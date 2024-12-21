Skagway AK
Photo Credit: wreglechick
Mendenhall Glacier.
Photo Credit: SeaVanCruiser
Bumper cars!
Photo Credit: SeaVanCruiser
Captain's Corner Q & A, a must!
Photo Credit: SeaVanCruiser
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
776 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
RC delivered a great Transpacific cruise
"But since this cruise only had 4 days of port stops (after Bay of Islands was cancelled), it want a big deal.We would not choose these large ships for a port intensive cruise...."Read More
Beagle5 avatar

Beagle5

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Stay away from this cruise

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
AnneTranP
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Beware - they are scammer. Big mistake! Never go again! Our group of six families was cruising to New Zealand during Christmas 2024. We were disappointed! 1. There was a virus on the cruise. We were back one week, but my family and friends still got sick. So many people got it, and there were coughing sounds everywhere on the cruise. Our group of 22 people got sick. 2. The cruise departs ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Ovation - in SUITE Style to New Zealand

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
avalon65
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Myself and 2 friends splashed out for Grand Suite to New Zealand. Ship looks in VERY clean condition - given its nearly 10 years old. THe internet is fantastic! Thank you Starlink! There was a few minor dead spots in the middle of the Tasman Sea - to be expected - but was very responsive and able to upload/post on the cruise to social media. Entertainment wise - "Spectras Cabaret' - what the? ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

I expected more, very disappointed.

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
DebCruising2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had heard so many good things about RC and Ovation of the Seas in particular but my experience has been very mixed. My cabin is comfortable but wardrobe space is limited particularly if you have dresses and the bathroom tiny. Could the supplied towels be any thinner or smaller? The food is very good although at the moment (day 15) we appear to have run out of some fruit and vegetables. Our stops ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

“Out””Standing” “Ovation of the Seas”

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
studb88
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Activities- Plenty to keep myself up and moving when the energy was too high to sit still. ( ripcord by iFLY was awesome, flow-rider (I thought was too good to be true for many days until I realized my neck ached from so many wipeouts. I went a little “overboard” though, ( metaphorically speaking of course) and was at it for like 3 hours or more. I still watch the videos in the stateroom on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Pleasantly surprised

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
bmc1986
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just got back from our first Alaska cruise and our first cruise on Royal Caribbean in a long time. I was pleasantly surprised by RC. We switched to Celebrity a while ago, but our adult children love RC so, since we were traveling with them, we chose RC. The ship was lovely, good flow and large public spaces so it didn't feel as big as it was. The room was spacious, recently updated and very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Solo travelers beware

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
Sologuy64
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Took my first cruise ever and traveled solo, hoping to meet interesting people along the way. Booked 14 months in advanced and really studied up on solo cruising. Boy were the reviews wrong. The ship was great, the room nice, the crew good and food good. But the cruisers were another story, rude, clickest and overall annoying. The on board cruise director didn’t make it much better. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

It was a 10/10 service and ship!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
wreglechick
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The level of service was exceptional. I was so happy with all the shows, music, trivia. If you are looking for Michelin star dining then you will of course be disappointed but I found the food in both the Windjammer and the MDR to be very good. I just cannot say enough about our service., from Arlene our cabin stew to Billy and Solomon in the MDR I was totally pampered. The interior room with ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Alaska on Ovation of the Seas

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
sunnytiger23
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It’s a perfect ship for a family gathering. The main dining room servers considered our babies and older children…shout out to Jayven and Surok! Selection on main dining room menu was excellent. However, the Spectra Cabaret in 270 venue was AWFUL. The stage craft was well done, but the performance was disjointed with no theme or continuity.. we were glad when it was over. The other shows in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

All in All...Mostly Disappointed

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
Laplume1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Yesterday, we ended our Alaskan cruise on the Ovation of the Seas. Here is our review and opinion in detail about our trip. Again, this review is OUR opinion. We are placing this review on several FB pages and other websites. Background: My husband and I traveled with our two daughters, their husbands and four grandkids ranging in age from 13 to 5. Since we had small kids, we opted to buy The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Meh

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

User Avatar
JACKAL0PE
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Alaska was wonderful. Can't say enough about the train ride to White Pass from Skagway. Victoria was better than I expected. Very modern and clean. Sitka was pouring down rain, so it's hard to really like it but the Bear Rescue was great. Don't think I'd do the Salmon Bake at Juneau again. I make better salmon at home. As for the ship. Big, clean, modern ship. Wasn't pleased with my room ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

