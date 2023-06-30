Entertainment & Activities

The ship offers a head-spinning array of activities that run from dawn to dusk and beyond. The Voyager of the Seas’ entertainment program offers an intriguing blend of options, and everyone, from the most traditional passenger to the completely contemporary traveler, will find something to do.

Voyager of the Seas Shows and Theater

The main theatre spans three levels and offers a mix of production shows and guest performers such as singers, magicians, and aerial acts. There is also an ice-skating show in Studio B that showcases the skill of the cast of nine outstanding skaters who make jumping and spinning around the tiny rink look easy.

Voyager of the Seas Daily Things to Do

There's bingo, dance lessons, art auctions, seminars (on everything from healthy eating to gemstones), belly flops and sexy man contests, rock-climbing wall competitions, bridge play, and films on the pool deck or in the main theater. Battle for Planet Z, a laser tag experience, is available at select times in Studio B; there is no need to book. Poolside, a live band plays popular songs when the weather is good.

Nightlife on Voyager of the Seas

Things are jumping late into the night at High Notes on Deck 14 with a DJ or party band playing pop and light rock until well after midnight. A guitarist entertains in the British Pig & Whistle pub -- anyone for a sing-along? For those who want to catch the big game, the Schooner Bar and The Tavern have big-screen TVs.

The Voyager of the Seas casino opens when the ship is not in port and offers everything from slots to gaming tables.

Voyager of the Seas Bars and Lounges

Voyager of the Seas offers a wide array of bars and lounges where passengers can grab a drink. While most are lively and busy, there are also some quieter nooks, such as the Solarium Bar, located within the Voyager of the Seas’ adult-only pool deck.

Drinks onboard are expensive, especially after adding the automatic 18 percent gratuity. Those planning on drinking more than a couple of beers per day will find Voyager of the Seas drink packages to be a good deal. Passengers can choose from four different drink packages, only one of which includes alcoholic drinks.

The Tavern (Deck 4): Flat-screen TVs cater to sports lovers and windows offer views of the ocean and passengers strolling along the deck at this crowd-pleasing bar.

Schooner Bar (Deck 4): A Royal Caribbean staple, this nautical-themed bar with a piano is popular with sports and music lovers, something that doesn't always work. Cheering often drowns out the artists playing here.

R Bar (Deck 5): Located at the far end of the Royal Promenade, this tiny and intimate bar is the ideal spot to enjoy an evening drink in refined surrounds.

Pig & Whistle Pub (Deck 5): This popular British pub-inspired bar opens onto the Royal Promenade and is bustling from the time it opens until it closes. A guitarist plays here on sea days and most evenings.

Diamond Club (Deck 5): Tucked away adjacent to the Star Lounge on Deck 5, the Diamond Lounge on Voyager of the Seas is available exclusively for top-tier loyalty members. The space is very small, but it’s a nice spot for relaxing. Drinks and snacks can also be found here, free of charge.

Star Lounge (Deck 5): The Star Lounge hosts live music, ranging from Latin to jazz, and quiz games such as Name That Tune. It also serves as an overflow area for Diamond Club members if required.

Pool Bar (Deck 11): This poolside bar quenches the thirst of passengers relaxing around the pool and soaking up the sun. Bar stools are available for those who feel like socializing.

Solarium Bar (Deck 11): One of the ship's quietest bars can be found in the Solarium pool area.

Windjammer Bar (Deck 11): This small bar just inside the door of the ship's buffet restaurant is predominantly used by passengers dining at the Windjammer Marketplace.

Sky Bar (Deck 12): This popular outdoor bar overlooking the pool deck overflows into a raised seating area with comfy couches and colourful wooden deck chairs.

Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 14): Wraparound windows provide 180-degree views of the pool deck and out to sea. Get here early to snag one of the coveted window tables for sail-away. The dance floor at the rear of this venue is known as High Notes and doubles as the ship's nightclub after hours.

Suite Lounge (Deck 14): Suite passengers have access to this intimate, glass-walled space at the top of the ship. An outdoor deck with plush lounges provides additional seating. Snacks are available throughout the day, and complimentary drinks and canapes are served every evening.