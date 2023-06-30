Radiance of the Seas offers 1,071 stateroom accommodation in four general categories: inside, ocean view, balcony and suites. Of these, 825 offer outside views and 578 of those have balconies.
Cabins are decorated in tones of navy and taupe with blonde wood finishes and feature wireless internet access and flat-screen TVs with interactive technology that allows passengers to do things like order room service, check their account or book a shore excursion from their cabin. Storage space is plentiful with an abundance of drawers and shelves in the wardrobe. A curtain can be drawn to divide the main sleeping area from the foldout couch, a great feature for those sharing a cabin with children. Furnishings consist of a bed which can be configured as a "Royal King" or two singles, desk, chair, couch and coffee table and bathrooms come with a centre sink and shower with a shower curtain. A wall mounted dispenser of combination shampoo/conditioner/body wash is provided but cruisers may prefer to bring their own products.
Inside: There are 246 inside cabins measuring 162 square feet (15 square metres). These have no natural light, making them a good choice for those who like to sleep in. Some have pull-down or foldout beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers. There are also three single occupancy inside cabins on Deck 4 measuring 96 square feet (9 square metres).
Oceanview: These 247 cabins have a porthole or picture window and are 164 square feet (15 square metres) to 319 square feet (29 square metres). Some accommodate third and fourth passengers on a foldout or pull-down bed.
The largest ocean-view stateroom, which is billed as a Family Oceanview, has two twin beds which convert to a Royal King, bunk beds, a separate sitting area with a sofa bed and a private bathroom with shower.
Balcony: There are 578 balcony cabins which range in size from 167 square feet (16 square metres) with a 24-square-foot (2-square-metre) balcony to 194 square feet (18 square metres) with a 45-square-feet (4-square-metre) balcony. Some balcony cabins can accommodate third and fourth passengers but the balcony is somewhat small and best suited to two people.
Suite: Radiance of the Seas has five different types of suites, all of which (except for those in the Junior Suite category) include concierge service, priority check-in, reserved show seating, priority tender tickets, free pressing service on formal nights and priority departure privileges.
Junior Suite: Located on Deck 10, these suites are 299 square feet (more than 27 square metres) with a 66-square-foot (6-metre-square) balcony. They have two twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," a private balcony, a sitting area with a sofa bed, and a bathroom with a tub.
Grand Suite: Grand Suites are located on Deck 10 and have a 387 square foot (36 square metre) cabin and 93 square foot (8 square foot) balcony with twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," a sitting area with a double sofa bed and a bathroom with twin sinks and a tub.
Owner's Suite: These suites are available in a one- or two-bedroom configuration and are identical in size with a 532-square-feet (49-square-metre) interior and a 68-square-foot (6-square-metre) balcony. One-bedroom Owner's Suites are located on Deck 10 and sleep up to four people on a queen bed and a double sofa bed, which is located in a separate living area. Bathrooms feature a whirlpool tub, twin sinks and a bidet. Two-bedroom Owner's Suites can be found on Decks 8, 9 and 10 and sleep up to eight people with one bedroom containing two twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," one bedroom with two pull-down beds, and a living area with a double sofa bed. Two-bedroom Owner's Suites have two bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a bathtub.
Royal Suite: Coming in at a palatial 952 square feet (88 square metres) with a 283-square-foot (26-square-metre) balcony and amenities such as a baby grand piano, wet bar, entertainment centre with 42-inch flat-screen TV, stereo and VCR, and bath with whirlpool, bidet and steam shower, you will find the ship’s largest suite on Deck 10.
Wheelchair-accessible cabins are available in a variety of categories throughout the ship.