Cabins are decorated in tones of navy and taupe with blonde wood finishes and feature wireless internet access and flat-screen TVs with interactive technology that allows passengers to do things like order room service, check their account or book a shore excursion from their cabin. Storage space is plentiful with an abundance of drawers and shelves in the wardrobe. A curtain can be drawn to divide the main sleeping area from the foldout couch, a great feature for those sharing a cabin with children. Furnishings consist of a bed which can be configured as a "Royal King" or two singles, desk, chair, couch and coffee table and bathrooms come with a centre sink and shower with a shower curtain. A wall mounted dispenser of combination shampoo/conditioner/body wash is provided but cruisers may prefer to bring their own products.

Inside: There are 246 inside cabins measuring 162 square feet (15 square metres). These have no natural light, making them a good choice for those who like to sleep in. Some have pull-down or foldout beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers. There are also three single occupancy inside cabins on Deck 4 measuring 96 square feet (9 square metres).

Oceanview: These 247 cabins have a porthole or picture window and are 164 square feet (15 square metres) to 319 square feet (29 square metres). Some accommodate third and fourth passengers on a foldout or pull-down bed.

The largest ocean-view stateroom, which is billed as a Family Oceanview, has two twin beds which convert to a Royal King, bunk beds, a separate sitting area with a sofa bed and a private bathroom with shower.

Balcony: There are 578 balcony cabins which range in size from 167 square feet (16 square metres) with a 24-square-foot (2-square-metre) balcony to 194 square feet (18 square metres) with a 45-square-feet (4-square-metre) balcony. Some balcony cabins can accommodate third and fourth passengers but the balcony is somewhat small and best suited to two people.

Suite: Radiance of the Seas has five different types of suites, all of which (except for those in the Junior Suite category) include concierge service, priority check-in, reserved show seating, priority tender tickets, free pressing service on formal nights and priority departure privileges.

Junior Suite: Located on Deck 10, these suites are 299 square feet (more than 27 square metres) with a 66-square-foot (6-metre-square) balcony. They have two twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," a private balcony, a sitting area with a sofa bed, and a bathroom with a tub.

Grand Suite: Grand Suites are located on Deck 10 and have a 387 square foot (36 square metre) cabin and 93 square foot (8 square foot) balcony with twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," a sitting area with a double sofa bed and a bathroom with twin sinks and a tub.

Owner's Suite: These suites are available in a one- or two-bedroom configuration and are identical in size with a 532-square-feet (49-square-metre) interior and a 68-square-foot (6-square-metre) balcony. One-bedroom Owner's Suites are located on Deck 10 and sleep up to four people on a queen bed and a double sofa bed, which is located in a separate living area. Bathrooms feature a whirlpool tub, twin sinks and a bidet. Two-bedroom Owner's Suites can be found on Decks 8, 9 and 10 and sleep up to eight people with one bedroom containing two twin beds that convert to a "Royal King," one bedroom with two pull-down beds, and a living area with a double sofa bed. Two-bedroom Owner's Suites have two bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a bathtub.

Royal Suite: Coming in at a palatial 952 square feet (88 square metres) with a 283-square-foot (26-square-metre) balcony and amenities such as a baby grand piano, wet bar, entertainment centre with 42-inch flat-screen TV, stereo and VCR, and bath with whirlpool, bidet and steam shower, you will find the ship’s largest suite on Deck 10.

Wheelchair-accessible cabins are available in a variety of categories throughout the ship.