Size and Storage Space Are Highlights of Odyssey of the Seas Cabins

Each cabin includes two twin beds that can be combined to form one queen-sized bed, bathroom with large shower capsule and vanity area, sitting area, a stateroom attendant who cleans and sanitizes the cabin in the morning and offers turndown service at night, interactive TV, closet, overbed storage, four-drawer dresser, mini-refrigerator and nightstands. Toiletries available depend largely on which category of cabin you purchase; some feature only a large, in-shower bottle of shampoo/shower gel, so if you have specific needs for hair or skin, bring your own. Hair dryers are provided as well.

It's worth noting cabins on cruise ships are generally smaller than standard U.S. hotel rooms, but staterooms on Odyssey of the Seas overall feel fairly large, from studios for singles all the way up to suites. (Read our article How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin to help you decide which cabin type is for you.)

We appreciated the exceptional amount of storage space -- more than we'd ever need on a weeklong cruise -- and modern touches like a digital in-room thermostat, USB ports everywhere for charging and nooks and crannies for keeping safe items like cameras, extra chargers and battery packs. You'll be hard-pressed to find finer standard cabins across similarly priced cruise ship options.

Odyssey of the Seas also offers several dozen accessible cabins across multiple categories, as well as adjoining rooms that work well for families.

Our Pick for Odyssey of the Seas Interior Cabins

We love Odyssey of the Seas' interior cabins featuring virtual balconies. Somehow, the faux balcony feels real enough to make your stateroom seem larger while giving you the illusion of having outside access.

Odyssey of the Seas Balcony Room Options

In addition to the Odyssey of the Seas virtual balcony options, there are real balcony rooms available. We recommend looking for any cabin that features a "large balcony." For a little extra cash up front, you can get a little to a lot more room outside. Large balconies are available in standard balcony and junior suite rooms.

Tip: Book the lowest level of the cabin level you want, then take your chances with Royal Caribbean's Royal Up bid-based upgrade program. Your bid might be accepted, and you could end up with a huge balcony for a fraction of what you might have paid up front.

Odyssey of the Seas Suite Options

You have a lot of options in the splurge department on Odyssey of the Seas. While the Odyssey of the Seas Junior Suites are popular, our pick for a suite is the Grand Loft Suite. This two-level Star Class suite is large (nearly 700 square feet), but the clincher for us is the awesomely spacious balcony and highest level of service.

The Odyssey of the Seas Royal Loft Suite, meanwhile, is a two-level suite that feels like a modern loft apartment, thanks to 1,600 square feet of interior space and expansive views at the very front of the ship.

Odyssey of the Seas Suite Perks

Guests staying in Odyssey of the Seas' suites are treated to a number of additional levels of service. Depending on which suite you choose, you are treated to amenities from the Sea Class, Sky Class or Star Class. (For more on Royal Caribbean's Royal Suite Class, check out our article, which breaks it all down for you.)

Our favorite amenities include access to the exclusive restaurant Coastal Kitchen and to the Suite Lounge (Sky Class and above).

For Star Class guests, the sky's the limit. Most notable: Passengers in Star Class suites are assigned a Royal Genie, essentially a personal concierge who reaches out to you before you even board to make sure they understand your preferences and requests. This person will book reservations, make sure your suite is stocked as you'd like and generally works to make sure you don't need to lift a finger onboard.