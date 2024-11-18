Towel animal and King sized bed
Photo Credit: Sabihah
Live entertainment in the Mason Jar
Photo Credit: Sabihah
Central Park
Photo Credit: Andrew J. Cat
The Solarium
Photo Credit: Andrew J. Cat
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
39 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Utopia for families
"Very similar to last Oasis class ship so not too many new surprises.Mason Jar and Pesky Parrot bars are nice, new venues, but very small...."Read More
Mdg2024 avatar

Mdg2024

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 39 Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Hungry guy view of the Utopia

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
MrStewart
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Hello Cruisers! If you are a 1st timer or seasoned vet on the high seas, then please read this review! Many on this forum like myself are looking for the is it worth type of reviews, good or bad --- well, the Utopia of the Seas is definitely a cruise for everyone! As a seasoned vet of many cruises, the only thing that I have grumblings with is that they do NOT provide the daily ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Don’t even bother

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Not so cool Royal
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The room we were given was extremely disappointing for the $2,600 we paid. It was located directly under the music deck, making it impossible to relax due to constant noise. We had specifically requested an ocean-view balcony but were instead stuck in this terrible room. When we reached out to customer service for help, they were unable to provide any resolution or even an upgrade to a more ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Christmas Cruise Recap: Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
MommynKhlo
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This Christmas, we sailed aboard Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, following last year’s holiday cruise on the Mariner of the Seas. Here’s a recap of our experience: Ship Overview • Size & Capacity: The ship is 18 levels and hosted over 8,000 people during our cruise. • Key Features: • Dining Options: • 13 Specialty Restaurants (additional fees required). • 10 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Royal Railway was good, not great

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
twovacation
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Royal Railway: I really, REALLY wanted to like this...but honestly it was good, but not great. Food was very good, neat options. The Show was good, but not great. The experience was good...but not like universal studio's harry potter train ride experience which is what I was hoping for. We had a table for four with our two college age kids...it was "neat" they said, but we enjoyed Aqua Show ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Beautiful ship, nice quick trip

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Sabihah
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We were guests on the Christmas 2024 cruise on the Utopia of the Seas. Overall, we had a great experience, and the ship excelled in some ways. There were just a few things that didn’t measure up to other cruises we’ve done. For reference, we cruise about once a year. We’ve been on one Carnival cruise, two with Royal Caribbean, six with Disney Cruise Line, one with Princess and one with ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Experienced cruiser honest review.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Bell Cat
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Utopia is the nicest ship they have at the present time. It has the best and softest beds of all Rcl ships and being new it was kept clean and beautiful at all times. The buffet as usual was great other then the deserts which are all whip cream base n cake that has no taste and anything resembling custard surely has no milk and is therefore not creamy including the ice cream. The pizza as ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Axel’s Corner: Utopia of the Seas 12_13_24

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Axel44
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Good Friend. To us the Utopia is a good friend, not your best friend (Allure), but a good friend. This was our third trip on the Utopia and it did not disappoint. We had a junior suite this time which was very roomy and had a bath tub, walk-in closet, and large balcony. As usual, the Windjammer was the star of the trip with great variety and quality. We ate at the Coastal Kitchen two nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

An expensive walmart experience!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Fernanda Eaton
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Welcome to the floating Walmart!! I have never been so displeased with a vacation in my life. Boat was at full capacity and not enough activities nor space for everyone. We woke up early and went to the pool on “at sea” days and every time we got up there were families asking us if we were living so they could use our chairs. The amount of people walking around just to find a seat was appalling! I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Thanksgiving cruise. Royal Caribbean for the win!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
Andrew J. Cat
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I’m giving this experience 5 stars. Not based on it being a super high end experience, but rather because of how RCCL excelled in what they do. After 26 cruises with Princess, we took our first cruise with RCCL. Long story short….we loved it. Long-ish story: We bought The Key package. It was worth it! Check-in, boarding, and disembarkation were all non-events. Amazingly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Excellent Vacation

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Utopia of the Seas

User Avatar
cruisingpal24
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I loved sailing on Utopia of the Seas was absolutely perfect! It was my husbands first cruise ship and he loved it. This ship is truly a city on water, offering endless entertainment and activities, so there’s never a dull moment. The ship itself is stunning, with beautiful design and luxurious amenities at every turn. The restaurants were five-star and beyond, with incredible ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Find an Utopia of the Seas Cruise from $502

Any Month
Other Royal Caribbean Ship Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.