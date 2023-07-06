Scheduled to launch in July 2024, Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth giant cruise ship in Royal Caribbean International's Oasis Class. Expected to carry more than 6,700 passengers, the line recently unveiled the name of the new ship from a list of nearly 25 others that had been trademarked as possibilities. Utopia of the Seas will be the first ship in its class powered by environmentally-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and the second overall Royal Caribbean ship to boast this feature, following Icon of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas Deck Plans Will Include Some Familiar and New Features

Royal Caribbean has released scant details of the latest ship in the record-breaking Oasis Class, which saw Wonder of the Seas take the title of the world's largest cruise ship. Utopia of the Seas will top Wonder in size, but will have fewer staterooms than its sister ship. Passengers can also expect to see some familiar and all-new features.

Following the traditional steel-cutting ceremony for the ship held in April 2022, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley gave a strong hint that there would be plenty of innovations on Utopia of the Seas.

It was revealed in April 2023 that one such innovation would be a new dining concept that will draw inspiration from the romance of classic train travel and iconic dining cars (think the Venice-Simplon-Orient Express and Rocky Mountaineer’s dining carriages). Though a name and specific details have not been announced, Royal Caribbean has said revealed it will be an immersive dining experience that will take diners on virtual train rides throughout the world, while enjoying food and beverages of the destinations displayed on digital screens.

Utopia of the Seas will feature five pools that range from upbeat to lowkey. Three resort-style sloping-entry pools accompanied by three Lime & Coconut bars will be at the heart of the ship's pool deck. The Perfect Storm will have high-speed waterslides, while Splashaway Bay is the pool for younger passengers.

Royal Caribbean's signature slide Ultimate Abyss will be 43 feet longer (for a total lenght of 259 feet) aboard Utopia of the Seas than on sister ships and will feature new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows. Other attractions include the FlowRider surf simulator, AquaDunes minigolf and Utopia Playscape.

Utopia of the Seas Will Feature More Than 20 Dining Options, Including a New Locomotive Journey

Among the list of eateries aboard Utopia of the Seas is a brand new, as yet unnamed venue, that will emulate a train journey. The dining experience will combine multiple courses, technology and different destinations and storylines.

Royal Caribbean's staple Asian restaurant Izumi will be located in Central Park and will feature twice as many teppanyaki tables and new al fresco seating. Next door, Izumi in the Park will serve sushi and Japenese-inpired sweets to-go.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar will also be available on Utopia of the Seas. The restaurant will span two stories, and will feature a new outside terrace -- named Gio's Terrazza -- that will overlook the ship's signature Boardwalk.

Other dining venues set to return include The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, Windjammer, Hooked Seafood and Chops Grille, which will also now be connected to Trellis Bar.

Speaking of bars, Utopia will have more than 20 different bars and entertainment spots, including live music venues and two casinos. Among the newcomers is Pesky Parrot, a Caribbean-themed bar in the Royal Promenade that will specialize in fruit-based cocktails and frozen drinks.

Some of the live music venues set to appear on Utopia of the Seas include Spotlight Karaoke, Boleros, Music Hall, Bell & Barley and the classic piano bar, Schooner Bar. Entertainment venues include Royal Caribbean classics like the AquaTheater, Studio B and the Royal Theater.

Utopia of the Seas Cabins and Suites

Royal Caribbean has yet to announce the total number of cabins on Utopia of the Seas. But the cruise line has revealed that the ship will feature 20 types of accommodations. Rooms will have, with layouts for three, four, five and more passengers. Suites such as Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite will be available on Utopia of the Seas, as well as an all-new category named Solarium Suites.

Utopia of the Seas is Designed to Use Eco-Friendly Fuel

Under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France, Utopia of the Seas will be powered by LNG, which is currently considered to be the cleanest marine fuel. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the first in the all-new Icon Class, will become the line's first LNG ship when it debuts in 2023. Utopia of the Seas will also feature the latest technology to save energy and further reduce emissions and more details will be released at a later date.

Want to Be Onboard First? Utopia of the Sea's Maiden Voyage Is Slated For July 2024

Utopia of the Seas will debut in July 2024, sailing out of Port Canaveral (Orlando). Utopia opens for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s on June 23, 2023, while. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can start booking a day earlier.

Utopia of the Seas Itineraries Will Consist of 3 and 4 Night Voyages

Utopia of the Seas will focus on short getaway itineraries from Port Canaveral. The ship will offer 3-night weekend voyages and 4-night weekday trips of 3 and 4 nights. Both itineraries will include stops at Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, where the adults-only Hideaway Beach is scheduled to open in 2024.