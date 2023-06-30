Entertainment & Activities

Vision of the Seas Shows and Theater

There are plenty of entertainment options aboard Vision of the Seas. Each night of the cruise features live shows in the 870-person Masquerade Theatre (Decks 5 and 6, forward), from comedians to Broadway-style productions featuring the Royal Caribbean singers and dancers. Tiered seats with few obstructions are comfortable and have cup holders. The space is fairly simply decorated in blue, green and tan hues.

On our cruise, shows included "Boogie Wonderland," a throwback to 1970s hits featuring singing and dancing, and several comedians. The main evening production is usually performed twice to accommodate the two main dinner seatings. There is often another late-night performance, as well, such as an adult comedian, or the "Love and Marriage Game Show."

The comedians and audience interactive shows were popular, though it wasn't typically difficult to snag a seat or two.

On some sea days, the Masquerade Theatre hosts afternoon movies.

Vision of the Seas Daily Things to Do

To stay on top of all the activities offered on Vision of the Seas, check out the Royal Caribbean app. You can also pick up a printed Cruise Compass at guest services.

The daily schedule usually begins with a variety of fitness and recreation activities in the morning, such as water aerobics or morning stretch, and a poolside movie. Later in the morning and into the afternoon, the cruise director's crew hosts several line dance classes, either poolside or in the Centrum. These Vision of the Seas activities are particularly popular with younger passengers and families.

Around lunchtime on sea days, there is usually a poolside event. When there's not an event going on, you can usually hear live music throughout the afternoon. Doesn't sound like your cup of tea? Head to the adult-only Solarium, where it's a whole lot quieter.

Some of the most well-attended activities during our cruise onboard Vision of the Seas were the trivia and quiz games hosted in the Schooner Bar several times a day, typically in the morning, afternoon and evening. Families and groups traveling together really seemed to enjoy hanging out in this space, enjoying a cocktail and working together on games such as a Michael Jackson music quiz, blockbuster movie trivia and Harry Potter trivia.

Feel like staying inside? Check out the live string music played in the Centrum throughout the afternoon and evening. There are usually a few open play card games scheduled in the Aquarius Dining Room, while bingo is frequently offered in the Some Enchanted Evening Lounge.

Passengers can attend classes on napkin folding, cooking or learning a new language. The spa and art gallery also hosts several talks promoting various services or upcoming events.

Nightlife on Vision of the Seas

Besides the theatrical productions onboard Royal’s Vision of the Seas, evening entertainment abounds throughout the ship. Before or after dinner, start out with a round of evening trivia in Schooner Bar, followed by a whirl around the dance floor in the Centrum to tunes from the live band performing there.

After that, consider taking in a poolside movie. Or join the cruise director staff for the latest wildly popular passenger-powered game, from "Finish That Lyric Game Show" to "The Quest Scavenger Hunt" to the "Love and Marriage Game Show."

Karaoke lovers will want to take their singing skills over to Some Enchanted Evening Lounge, where karaoke welcomes young and old each night. Microphones at the ready onstage and lyrics on the big screen, the dance floor is transformed into a place where adoring karaoke fans can join in on the chorus.

Vision of the Seas’ casino offers a range of gaming offerings, from roulette to craps, Texas Hold'em and dozens of slot machines. Complimentary gaming lessons are offered here regularly, as well as poker tournaments (check the Vision of the Seas Cruise Compass). There is a bar inside the casino and smoking is allowed.

Vision of the Seas Bars and Lounges

R Bar (Deck 4, midship): This bar is located on the bottom floor of the Centrum. The granite-topped bar has just a handful of high-top chairs arranged in front of it but there is plentiful seating throughout this area, which comes alive in the evenings when the cruise director's team leads games, dance events and more. R Bar tends to stay busy during these times, but is quieter during the day.

Schooner Bar (Deck 6, aft): Your prime location for all things quiz- and trivia-related, this nautical themed bar also hosts piano entertainment, and has several intimate tables and booths to cozy up in and enjoy a drink.

Solarium Bar (Deck 9, aft): Located at the Solarium pool, this bar continues the antiquities-themed decor of the rest of the Solarium and stays busy serving up ice cold beers, daiquiris and other frozen poolside creations.

Pool Bar (Deck 9, midship): The Pool Bar gets a lot of traffic during the peak hours of midday sun, serving cold drinks to all the sun worshippers.

Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 11, aft): Appointed in rich red and gold, this lounge is located near Izumi and goes basically unused during the day, so it's a great quiet place to curl up and read or enjoy a quiet conversation while overlooking the ship and ocean. At night, it's the hot place to dance and enjoy a cocktail.