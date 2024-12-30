This review is going to focus mainly on the casino experience onboard Voyager of the Seas, which I wish somebody had warned me about before booking this cruise.
This was my 3rd cruise on Voyager. The first two were in the early 2000’s, when the ship was new and it was the biggest cruise ship in the world. I’m guessing that back then Voyager had the largest casino at sea too. With the ...
I think it's important to note that a cruise can be perfect for some demographics and not for others. Overall, I'd say that the Independence of the Seas is a good fit for families with kids, or groups of binge drinkers, but maybe not the best fit for single, gay vegetarians. Pluses: The ship is really lovely, rooms are incredibly spacious, there are not stop varied activities, plenty of places ...
Hello Cruisers! If you are a 1st timer or seasoned vet on the high seas, then please read this review!
Many on this forum like myself are looking for the is it worth type of reviews, good or bad --- well, the Utopia of the Seas is definitely a cruise for everyone! As a seasoned vet of many cruises, the only thing that I have grumblings with is that they do NOT provide the daily ship ...
Family and kids friendly. Adults / seniors book Celebrity. Windjammer buffet was awful. Poor selection, no salad bar, few deserts, quality of food poor at best at Windjammer. Food in the main dining room was very good, service & food selection in main dining room also very good. Cabin air conditioning was not cold & air was so dry in the cabin. Cruise director Ricky was an interesting character. ...
This ship gets it right. Food, drinks, service, music, entertainment, activities, and crew. Ship was very full, but always found a calmer space. Crew everywhere to help with anything. Very few complaints...chicken parmesan barely warm, sent it back and next one was the same...and I was charged $50 for pool towels, the attendant who scanned my sea pass card assured me that the scanner worked. The ...
We were very happy with the service, food, and ambiance of Voyager. Our dining room
Staff were amazing and very accommodating with dietary needs. Our room attendants were always checking to make sure we had everything we needed and rooms were very clean, if a bit dated. Our kids had a blast at the kids and teens clubs and we all loved the entertainment. I was blown away by the quality of the ...
We are cruisers and usually cruise Celebrity. We cruised RC for my 18 year-old son to have the water slides.
If you have a good attitude, this is an amazing experience. I was worried about the comments about the food, so I booked specialty restaurants to ensure we had good food. After the first main dining room experience, I canceled all the specialty reservations. The food was great! My prime ...
Currently on Explorer of the Seas, departed yesterday and can honestly say, if I could go home, I would.
We are having the most unpleasant experience. The ship is filthy, dated and stinks of smoke and sewage absolutely everywhere. The food is shocking in every restaurant we have been in, dishes swimming in cooking oil. Staff are rude and un attentive. I even got told by a member of staff that ...
We spent New Year on the Liberty of the seas, with my wife and my 9-year old son as well as my in-laws.
The Perfect Day at Coco Cay was great, it is a very nice island and the setup is ideal. There are plenty of chairs on all beaches, a lot of games, and the lagoon pool was very attractive.
It was perfect the kids club was cool coco cay was perfect the entertainment was cool. there is even ...
The entertainment and staff were the highlights. The food and food options were awful. Not going to say I starved to death but thank goodness we had two days in port to get some edible food. The only thing worth eating onboard was the snack bar pizza. I am not a generally picky eater. Would never sail this ship again due to poor food quality.
The positives of this ship was the crew and ...