Most bathrooms are on the small side but are sufficient. Storage is minimal, with only one set of shelves in standard cabins, plus some under-the-sink space. Showers have adjustable heights, good water pressure, a wire shelf for toiletries and a shampoo/soap dispenser. A clothesline to hang your laundry, an outlet for hair dryers and electric razors, and a box of tissues is also at your disposal.

Rhapsody of the Seas also has 14 accessible cabins that are slightly larger than their regular-size counterparts of the same category. (For example, a Large Ocean View stateroom covers 154 square feet versus the 255 square feet of an Accessible Large Ocean View room.) Features include wider doors, grab bars in the bathrooms and toilet heights suitable for wheelchair users.

There are interconnecting cabins on every deck for families who want to be close, but not share a single room. Two cabins on each level between Decks 2 and 4 are designated Family Ocean View Staterooms. These cabins, which measure 246 square feet, sleep up to six people, with a sofa bed that sleeps two, a king-sized bed (which converts to twin beds) and a pair of pulldown beds. On each of Decks 7 and 8, there's a pair of two-bedroom Royal Family Suites, which cover 509 square feet (not including a 59-square-foot balcony). The suites have two bathrooms (one with a shower; the other with a tub). The sitting room has a sofa bed that converts to a double bed; pulldown beds accommodate another two for up to eight people.

Inside: Located on Decks 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, inside cabins are compact, though square footage ranges considerably, starting from 135 up to 174 square feet for the Large Inside cabins; some have third and fourth beds available. The cabins also have a sitting space consisting of a small sofa and a round coffee table, and a vanity with desk is tucked into one side of the room. Cabins on Decks 2 and 3 are the smallest.

Ocean View: Spread across four decks -- 2, 3, 4 and 7 -- the Ocean View rooms feature a large, rectangular picture window and measure 154 square feet; those on Deck 7 are designated Preferred Ocean View rooms and span 193 square feet. Similar to Inside cabins, Ocean View rooms hold up to four people, with two pulldown beds as extra berths.

Balcony: Located on Deck 7, there are a precious 233 of these cabins, which measure 195 square feet and have an open-air terrace of 35 square feet, with a small round table and chairs. Most Balcony rooms sleep up to five people, with a sofa bed that converts to a double bed and a pulldown bed that accommodates an additional person.

Junior Suites: The Junior Suites are an upgraded version of the Balcony cabins, with more square footage at 241 square feet, plus a balcony of 64 square feet, with a table, a set of chairs and a lounger. The staterooms have prime views because of their location on Deck 8 and offer a sitting area with a three-seater sofa (some convert to double beds), a table and two armchairs.

Suites: Located on Decks 7 and 8, suites on Rhapsody of the Seas are divided into four major categories: Grand Suite with Balcony, Royal Suite, Royal Family Suite (described above) and Owner's Suite.

Suite passengers (minus those in the Junior Suites) receive special privileges such as priority embarkation ad disembarkation, Gilchrist & Soames amenities and spa bathrobes, an upgraded breakfast at Chops Grille and access to the Concierge Lounge, a private space which serves complimentary hors d'oeuvres and beverages during happy hour. Suite passengers also have access to a concierge who can provide bookings for shore excursions or spa appointments and reserve tables at specialty restaurants, among other types of vacation assistance.

Located on Deck 8, the Grand Suites measure a spacious 355 square feet and feature a 104-square-foot outdoor area with two loungers on one end and a round table and two chairs --perfect for alfresco meals -- on the other. The living room has a marble entryway, a bar, a sectional sofa and armchairs. There's also a DVD player and two phones, and a vanity table with an extended work space. The bathrooms have a bathtub and twin sinks. The suite sleeps up to four people in a double sofa bed and a king-sized bed that can be converted into two twins.

There are five Owner's Suites on the ship, located forward of the ship on Deck 8; these luxe staterooms have bathtubs and glass-encased showers, plus a separate living room with a sectional sofa and armchairs and a dining area. The private balcony measures 104 square feet and is furnished with cushioned loungers and side tables; the indoor area measures 523 square feet and sleeps up to four.

The single Royal Suite is the top cabin category on Rhapsody of the Seas and it's most grandiose at 1,326 square feet. Situated all the way in the front of the ship, the stateroom has the best private views. The large living room feels more like an apartment than a cruise ship cabin; there's even a baby grand piano and a bar, and the sofa can be made up into a bed that sleeps two people (for a total capacity of four). In one niche, there's a dining room setup with sculptures. The bedroom has a king-sized bed and a TV. In the bathroom, there's a whirlpool tub, double sinks and a glass-encased shower. The terrace spans 104 square feet and holds loungers, chairs and tables.