Entertainment & Activities

There's certainly no shortage of entertainment -- day or night -- onboard Serenade of the Seas, and you'll find a little something for everyone. Cultural/educational courses like wine tasting and digital photography seminars are offered, along with blackjack tournaments, horse races, elaborate production shows in the Tropical Theater, and informal dancing nightly in the atrium lobby.

Those looking for more excitement can head over to Vortex, also on deck 13, which is typically where singles tend to congregate. The DJ plays everything from the Village People to Top 40 rap hits till late each evening. The bar at Vortex literally spins -- not for those prone to seasickness -- and it's a great place for interesting people-watching!

The Casino Royale is busy at night, though there was rarely difficulty finding a seat at the slot machines (not sure if this is a good or bad thing!). Blackjack tables got progressively more full as the cruise wore on.

The Schooner Bar, also on Deck 6, was our favorite lounge on the ship. Featuring a dark wood decor and strategically near Chops, it's a lively bar with a friendly atmosphere and the easiest place to meet fellow passengers onboard. If you're oscillating about the decision to visit the alternate restaurant, just have a few drinks at the Schooner between 7 - 9 p.m., and you'll be able to get a first-hand -- and let us just say quite-candid -- review of the menu offering and dining experience. The Schooner offers nightly live music, including a Latin guitarist and a pianist with whom everyone loved to sing along.

The Safari Club, located on Deck 6, has the feel of an old-world library - lots of dark woods and heavy pieces of furniture - and is a great place to shoot pool, play cards, or just relax with a drink.

Also of note -- don't miss the "Love and Marriage" show, which is hilarious, though also rebroadcast on your in-cabin television no fewer than ten times, so don't stress if you're on a hot streak in the casino and have to pass on the live event.