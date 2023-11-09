"This is an example of poor value for money , average food , poor quality excursions , and to top all that , the ship had engine failure and we were delayed in Yokohama for 2 days and were not allowed ashore .This ship is the most expensive one we have been on in 30 years and is nothing more than average ...."Read More
Jack Lee
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Terrible experience from start to conclusion. No smoking rules not adhered to at all. Guests smoking on balconies and in the Casino area. RC smoking policy different on Spectrum of the Seas than their advertised policy. Minimal information onboard in English. Disembarkation video and info in a Chinese only. English speaking guests treated like second class citizens. Most information in ...
This ship is the most expensive one we have been on in 30 years and is nothing more than average .To many guests , queuing all the time .Example is the lifts stopped at every floor on every occasion. Meals were OK nothing special .The speciality restaurants' were very expensive , $65 person minimum. The ports of call such as Yokohama were not geared up to accept this amount of people at one time ...
Absolutely Stunning!! This was our first ever cruise. There were a lot of negative reviews about this ship that I read however I can categorically confirm that very little of them came to fruition.
Now this was our first ever cruise so have nothing to compare it to. We come from NZ and were prepared to be a minority nationality which helps.
Crew onboard were outstanding and could not ...
The good:
The entertainment was decent, activities like the north star was unique and is something different from what you usually experience on a cruise ship, and staff was friendly and welcoming.
The bad:
We went on sky class on this sailing, so we had high expectations for this cruise. Though our concierge did help us make good reservations, she kept calling our room for like a spa ...
The ship was old fashion and dull which is weird because it's only 5 years old. Food in free places like Windjammer, Pizza Sorrento etc. was awful and tasteless, no imagination has used. Samekind of food every day.
Like week before cruise RCCL sent message that one of places where ship stops is cancelled that ship will stop only one plase in Vietnam and in Thailand. That change RCCL ...
This was a back-to-back sailing for us. Our previous cruise was 12 days on Celebrity which ended in Singapore where this cruise was embarking. Royal Caribbean had been our favorite cruise line until we took the celebrity cruise. Throughout the years, the changes in Royal Caribbean have been more negative than positive to us. The long lines, the scarcity of available tables at the breakfast buffet, ...
We took this 4 night cruise prior to another cruise just to go to Phuket.
The staff was wonderful and the ship was in good repair.
The food was average but nothing spectacular. On our last few RC cruises we have been disappointed with food not being hot/cold.
There is not an indoor bar with a view outside. Being in Asia 90 degrees & 80% humidity that is an issue.
My biggest ...
WHILE it's easy to simply catch a flight to Sydney or drive up to Brisbane to join a cruise ship the options of where you can sail to are limited.
The main offers see you cruise off to NZ, Tasmania, South Pacific destinations or even just float along the Aussie coastline.
All are good options, but if you've done it once you rarely book the same trip.
That means if cruising is your goal ...
I wanted to start off stating that we are American. This ship was created specifically for the Asian market. I've read terrible reviews and since we had a great experience, I wanted to share our review.
The Pros:
-The service was top notch. Where ever we were on the ship, we were provided with excellent service and the crew were always smiling and willing to assist.
-The quality of food ...
This was one 1st cruise traveling with elderly on wheelchair, and It was great and wonderfully short cruise :-
1. RC - Spectrum of the Sea was sizeable and with great facilities and common areas for all ages.
2. We were traveling with elderly on wheelchair and we have no issues moving around with priority access given too.
3. Main dining Supervisor, Waiter and assistant waiter were very ...