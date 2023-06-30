Odyssey of the Seas offers more than 15 restaurants onboard, and many of them are included in the price of your cruise fare. It's especially appealing because of the sheer variety of options, from casual grab-and-go spots to buffet offerings to more formal, traditional dining. We found passengers trying a little bit of everything on our sailing.

Free Restaurants on Odyssey of the Seas

The star of the ship is the main dining room, which takes up a massive amount of space on decks 3 and 4. This wide-open space features a colorful two-deck chandelier and LED walls with rotating art that makes the room a true spectacle to behold. (If you're familiar with Odyssey's sister ships, this is a departure from the original Quantum Class approach, which broke up this space into four small, separate dining rooms, introducing the defunct Dynamic Dining concept.) Here, passengers can elect to dine at set times or on their own schedule, and breakfast and dinner are served every day, with lunch available on sea days.

If you're staying in the ship's suite class, Coastal Kitchen is your exclusive included option for meals. Depending on which class of suite you fall under, you can eat here for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Windjammer Buffet

Windjammer is the cruise line's signature buffet space, located on Deck 14. Guests can pick from salads, made-to-order pastas, carving station items and plenty of desserts. It even has a spot specific for vegetarian choices. Crew serve guests at the buffet (rather than self-service); passengers just ask for what and how much they want. Drinks are ordered and delivered at your table, though the buffet offers Coca-Cola drink machines that let you make your own flavors if you wish. (Because of COVID-19, these currently are served by waiters, though they are designed to be self-service.)

Solarium Bistro

Located just off the adults-only Solarium pool, the buffet-style Bistro offers a quiet alternative to the hustle and bustle of the Windjammer, and a faster option than the Main Dining Room. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant has fewer options than the Windjammer but offers delicious small plates.

Tip: The menu at dinner doesn't change, so it might not be a repeat spot at night, but it's worth visiting, especially for the excellent seafood.

Cafe@Two70

This was our favorite casual spot on Odyssey of the Seas. At breakfast, it offers hot egg sandwiches and savory burritos, plus fresh doughnuts. And at lunch, you can create your own salads or get hot-pressed sandwiches. We liked the portion sizes, which let us sample a little bit of everything. You can grab coffee creations here, too (for a fee).

Sorrento's Pizza

Located on the main promenade, Sorrento’s Pizza is a great spot for a quick slice and people-watching, thanks to its open seating that sprawls out to the edges of this highly trafficked spot. Several really good pizza options are available every day, including pepperoni and veggie. You can also choose from salads. Best of all, it's open until very late, so you can grab a bite after a night at the lounges.

Cafe Promenade

Adjacent to Sorrento's, Cafe Promenade offers sandwiches and desserts, plus a tea and coffee station. It's open 24 hours a day.

El Loco Fresh

Located in the open air of the pool deck, El Loco Fresh is Odyssey of the Seas' Mexican restaurant. Diners can choose from tacos or burritos, nachos and quesadillas, plus there's a salsa/hot sauce bar.

Tip: Menus for all of the restaurants on Odyssey of the Seas are available on the Royal Caribbean app, so you can check out what's available before making a decision.

Odyssey of the Seas Restaurants That Cost a Fee

If you're looking to splurge a little on something special, Odyssey of the Seas' for-fee restaurant choices can take you on a culinary journey, thanks to Asian and Italian options, alongside an inventive gastronomy venue. The quality of all of the restaurants is high, and you'll leave feeling like you've had a special night out, regardless of where you dine.

Several of the restaurants, including Izumi and Giovanni's, are open for lunch, providing a scaled-down but just as good version for those who might not want to go all in or battle for reservations for dinner.

Tip: Odyssey of the Seas offers dining packages, where you can purchase multiple dinners for a reduced price. If you know you want to try several restaurants, buy a package to save some money. You can even buy it before you sail.

Chops Grille

($$) It's tough to go wrong with a good steak restaurant, and this one is indeed very good. Choose from a variety of cuts, along with sides for sharing and big, wonderful desserts.

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen

($$) This is Odyssey of the Seas' modern take on family Italian, and we think it's the best restaurant onboard. Make sure you're hungry when you arrive, because portions are made for sharing, and there's a lot to choose from. Highlights for us were the lasagna, piping-hot fresh pizza and charcuterie board. And of course, the tiramisu for dessert. Service is excellent, with waitstaff making great suggestions.

Izumi

($$) Izumi offers a good selection of sushi and Asian items, available for lunch or dinner. Pricing is a la carte, though packages are available that combine items for some savings. The restaurant also hosts sake and sushi pairings, which go off-menu and are a real treat.

Wonderland

($$) Wonderland offers a playful menu with items designed to delight all your senses (think smoked deviled eggs or avocado mousse served to look like an ice cream cone). If you're adventurous, put yourself in the hands of your server, who can pick out just the right combination of fantastical foods, finished off by one of the superb desserts.

Teppanyaki

($$) Diners sit around hibachi grills as chefs put on a show for them, flipping eggs, tossing rice, chopping onions and cracking jokes. The result is a fun dinner featuring traditional hibachi dishes.

Chef's Table

($$$$) For people who really love food and learning about it, the Chef's Table is a five-course guided dinner, with each course paired with wine.

Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade

($) This is the ship's excellent sports bar, offering a variety of bar bites like juicy burgers and chicken wings. Prices at Playmakers are a la carte, and they're pretty reasonable when compared with sports bars ashore. The atmosphere is all about the games on any of the bar's 56 TVs. Read more about Playmakers on Odyssey of the Seas.

Our Favorite Restaurants on Odyssey of the Seas

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen has the best variety onboard, and the menu items are delightful, with a great variety that had us wanting to go back several times. If you're looking to splurge for a great steak, you can't go wrong with Chops Grille. For families, Teppanyaki is a whole lot of fun that will keep everyone entertained. Kids will love every cornball joke and tossed egg.