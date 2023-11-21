"I couldn't help thinking what a nice public room or dancing lounge this could be.The Diamond Lounge was a little crowded while the Pinnacle reserved area and the Concierge lounge seemed vacant but the wonderful Francisco always accommodated us and made a place for us to sit to enjoy our pre dinner cocktails if not in the Diamond Lounge he would find a spot for us in the Viking Crown Lounge...."Read More
My recent cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas was one of the worst travel experiences I’ve ever had. From the moment we boarded the ship, the disappointment began.
1. Terrible food quality: The quality of the food in the main restaurants and buffets left a lot to be desired. Dishes were bland, choices were limited, and several ingredients seemed frozen. Meats were tough, and ...
Embarkation was a breeze, we were onboard before 11 am! The ship was in excellent condition and does not show her age. The crew were awesome, always friendly and eager to assist. Bar attendants were plentiful. MDR food was very good, service super friendly, attentive and fast. The Windjammer offered a changing variety of food especially for lunch and dinner. Chops, Giovanni's and Izumi were also ...
The geriatric cruise from hell. Multiple delays and stops for evacuating elderly individuals. At least 50% of folks in wheelchairs, scooters or walkers. I do not recommend this ship for families at least when it’s sailing out of Tampa. Main dinning room very slow. Even with these new menus to help quicken the dining it took nearly 2 hours every night. Dirty plates sat at table for half an hour ...
Our head waiter and assistant waiter Iman and Brendon in the main dining room level 5 were without a doubt 2 of the best waiters we've had on a cruise. Their attention to detail and caring were outstanding. they were very personable They made our dining experience fantastic. They were fast and efficient The cruise director Joc was very entertaining especially trying to make light of the changes ...
This was a part of the world cruise. The dining experience with Giovanni and Chops has been exceptional. Chef Thakur is amazing. The management Cleofus, Supv Julius and my favorite waiter Percivial are all second to none. The manager of Giovanis Mr Rohit has made my day on many occasions during the 22 day journey. The Taste of Royal was an exceptional experience. The crew on this ship is the best ...
Serenade is a beautiful ship packed with charm, its crew can’t do enough for the guests, and the standard of food and beverages is up there with some of the best hotels I’ve stayed at.
It would be great if the pool levels had some kind of middle ground between being 10 centimetres deep and being 6 foot 8 inches deep. There wasn’t anywhere I could actually swim and be able to touch the bottom. ...
The crew have been handpicked for the ultimate world cruise and it shows. They are bending over backwards to bring unique experiences, cultural shows, destination briefings, etc. The company has created some frustrations through inconsistent policies towards people doing same types of sailings (ex, offering discounts to those paying in advanced but not applying this equally to clients), and on ...
We set off on the World Cruise.
Pros: Gorgeous, Great Itinerary, a + for staying late in ports, Nice staff, The garden theming and bird chirps around the indoor pool are amazing
Cons: The steak is the worst steak Ive ever had on a ship. Rubbery in textture and salted to the max.It is so bad that the only meat I eat is the Roast Beef.
- Shame on the World Cruise for not converting an area ...
We chose this cruise because it was available when we "needed" a break from the holiday craziness to relax and recoup. Before I start I must say that these older smaller ships are my favorite. The crew is always so friendly and attentive even though they have made some cutbacks. They always take time to smile and greet everyone they come across. At least that has always been my experience. ...
Wanted to do the panama canal cruise from LA to Miami.
Advertisement with johnny rockets and starbucks.
On board reality hits you:
No johnny rockets, no starbucks, to
Mislead you they ise starbucks cups but not eh coffee brand itself.
Ship is old and dirty, somethimes my plate from the windjammer was not clean. Food is left out to long resulting in bad food experience with burger ...