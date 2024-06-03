Tokyo shop - kimono
Photo Credit: iandeborah
Cabin at Singapore
Photo Credit: iandeborah
Osaka
Photo Credit: iandeborah
Osaka
Photo Credit: iandeborah
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
591 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
A Full Extensive Review Alaska On Quantum
"After a couple of hours there, we walked back and got in a huge line to get the shuttle back to the ship.We were going to do the Raptors, but a couple that came out said it wasn't worththe money, so we walked back to town...."Read More
RJ1 avatar

RJ1

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 591 Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Fabulous, relaxing experience.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
iandeborah
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall an excellent experience. The service at Windjammer was very good, but the experience is still underwhelming and one we tried to avoid. The main dining room was efficient, food good and staff very attentive. The Pizza cafe, Sorrentos, needs to be a bit more flexible in its toppings, on Virgin cruises you can get a wide variety of pizzas and ask for different toppings and they oblige. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Transpacific to Yokohama

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Cruising started
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Pros: Embarkation was super, I was on ship before I was even able to sit down in the port. Ship was good and active, food was good. Ship never felt crowded except for the pool areas on sea days but that is typical. Do not care for shows but the ones I saw were okay. Service staff (waiters, bartenders, cleaners) were great. Friendly, always greeting you, they were on top of their customer relations ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Alaska the last frontier

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
NanaSandi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The weather wasn’t the best but we made the best of it. Food was fantastic. The crew was really friendly and accommodating. Shows were spectacular. We went to the Mendenhal Glacier and it was awesome. We saw humpback whales, orcas, otters and seals from our ship. We love cruising. I would go year round if I could afford it. It is very relaxing. It can be very busy if you want it to be. I’m 66 and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Ok, but overall average. Don't expect good food.

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Zephyr2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Dining good if at paid restaurants. Poor dining if at no charge. The dining room food was awful. Sorrento's Pizza is on par with grocery store frozen. Too crowded even w/out kids. Long lines at the buffet and poor layout. Was asked to leave Buffet before we finished because crowd needed more seating. Show entertainers work hard, but choice of shows poor. Feels more like a hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great cruise with a few exceptions.

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
therynders
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Quantum of the seas is a ship with lots of activities for all ages. The Seaplex has bumper cars, pickleball(too busy and not enough free play), climbing wall , flow rider, etc. It has a capacity of 4905 passengers and yet the ship had so many options it did not feel crowded except at Sitka due to the need for shuttles to get off by number. Get in line early to get shuttle tickets if you are not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great for big groups

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Pink haired cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Traveling on a family trip with age range of 10 months to 82, we needed a ship with activities everyone could enjoy. Bumper cars and laser tag were hits for the 6 & 8 year olds and the flow rider was a big hit for several of the teens. Climbing wall was ok. Several of us tried the Ifly, which was harder than it looked. The ship was great for this, but would have been helpful to know you needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

An Amazing Royal Cruise into the Last Frontier

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Snowman2006
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We are currently wrapping up a 7 night sailing on Quantum of the Seas in a Sky Loft Suite (Sky Class). My wife and I are 40 years old, and we traveled with our 10 year old daughter. We visited Sitka, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria. Embarkation in Seattle: Really easy! Just make sure to print your luggage tags and attach to your luggage prior to arriving at the cruise terminal, and make ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Great Family Cruise but Food Was Way Below Average

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Kbmoves
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall my family and I had an amazing vacation. The ship itself was beautiful and the service was impeccable the entire time. Our excursions were once in a lifetime experiences. We did the White Pass Railroad in Skagway and words can’t express how jaw dropping the scenery was. Skagway itself was so cool. Small old west type town in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness and the people were just so ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Nice ship; could use Activities improvement.

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Sunnymyling
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This is our 2nd Royal Caribbean Cruise. We've done a Disney and several Carnival. This cruise was an Alaskan Cruise out of Seattle. The ship was beautiful and clean. Rooms seemed bigger than we’ve had before and the shower was rounded glass enclosed so seemed to have more room. Beds were comfortable. The room stewards and dining crew were fantastic. The cons: The Bionic Bar worked ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Worst experience royal caribbean

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Keisha1983
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I just have no clue where to start with this cruise line. This is my first cruise ever in life and I had the worse experience ever. First June 2nd we didn’t get in our rooms till round 8pm that night due to a delay. We get in the room sheets dirty called guest service no one will pick up looking up the hall for house keeping no one no where to be found . So the sheets didn’t get changed till June ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with children

