The ship offers a head-spinning array of activities that run from dawn to dusk and beyond. The Voyager of the Seas’ entertainment program offers an intriguing blend of options, and everyone, from the most traditional passenger to the completely contemporary traveler, will find something to do.
The main theatre spans three levels and offers a mix of production shows and guest performers such as singers, magicians, and aerial acts. There is also an ice-skating show in Studio B that showcases the skill of the cast of nine outstanding skaters who make jumping and spinning around the tiny rink look easy.
There's bingo, dance lessons, art auctions, seminars (on everything from healthy eating to gemstones), belly flops and sexy man contests, rock-climbing wall competitions, bridge play, and films on the pool deck or in the main theater. Battle for Planet Z, a laser tag experience, is available at select times in Studio B; there is no need to book. Poolside, a live band plays popular songs when the weather is good.
Things are jumping late into the night at High Notes on Deck 14 with a DJ or party band playing pop and light rock until well after midnight. A guitarist entertains in the British Pig & Whistle pub -- anyone for a sing-along? For those who want to catch the big game, the Schooner Bar and The Tavern have big-screen TVs.
The Voyager of the Seas casino opens when the ship is not in port and offers everything from slots to gaming tables.
Voyager of the Seas offers a wide array of bars and lounges where passengers can grab a drink. While most are lively and busy, there are also some quieter nooks, such as the Solarium Bar, located within the Voyager of the Seas’ adult-only pool deck.
Drinks onboard are expensive, especially after adding the automatic 18 percent gratuity. Those planning on drinking more than a couple of beers per day will find Voyager of the Seas drink packages to be a good deal. Passengers can choose from four different drink packages, only one of which includes alcoholic drinks.
The Tavern (Deck 4): Flat-screen TVs cater to sports lovers and windows offer views of the ocean and passengers strolling along the deck at this crowd-pleasing bar.
Schooner Bar (Deck 4): A Royal Caribbean staple, this nautical-themed bar with a piano is popular with sports and music lovers, something that doesn't always work. Cheering often drowns out the artists playing here.
R Bar (Deck 5): Located at the far end of the Royal Promenade, this tiny and intimate bar is the ideal spot to enjoy an evening drink in refined surrounds.
Pig & Whistle Pub (Deck 5): This popular British pub-inspired bar opens onto the Royal Promenade and is bustling from the time it opens until it closes. A guitarist plays here on sea days and most evenings.
Diamond Club (Deck 5): Tucked away adjacent to the Star Lounge on Deck 5, the Diamond Lounge on Voyager of the Seas is available exclusively for top-tier loyalty members. The space is very small, but it’s a nice spot for relaxing. Drinks and snacks can also be found here, free of charge.
Star Lounge (Deck 5): The Star Lounge hosts live music, ranging from Latin to jazz, and quiz games such as Name That Tune. It also serves as an overflow area for Diamond Club members if required.
Pool Bar (Deck 11): This poolside bar quenches the thirst of passengers relaxing around the pool and soaking up the sun. Bar stools are available for those who feel like socializing.
Solarium Bar (Deck 11): One of the ship's quietest bars can be found in the Solarium pool area.
Windjammer Bar (Deck 11): This small bar just inside the door of the ship's buffet restaurant is predominantly used by passengers dining at the Windjammer Marketplace.
Sky Bar (Deck 12): This popular outdoor bar overlooking the pool deck overflows into a raised seating area with comfy couches and colourful wooden deck chairs.
Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 14): Wraparound windows provide 180-degree views of the pool deck and out to sea. Get here early to snag one of the coveted window tables for sail-away. The dance floor at the rear of this venue is known as High Notes and doubles as the ship's nightclub after hours.
Suite Lounge (Deck 14): Suite passengers have access to this intimate, glass-walled space at the top of the ship. An outdoor deck with plush lounges provides additional seating. Snacks are available throughout the day, and complimentary drinks and canapes are served every evening.
Voyager of the Seas has three pools and six whirlpools, all on Deck 11. One of these pools and a whirlpool have a hydraulic lift for people with a disability. Voyager of the Seas’ Solarium is an adults-only deck with a pool and two whirlpools, plus its own serene lounging space.
Families should note that children must be toilet-trained to use any water facility, as swim nappies are not permitted.
Active cruisers will find more than enough to keep them entertained on Voyager. You can practice your figure eights at the ice-skating rink; play laser tag; surf or boogie board on the FlowRider, or zip down The Perfect Storm dual racer waterslides. Other Voyager of the Seas amenities that cater to active passengers include a full-length sports court, a rock-climbing wall, and a the 9-hole miniature golf course.
Sundeck space is plentiful, with lounge chairs available alongside the pools. Suite guests have private deck chair seating on a tiered section overlooking the pool. Cabanas and clamshell loungers on Deck 11 are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Deck chairs also line both sides of Deck 12, and an additional sunning area with loungers is set up at the front of the ship on Deck 13 in good weather.
Voyager of the Seas' guest services, as well as its shore excursions desk, are located by the Royal Promenade entrance on Deck 5. There is an ATM available here, and withdrawal fees do apply.
There is a tech station opposite the guest services desk dedicated to assisting passengers with Royal Caribbean's Voom high-speed Internet.
At the same end of the ship, on Deck 6, is where you'll find the NextCruise future cruise sales desk. Directly above, on Deck 7 of Voyager of the Seas, a joint library and card room provides an open space, with plenty of tables and seating, for reading and games. The shelves here are stocked with books as well as board games and decks of cards.
Additional services include the Photo Gallery on Deck 3 and a conference room on Deck 2.
The ship's medical center is located on Deck 1.
There is no self-service laundry onboard Voyager of the Seas. The ship does, however, offer washing, pressing and dry-cleaning services for a fee.
At the aft of the ship on Deck 12 is Voyager of the Seas' Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre. This attractive modern spa does not have whirlpools or a thermal suite but, in addition to multiple treatment rooms, there is a separate salon area for haircuts, styling and treatments, as well as services such as manicures, pedicures and lash extensions.
Services such as Botox, cellulite reduction, teeth whitening, and acupuncture are also available. Men's barbering services include grooming treatments with a shave, beard trims and haircuts. Discounts are offered throughout the cruise, on select treatments as well as on port days.
The Vitality at Sea fitness center is located adjacent to the spa and comes with ocean views and an impressive array of cardio equipment including treadmills, upright and recumbent bikes, elliptical machines, and strength training machines, as well as a free weight area. There is also a separate aerobics studio. Free and for-a-fee classes are available. The minimum age to use this facility is 16, but teens aged 13 to 15 can use the gym with a signed waiver. There is a jogging track on Deck 12; five laps equals one mile (1.6 kilometres).
Voyager of the Seas is a great pick for families with kids of all ages. Aside from a wide array of activities and attractions for young passengers – such as the rock-climbing wall, laser tag, and duo of twisting waterslides – the ship offers a well-equipped kids’ club with designated spaces for different age groups.
While Royal Caribbean does not offer babysitting services, Adventure Ocean provides group activities for a fee after the dinner hours.
Voyager of the Seas has impressive kids’ facilities that cater to children as young as six months, right up to teens who have their own 'secret' hang-out at the aft of the ship. Extensive programming makes the most of the appealing purpose-built children's spaces and combines them with the ship's extensive array of fun activities, all under the supervision of trained staff. The club operates on both sea and port days and offers a 'My Family Time Dining' service in which the staff will pick up kids toward the end of their family dinner, so parents can continue their evening while the kids have fun with their friends.
Adventure Ocean offers extensive programming with a focus on free play, team games and a mix of quieter activities such as arts and crafts and puzzles. Special group activities that can be enjoyed as a family -- such as bingo and trivia -- also feature regularly on the program.
Adventure Ocean is open for three sessions during sea days, with a two-hour break for meals between each one. When the ship is docked, the club operates for the entire duration of the time in port. The Adventure Ocean kids' club is free to use during the day. After 10 p.m., there is a per-hour, per-child charge.
Parents must be present to sign kids (up to the age of 8) in and out of the club each time they visit. Children over the age of 8 can sign themselves in and out of the club with parental permission.
The Royal Babies and Tots Nursery is located on Deck 12 aft, adjacent to Adventure Ocean. An hourly fee is charged per child, and a parent or caregiver must be present at all times. Reservations are recommended to ensure you have space. This program caters to babies 6 to 18 months old.
Kids ages 3 to 12 share a large, open-plan Adventure Ocean space on Deck 12 on Voyager of the Seas. One area featuring a whimsical design with colorful dragons and castles is sectioned off to stop little ones wandering off, but children in the different age groups can still see each other. Kids between the ages of 3 and 5 have their own activities program, which includes group games, arts and crafts and dancing.
While tweens (or Voyagers, as they’re known onboard) can take part in activities such as science experiments and group sports competitions, passengers 13 to 17 years old have their own space adjacent to Adventure Ocean. The teen-only Living Room is located on Deck 12 and accessed via a 'secret' staircase beside the FlowRider. It includes an appealing outdoor lounge, dedicated gaming area and plenty of hangout spots. Activities such as dance parties, slumber party-style movie nights, sports competitions and video game tournaments are occasionally hosted here, but teens make their own fun most of the time.
The Voyager of the Seas arcade is located on Deck 12, adjacent to Adventure Ocean.
