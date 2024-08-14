When it comes to choosing a cabin aboard the gigantic Utopia of the Seas, passengers are spoiled for choice. The ship’s 2,834 staterooms and suites encompass every conceivable size, shape and price-point, from economical inside staterooms to suites that will run you as much as a trip to Antarctica for a three-day jaunt to the Bahamas.

Across the board, cabins have some standard features and amenities, including bathrooms with night-lights glass-enclosed showers, improved vanity areas; convenient hooks for hanging jackets and other items; interactive television systems; and even magnetic-latching bathroom doors.

Storage space across the board is ample, even in inside staterooms. Closet doors magnetically latch shut, keeping them that way in heavy seas. A standard safe is provided, as are hangers.

A wide array of power outlets are available in all staterooms and suites, including US and European-style outlets, as well as USB-C outlets.

Central Park Balcony rooms are identical to most standard balcony rooms inside (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

One thing we felt was a miss: our standard balcony cabin only had one source of overhead lighting that was either turned on or off. The only soft accent lighting provided was via the back-lit mirror in the desk area, or by the two bedside table lamps. Otherwise, all cabin lights are either fixed in the on or off position. Cabin lights turn off automatically once your keycard is removed from the same slot next to the door that allows them to turn on.

Our Oceanview Balcony Cabin on Deck 11 was spacious and inviting, with a small couch sitting area near the entryway, and the bed positioned near the balcony. This design can be flopped, however, with some rooms offering the bed near the doorway and the couch near the balcony. The room itself was 191 square feet, with a 50-square-foot balcony that was larger than most found on other new ships. Balconies have two chairs and a small table, and a plexiglass window topped with a white plastic railing.

Soundproofing between cabins is generally very good. In fact, you’re unlike to really hear anything much – or feel anything much in the way of ship’s movement, thanks to the sheer size of Utopia of the Seas. Whether that’s good or bad is up to your personal tastes.

Central Park Balcony cabins overlook Utopia's Central Park neighborhood (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Those booking cabins on Utopia of the Seas would be wise to do their research first, as some balcony cabins don’t overlook the sea; instead facing the internal Central Park and Boardwalk areas. The former is a quiet(ish) oasis with plenty of foliage, while the latter is next to the action of the Boardwalk area and AquaTheater at the stern of the ship.

Finally, like sister Wonder of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas moves Royal Caribbean into the luxury ship-within-a-ship territory, thanks to a collection of lavish suites situated in a special complex on Decks 17 and 18. Accessible by the aft staircase only, these suites also include access to Royal Caribbean’s exclusive Suite Lounge and Coastal Kitchen dining venue located on Deck 17, along with requisite perks like butler and concierge services.

Cabins to Avoid on Utopia of the Seas

The Boardwalk on Deck 6 of Utopia of the Seas, with its iconic carousel (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

When it comes to which cabins to avoid onboard Utopia of the Seas, a lot of it comes down to personal preference.

Unless you like being near the center of the party, our pick to avoid are the Boardwalk View Balcony cabins. Not only are these internal-facing cabins lacking in sea views, but the noise from the adjacent AquaTheater and venues like Playmakers Sports Bar, the Ultimate Abyss, and even the carousel might prove to be anything but relaxing.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Utopia of the Seas

The two Solarium Suites aboard Utopia of the Seas are a brand-new category of cabin for Royal Caribbean (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

On a Budget: Unlike a lot of ships coming out these days, Utopia of the Seas mercifully has a collection of Oceanview Staterooms that are every bit as spacious, comfortable and inviting as their balcony-equipped brethren. These are mainly clustered down on Deck 3 and can be kind of hard to find (tip: use the aft staircase!), but all offer great views of the ocean.

Splash: The two brand-new Solarium Suites aboard Utopia of the Seas are some of the best-designed cabins we’ve seen at sea – and while expensive, pricing isn’t as crazy as some of the two-level suites the ship boasts. Instead, these Solarium Suites are an oasis of calm, equipped with separate living and sleeping areas, and magnificent views perched high atop the ship’s navigational bridge wings, meaning you get the same view as the Captain does one deck below.

Splurge: We didn’t think we’d like it, but my gosh the Ultimate Family Suite is a sight to behold. At nearly 2,500 square feet spread over two levels, this seagoing marvel has a staircase that plays a jaunty tune while you step down it; a built-in slide; room to sleep four kids on bunk beds (and even more adults in separate bedrooms), and a spacious balcony to boot. You’ll have to rob a bank to afford it, but considering it sleeps up to 10 guests, it may well be the single best cabin for the multi-generational family with some money to burn.