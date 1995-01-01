  • Newsletter
Symphony of the Seas Photos

Cabins

Interior Cabin with Virtual Balcony

43 photos

Ultimate Family Suite

126 photos

Spacious Interior Cabin

43 photos

Promenade-View Interior Cabin

43 photos

Ocean-View Cabin with Large Balcony

45 photos

Boardwalk View Balcony Cabin

64 photos

Cabins - Member

76 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Johnny Rockets

10 photos

Sand Bar

9 photos

Boleros

48 photos

Hooked Seafood

69 photos

150 Central Park

24 photos

Jamie's Italian

20 photos

Boardwalk Dog House

4 photos

Rising Tide Bar

44 photos

Main Dining Room

196 photos

Vintages

11 photos

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade

28 photos

Trellis Bar

3 photos

Schooner Bar

11 photos

Solarium Bistro

28 photos

Wonderland

53 photos

Bionic Bar

28 photos

Ice Cream Machine

3 photos

Sorrento's Pizzeria

44 photos

Coastal Kitchen

22 photos

Suite Lounge & Bar

45 photos

Vitality Cafe

10 photos

Chops Grille

17 photos

Mast Bar

21 photos

Pool Bar

12 photos

Windjammer Marketplace

152 photos

Sugar Beach

5 photos

Wipeout Bar

9 photos

Copper & Kettle Pub

34 photos

Cafe Promenade

30 photos

Izumi

14 photos

Starbucks

34 photos

El Loco Fresh

32 photos

Park Cafe

16 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

103 photos

Activities And Events

Zipline

14 photos

Studio B

35 photos

The Ultimate Abyss

29 photos

The Attic

28 photos

Mini-Golf

19 photos

Boardwalk

29 photos

Casino Royale

80 photos

Royal Promenade

88 photos

Royal Theater

60 photos

Rock Climbing Wall

12 photos

FlowRider

21 photos

Dazzles

28 photos

Entertainment Place

17 photos

Art Auction

10 photos

Central Park

41 photos

AquaTheater

94 photos

Laser Tag

23 photos

On Air Club

50 photos

Jazz on 4

30 photos

Activities And Events - Member

67 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Main Pool

71 photos

Beach Pool

67 photos

Splashaway Bay

47 photos

Sun Decks

123 photos

Sports Pool

46 photos

Solarium

68 photos

King of the World

29 photos

Water Slides

47 photos

Suite Sun Deck

30 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

17 photos

Family

Kids Club

151 photos

The Living Room

16 photos

Luckey Climbers

3 photos

Video Arcade

8 photos

Spa And Fitness

Sports Court

8 photos

Running Track

52 photos

Fitness Center

96 photos

Vitality at Sea Spa

82 photos

The Ship

Shops

112 photos

Ship Exterior

20 photos

Picture This

5 photos

Card Room

28 photos

Guest Services

36 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

63 photos

The Ship - Member

139 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

72 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

27 photos

