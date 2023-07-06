Royal Caribbean International's yet-to-be-named second Icon-class ship is now under construction and slated to join the fleet in 2025. It is the middle vessel in a trio of Icon ships, starting with Icon of the Seas launching in early 2024 and the third ship in the class making its debut in 2026. With its sister ships, this second Icon-class vessel will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is currently the cleanest marine fuel.

Royal Caribbean's Second Icon-class ship Deck Plans Will Likely Mirror Icon of the Seas

As the vessel is in the early stages of construction, Royal Caribbean has not released any details about the interior of the ship and the onboard features. However, it is widely anticipated to duplicate Icon of the Seas in many areas, including 40 new and returning dining options and the largest waterpark at sea.

It is expected the ship will also boast eight neighborhoods, which will likely include the familiar signature favorites of the Royal Promenade with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a four-deck Suite Neighborhood following on from the largest-ever which will debut on Icon of the Seas; and the Central Park dining and entertainment area.

Five all-new neighborhoods will be introduced on the first Icon-class vessel -- the Thill Island aquapark, Chill Island pool area with the Swim & Tonic swim-up bar, Surfside area for younger families, Hideaway with a beach club vibe and suspended infinity pool, the multifunctional day-thru-night AquaDome. Heralded as some of the "game-changing" features on Icon of the Seas, they are expected to be repeated on the new ship.

Although all the dining venues have yet to be announced, established eateries such Coastal Kitchen, Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, steakhouse Chops Grille and Asian-inspired Izumi could all feature in the plans, alongside new dining venues

It is also likely the 2,805 cabins on the ship will feature the same 28 categories found on Icon of the Seas. A total of 14 of these categories -- two types of inside cabins, four balcony cabins and eight suites -- were brand new to the first Icon-class ship. The largest suite on board is expected to be the Ultimate Family Townhouse, measuring 1,772 square feet, sleeping up to eight and featuring a slide, private cinema, in-suite karaoke and private entrance to the Surfside neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean's Second Icon-class ship Will Showcase Sustainable Eco-Friendly Technology

Under construction at Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard, the ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to reduce emissions and have other eco-friendly features. This follows on from sibling Icon of the Seas, also built at Meyer Turku, being the first ship in the fleet to run on LNG, utilize energy-saving fuel cell technology and be equipped to connect to shore power. The third Icon-class ship will also be fuelled by LNG.

When will Royal Caribbean's Second Icon-class Ship Make its Maiden Voyage?

The ship is scheduled to enter service in 2025. The exact date and details of the inaugural voyage and maiden season have not yet been announced.

Royal Caribbean's Second Icon-class Ship Specs

The ship will be 250,800 gross tons and carry 5,610 passengers at full capacity with 2,350 crew.