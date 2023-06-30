Conspicuously missing from the Vision of the Seas interior, oceanview and balcony rooms is a mini-refrigerator, which has become pretty much standard on most ships, but you can ask your stateroom attendant if you require one (such as for medication that must be refrigerated).

Each room includes a private bathroom with toilet, sink and shower. There are mounted dispensers in the shower with shampoo and soap (no conditioner).

Vision of the Seas rooms appear to show more wear and tear than other areas of the ship, with well-worn bedding, carpeting and furnishings that have endured two decades of use. The interior cabins, starting at just 136 square feet, are small compared both to ships in RCI's and other cruise line fleets.

There are accessible cabins in every category.

Vision of the Seas Rooms Include Family-Friendly Ultra Spacious Ocean View Cabins

Interior: At 136 square feet, Vision of the Seas interior rooms are snug, especially for more than two passengers. Seating space in the smaller rooms is limited to just a single chair rather than a sofa, and there's a tiny round table that is not particularly useful. Interior staterooms for three guests feature a single sofa bed, while units for four people come with two Pullman beds.

There is a larger closet space with upper and lower racks for hanging items, and a secondary closet space that is mainly used for life jacket storage. Bathrooms are about 17 square feet with a toilet, sink and curved shower with detachable shower head. On Deck 8 midship, you can find a few 252-square-foot wheelchair-friendly interior cabins.

Oceanview: Vision of the Seas features three different types of Ocean View cabins, including the tiny standard Ocean View (126 square feet), Spacious Ocean View (193 square feet) and Ultra Spacious Ocean View (246 square feet). All have windows overlooking the ocean and can accommodate up to four guests. The snug Ocean View has two Pullman beds instead of a double sleeper sofa.

The Ultra Spacious Ocean View stateroom on Vision of the Seas -- formerly called a Family Ocean View -- features a separate bedroom with bunk beds in addition to the main sleeping area.

Balcony: Vision of the Seas balcony staterooms are all located on Deck 7 and are called Spacious Ocean View Balcony cabins. They come in at 195 square feet and include a double sofa bed or two Pullman beds in addition to the main two beds, to sleep up to four passengers. The standard balcony measures 35 square feet and includes two chairs and a small table. Wheelchair-accessible balconies are bigger.

Junior Suite: Vision of the Seas Junior suites (243 square feet) include a bedroom, small sitting area and a private balcony (64 square feet). The sitting area includes a double sofa sleeper bed. The bathroom features a bathtub. Junior suites on Vision of the Seas also include a mini-refrigerator.

At 287 square feet, accessible Junior Suites are slightly bigger and feature an 81-square-foot balcony.

Vision of the Seas Suites Come in Three Different Categories

There are three main types of suites onboard Vision of the Seas and suite passengers have access to the Concierge Club onboard, as well as priority check-in and tendering, luggage valet services, luxury bathrobes, complimentary pressing service on formal nights and reserved seating during performances.

Grand Suite: Grand Suites on Vision of the Seas feature either one bedroom (349 square feet plus a 104-square-foot balcony) or two bedrooms (532 square feet with 110 square feet of outdoor space) and sleep four or eight people, respectively. You'll have a bedroom and a living area with sofa bed.

The larger option features two bedrooms, each with two twin beds that can convert to a king, and two bathrooms -- one with a shower and one with a tub -- along with a living area and sofa bed.

Owner's Suite: The one-bedroom Owner's Suite on Vision of the Seas measures 517 square feet and sleeps up to four people, with a separate bedroom, living area and a private balcony that's 104 square feet.

Royal Suite: The ship's largest stateroom at 1,140 square feet, this suite sleeps up to four, with a king bed in the bedroom, a spacious dining area and a double sleeper sofa in the living room, where you'll also find a baby grand piano. The bathroom features a whirlpool tub. The balcony is 110 square feet.

Ocean View Suite No Balcony: Vision has one single Ocean View Suite No Balcony, on Deck 8 forward. This 535-square-foot suite sleeps up to 6 passengers and features two sets of twin beds that convert into two oversized kind beds, plus a double sofa bed.