"When our 20-something passenger bus arrived back at the ship a little after noon our daughter was sound asleep in our arms, but when we put her down for a nap in our room she woke up and announced that she wanted to go to the kids club, and WITHOUT US.After completing some souvenir shopping on the walk back to the ship we picked up our daughter from Adventure Ocean around 1, had a quick lunch at Windjammer, and then to the pool deck for a relaxing afternoon of swimming (with some frozen drinks and ice cream for good measure)...."Read More
1-10 of 1,514 Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise Reviews
This was our first cruise and may be our last! Service was awesome, but more negatives along the way. This cruise embarked out of Puerto Rico and had 80% of patrons from Puerto Rico. Almost all communication was in Spanish, which was fine for me, as I speak Spanish - but not for my husband. The decks were filled with loud music/noise and tons of people milling about. Two of our RC excursions ...
Rhapsody of the Seas is one of the oldest Royal Caribbean ships and it shows its age.
Our most significant dissapointments on this cruise were:
1. A shore excursion where our tour guide left the restaurant without me and started the tour of the adjacent garden without me. When he finished the tour he almost returned to the ship without me in the vehicle.
2. We booked a 4PM return flight ...
This ship is the 2nd smallest ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet and one of the oldest. Because of this- it often receives a bad "rap". This was out second time cruising on the Rhapsody in 2024 and the intimate-ness of the ship and the fantastic CREW on board. We've been on many cruises and cruise lines and this ship has the BEST crew- their attention to detail and how they care and look ...
the food was bleh...everywhere....we gained no weight which is rare for a seven day cruise.....customer service was GREAT...lines were not long in buffet area ...dining staff was great.. our waiter for dinner Made (that is his name) was wonderful...they do not have 24hr pizza but park place had decent sandwiches and snacks till 2 a.m. The ship is very clean...room attendant was great...brought ...
This was a great cruise. The ship was good the ports were great. If you went on this ship looking for a great ship with lots of things to do, this is not the ship for you. But if you are looking for a cruise that basically gives you 6 ports in 7 days, then you came to the right place. Being able to go to so many ports in so few days is a huge benefit over those 7 day cruises that only makes it to ...
First time on Royal Carribean and I was totally disappointed. The room service was very weak .No refrigerator in the cabin and the room was poorly cleaned from the time I got there.Had to constantly ask for ice.The sheets and bedding had an old foggy smell .As usual I brought my own soap to clean my own space.The food on deck 9 was horrible.I do not consume pork and the chicken sausages were hard ...
Overall, the ship was okay. We knew it was a smaller and older ship so we didn’t expect it to be as lavish as Wonder. But the overall service was absolutely awful. The only good server we had was Angel who was head waiter, but that was literally it. It was not clean in the slightest, all crew members seemed like they hated their jobs. Granted, I loved the ports and that’s truly why you take a ...
i was on this ship 20 years ago, but the trip I just got off of was not the same experience. First of all, the room we had smelled musty, which was bad for my allergies. Our cabin steward did not leave the animal towels, which we looked forward to (not really a big deal). I really hated having to walk through the smokey casino to get to the Broadway theater every night...and that smoke seemed ...
This will be mostly Negative, so heads up, if you don't want "some truth".
From the beginning some stomach virus was on the ship, so we didn't leave until about 5:30 pm, they thought they'd clean up as best they could. By the 3rd day me and my wife caught that stomach bug.
Honestly the ship isn't that clean especially our room, which we had to ask for it to be vacuumed the first day, House ...
This cruise started off bad and got worst. First we were delayed boarding due to norovirus outbreak on previous cruise. Then first 3 days they served most stuff in Windjammer with very low staff causing massive lines. We had room an interior. It was the absolute smallest room we have ever had. Bathroom/shower was so small my wife had to stand outside shower and put legs in just to shave. We ...