  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Rhapsody of the Seas Photos

3.5 / 5.0
1,501 reviews

Cabins

Oceanview Cabin

6 photos

Interior Cabin

72 photos

Owner's Suite

46 photos

Accessible Junior Suite

65 photos

Junior Suite

43 photos

Cabins - Member

118 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Giovanni's Table

41 photos

Main Dining Room

90 photos

Park Cafe

43 photos

Windjammer Cafe

107 photos

Cafe Latte-tudes

15 photos

Izumi

39 photos

Chops Grille

39 photos

Main Pool Bar

24 photos

Casino Bar

10 photos

Chef's Table

16 photos

R Bar

32 photos

Solarium Cafe

17 photos

Schooner Bar

50 photos

Viking Crown Lounge

28 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

78 photos

Activities And Events

World's Sexiest Man Competition

20 photos

White Party

9 photos

Belly Flop Contest

16 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

15 photos

Theater

106 photos

Casino Royale

64 photos

Sailaway Party

16 photos

Deck Games

15 photos

Atrium

157 photos

Shall We Dance Lounge

59 photos

Activities And Events - Member

32 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Sky Deck

6 photos

Sun Decks

47 photos

Main Pool

143 photos

Solarium

84 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

9 photos

Family

Teen Disco

24 photos

Adventure Ocean

45 photos

Royal Babies and Tots Nursery

36 photos

Video Arcade

22 photos

Spa And Fitness

Jogging Track

27 photos

Fitness Center

43 photos

Spa

86 photos

Rock Climbing Wall

15 photos

The Ship

Library

7 photos

Ship Exterior

28 photos

Internet Cafe

21 photos

Medical Center

12 photos

Conference Centers

13 photos

Exterior Decks

46 photos

Ship Services

29 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

92 photos

Art Gallery

29 photos

Shops

117 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

31 photos

Tender Boat

9 photos

Diamond Club

27 photos

The Ship - Member

122 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

178 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

149 photos

Find a Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise from $184

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map