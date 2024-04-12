"We had to turn to the person in charge of the dining room to find us a spot for 7:00 p.They ALL went above and beyond whether we were in the buffet section, the dining room, the pool areas, the entertainment areas, the lounges, etc...."Read More
We were drawn to this cruise as a "target of opportunity" because we live only about an hour's drive from the Port of Baltimore, so getting to the ship was no chore at all. The baggage handling, parking, and check-in were all handled quickly and efficiently. This "veteran" ship turned out to be in good shape, and our mini-suite on Deck 8 was spacious, well-equipped and pleasant. On a percentage ...
5 day cruise to Bermuda. Biggest problem was scabies. Cruise lines need to wash duvet's and comforters daily. Not just sheets. I'm a nurse so I know I caught scabies. Symptoms on day 5 approximately. Guess it's the chance a consumer takes staying at hotels and on cruises. Food was blah. Entertainment got old. Service and staff were friendly. Ship needs to be retired. It smelled like a ...
I thought I loved cruises, the Vision of the Seas to Bermuda 2024 changed my perspective on cruising. I’ve sailed on several cruise lines, and have enjoyed different cruise destinations on different cruise lines and boats. Staff members were awesome, the boat itself needs a rest for a deep cleaning of the rooms and carpeted areas as it reeks of urine in the staterooms and in the hallways BAD. ...
The ship is very dated. Really, know fun activities to do on board. The pool was always closed due to children pooping in it. The bars and food stations close really early. Our room smelled musty all the time. Very small room. Workers were ok at best. I will never cruise with royal again. And then I get home and there are $854 more charges on my card after I had already settled my transactions. ...
We had excellent time on the Vision.
We love the Rockport band and the shows.
The service was excellent.
There were so many activities to do, was never bored.
Room service was very good and our service at dinner was above excellent.
We were at table 415, and the servers were fantastic.
They were above a 10. My husband is a veteran and hello Clo had the best Veteran event.
The ...
me and my wife were on a cruise in july.looking forward to it for 6 months.being a 9 day cruise i thought it would be very relaxing and able to enjoy the ports.boy was i wrong..the first disapointment was the ship.very small compared to others in the fleet.they had a couple pools and hot tubs but that was about it for water entertainment.and then it was closed for 2 days because parents did not ...
This was our first cruise in 5 years; our first post pandemic cruise. This was also our first cruise with extended family. Half of our group of 9 had never cruised before. We sailed from Baltimore to Bermuda on a 5 night cruise. The Baltimore cruise port is so easy to sail out of! We had received notice a few days prior to embarkation that our ship was being subjected to enhanced sanitation and ...
The staff were amazing, and our cabin steward was attentive. The specialty restaurants were worth the price and a much better dining experience than the Main Dining Room (MDR). At breakfast, the buffet had an omelet station. You were given a pager to notify you when to pick up your eggs. The ice cream at Sprinkles tasted like ice milk. Coco Cay was a well thought out island. Loved the funnel ...
This was a wonderful cruise to Bermuda. We felt the MDR food was much better than last time (though was good then too). The windjammer was good but again the variety of food could be better. We had 2 big parties while on board, The 50 and 60's and the Disco inferno. The Disco Inferno really packs them in and is a wonderful tribute to the disco era of the 70's. Cruise Director Bal was very easily ...
This was the first time on the vision .have a cruise on allure in 2012 and the Empress in 2017 to go into Cuba. There were four of us on a girls trip and two had never cruised before. our cruise in September was canceled because of the hurricane out of Baltimore and then with the bridge collapsing, we had to drive to Norfolk, which was, not pleasant either way. Royal did the best that they could ...