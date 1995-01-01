Newsletter
Royal Caribbean International
Rhapsody of the Seas Photos
Cabins
Oceanview Cabin
6 photos
Interior Cabin
72 photos
Owner's Suite
46 photos
Accessible Junior Suite
65 photos
Junior Suite
43 photos
Cabins - Member
118 photos
Restaurants And Bars
Giovanni's Table
41 photos
Main Dining Room
90 photos
Park Cafe
43 photos
Windjammer Cafe
107 photos
Cafe Latte-tudes
15 photos
Izumi
39 photos
Chops Grille
39 photos
Main Pool Bar
24 photos
Casino Bar
10 photos
Chef's Table
16 photos
R Bar
32 photos
Solarium Cafe
17 photos
Schooner Bar
50 photos
Viking Crown Lounge
28 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
78 photos
Activities And Events
World's Sexiest Man Competition
20 photos
White Party
9 photos
Belly Flop Contest
16 photos
Outdoor Movie Screen
15 photos
Theater
106 photos
Casino Royale
64 photos
Sailaway Party
16 photos
Deck Games
15 photos
Atrium
157 photos
Shall We Dance Lounge
59 photos
Activities And Events - Member
32 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Sky Deck
6 photos
Sun Decks
47 photos
Main Pool
143 photos
Solarium
84 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
9 photos
Family
Teen Disco
24 photos
Adventure Ocean
45 photos
Royal Babies and Tots Nursery
36 photos
Video Arcade
22 photos
Spa And Fitness
Jogging Track
27 photos
Fitness Center
43 photos
Spa
86 photos
Rock Climbing Wall
15 photos
The Ship
Library
7 photos
Ship Exterior
28 photos
Internet Cafe
21 photos
Medical Center
12 photos
Conference Centers
13 photos
Exterior Decks
46 photos
Ship Services
29 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
92 photos
Art Gallery
29 photos
Shops
117 photos
Photo and Video Gallery
31 photos
Tender Boat
9 photos
Diamond Club
27 photos
The Ship - Member
122 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
178 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
149 photos
