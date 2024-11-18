Hello Cruisers! If you are a 1st timer or seasoned vet on the high seas, then please read this review!
Many on this forum like myself are looking for the is it worth type of reviews, good or bad --- well, the Utopia of the Seas is definitely a cruise for everyone! As a seasoned vet of many cruises, the only thing that I have grumblings with is that they do NOT provide the daily ship ...
The room we were given was extremely disappointing for the $2,600 we paid. It was located directly under the music deck, making it impossible to relax due to constant noise. We had specifically requested an ocean-view balcony but were instead stuck in this terrible room. When we reached out to customer service for help, they were unable to provide any resolution or even an upgrade to a more ...
This Christmas, we sailed aboard Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, following last year’s holiday cruise on the Mariner of the Seas. Here’s a recap of our experience:
Ship Overview
• Size & Capacity: The ship is 18 levels and hosted over 8,000 people during our cruise.
• Key Features:
• Dining Options:
• 13 Specialty Restaurants (additional fees required).
• 10 ...
Royal Railway: I really, REALLY wanted to like this...but honestly it was good, but not great. Food was very good, neat options. The Show was good, but not great. The experience was good...but not like universal studio's harry potter train ride experience which is what I was hoping for. We had a table for four with our two college age kids...it was "neat" they said, but we enjoyed Aqua Show ...
We were guests on the Christmas 2024 cruise on the Utopia of the Seas.
Overall, we had a great experience, and the ship excelled in some ways. There were just a few things that didn’t measure up to other cruises we’ve done. For reference, we cruise about once a year. We’ve been on one Carnival cruise, two with Royal Caribbean, six with Disney Cruise Line, one with Princess and one with ...
The Utopia is the nicest ship they have at the present time. It has the best and softest beds of all Rcl ships and being new it was kept clean and beautiful at all times. The buffet as usual was great other then the deserts which are all whip cream base n cake that has no taste and anything resembling custard surely has no milk and is therefore not creamy including the ice cream. The pizza as ...
Good Friend. To us the Utopia is a good friend, not your best friend (Allure), but a good friend. This was our third trip on the Utopia and it did not disappoint. We had a junior suite this time which was very roomy and had a bath tub, walk-in closet, and large balcony. As usual, the Windjammer was the star of the trip with great variety and quality. We ate at the Coastal Kitchen two nights ...
Welcome to the floating Walmart!! I have never been so displeased with a vacation in my life. Boat was at full capacity and not enough activities nor space for everyone. We woke up early and went to the pool on “at sea” days and every time we got up there were families asking us if we were living so they could use our chairs. The amount of people walking around just to find a seat was appalling! I ...
I’m giving this experience 5 stars. Not based on it being a super high end experience, but rather because of how RCCL excelled in what they do.
After 26 cruises with Princess, we took our first cruise with RCCL.
Long story short….we loved it.
Long-ish story:
We bought The Key package. It was worth it! Check-in, boarding, and disembarkation were all non-events. Amazingly ...
My husband and I loved sailing on Utopia of the Seas was absolutely perfect! It was my husbands first cruise ship and he loved it. This ship is truly a city on water, offering endless entertainment and activities, so there’s never a dull moment. The ship itself is stunning, with beautiful design and luxurious amenities at every turn. The restaurants were five-star and beyond, with incredible ...