deck.