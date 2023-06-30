Oasis of the Seas restaurants represent American, Italian, Asian and Mexican cuisines, as well as multiple free daytime snack options. So, how many restaurants are there on Oasis of the Seas? A whopping two dozen free and added-fee dining options spread over 10 decks. Vegetarian, gluten-free, low-calorie and lactose-free options are always available in the main dining rooms.

To many, Oasis of the Seas dining may not be the highlight of the trip – this is one ship where you will want to allocate some money for specialty dining, as the quality of the complimentary restaurants on Oasis of the Seas, especially in the main dining rooms and buffet, is not particularly good. We received mealy shrimp, chicken Marsala without sauce and perhaps the strangest looking preparation of escargot we've had. Foodies will want to look elsewhere on the ship to eat.

In terms of crowds, the buffet and main dining rooms can get overwhelmed at peak times, particularly on smart casual nights. Those on My Time Dining on Oasis of the Seas (where you can enter the dining room any time you'd like between set hours) may also find that being allocated a seat can be quite challenging during rush hours. Interactive Wayfinder signage around the ship tells you which venues have the most room. Most of the other restaurants on Oasis of the Seas offer a more relaxing dining experience.

Free Dining on Oasis of the Seas

Main Dining Room (Decks 3, 4 and 5)

Meals: Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Dinner (D)

The Oasis of the Seas sprawling main dining room spans three decks. Dinners are served as three courses. Menu items range from French to American to Italian. Meat-lovers can also indulge in premium cuts from the Chops steakhouse or a lobster tail for a charge. Desserts range from sweets and fruit to ice cream and sorbets.

All restaurants are fairly noisy, with friendly wait staff who frequently parade and sing.

Coastal Kitchen (Deck 17)

Meals: B, L, D

Coastal Kitchen is the Oasis of the Seas dedicated restaurant for suite passengers. It is spectacular, with several-story windows providing incredible views. Breakfast is similar to the main dining rooms, while lunch items are a bit lighter. Two Mediterranean-inspired menus are available for dinner, which is by reservation only.

Windjammer Marketplace (Deck 16)

Meals: B, L, D

The Oasis of the Seas buffet is perhaps the one place onboard where you really feel that you're sailing with 6,000 people. At breakfast and lunch on sea days, the area is hectic, with lines at popular stations and very few places to sit. It's much more manageable when the ship is in port.

Breakfast has typical options, as well as selections for international travelers and an entire gluten-free station. Lunch has cold selections; burgers, fries and hot entrees; and a selection of cakes and desserts. Windjammer becomes calmer at dinner, with a range of American and some international entrees.

Park Café (Deck 8)

Meals: B, L, D

Park Cafe wins accolades for its signature roast beef sandwiches and salads. It's a nice alternative to Windjammer in the mornings.

El Loco Fresh (Deck 15)

Meals: L, D

El Loco Fresh on Oasis of the Seas is a complimentary open-air counter service Mexican eatery on the starboard side of Deck 15. There, passengers will find chicken and beef burritos, chicken and cheese quesadillas, rice, beans and tortilla chips -- all kept under heat lamps. A nearby salsa bar provides salsa, guacamole, sour cream and other toppings and condiments.

Sorrento’s (Deck 5)

Meals: Open 24/7

Unlike on other Royal Caribbean ships, Sorrento's on Oasis of the Seas is not great. It serves several types of slices daily and gives you the option to create your own, but the result is chewy and uninspiring.

Boardwalk Dog House (Deck 6)

Meals: L, D

The Boardwalk Dog House serves -- what else? -- sausages of various types (chicken, all beef, bratwurst) with toppings and potato salad.

Café Promenade (Deck 5)

Meals: Open 24/7

Cafe Promenade is the Oasis of the Seas 24-hour café. It has specialty coffee drinks for a fee, as well as the regular stuff for free. Free pastries, sandwiches and sweets are available at breakfast and throughout the day; the ham and cheese croissants are good for a nosh.

Solarium Bistro (Deck 15)

Meals: B, L, D

On the lower floor of the two-story space on Oasis of the Seas set aside for those older than 16, the Solarium Bistro provides complimentary healthy cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A dessert buffet features low-fat and no-sugar offerings.

Vitality Spa Café (Deck 6)

Meals: Juice Bar

Essentially a juice counter located inside the spa, Oasis of the Seas’ Vitality Café attracts health-conscious passengers with a menu that offers free low-fat pastries and yogurt parfaits, as well as green and fruit smoothies (which cost extra).

Room Service

Meals: B, L, D

Free Continental breakfast items can be ordered via menus that passengers fill out the night before and hang outside their cabin doors. A 24/7 menu with an expanded list of hot and cold items is available for a fee.

Oasis of the Seas Specialty Dining and Other For-Free Options

Oasis of the Seas specialty restaurants range from casual spots for a quick bite to elegant venues offering an exclusive dining experience. There are 11 specialty and for-fee dining options onboard, and the vast majority are well worth the extra charge.

Izumi (Deck 4); a la carte for sushi; prix fixe for pan-Asian and hibachi

Meals: L, D

Izumi on Oasis of the Seas offers thee choices: hibachi, complete with knife-juggling chefs and your food cooked on the grill in front of you; pan-Asian, with a variety of dishes to choose from; or the sushi bar, where the fish is good quality, and you can order rolls, sashimi, seaweed salad and other favorites like gyoza dumplings.

150 Central Park (Deck 8); prix fixe

Meals: D

The most upscale specialty restaurant on Oasis of the Seas, 150 Central Park has a six-course dinner menu developed by Michael Schwartz. Wine pairings are available for an extra charge. On a seven-night cruise, the 150 Central Park menu changes twice on oasis of the Seas. The restaurant will substitute a course if you don't like an ingredient or have dietary restrictions.

Portside BBQ (Deck 15); prix fixe

Meals: L, D

Portside BBQ, Royal Caribbean's first barbecue restaurant, serves up an entree, two sides and dessert for a flat per-person fee on the port side of Deck 15, near the ship's zipline and miniature golf course. Mains include a turkey leg, chicken wings or a choice of a turkey, pulled pork or brisket sandwich. Sides like mac 'n' cheese, fries or coleslaw round out the meal, and you'll want to grab a couple of "bookies" for dessert. This is, hands down, the best barbecue we've ever had at sea.

Starbucks (Deck 5); a la carte

Meals: Snacks

Royal Caribbean's at-sea Starbucks outlet; note that Starbucks-branded drinks are not included in any drink packages. The Oasis of the Seas Starbucks is located on Deck 5 forward, near the end of the Royal Promenade.

Sugar Beach (Deck 6); a la carte

Meals: Snacks

This candy store, found along the Boardwalk, offers prepackaged sweets and candy by the pound, as well as ice cream. A walk-up window allows cruisers to order scoops even when the main venue is closed.

Johnny Rockets (Deck 6); prix fixe, plus a la carte drinks and shakes

Meals: B, L, D

This suburban staple serves up burgers, fries and shakes in the heart of the Boardwalk. Lunch and dinner at Johnny Rockets on Oasis of the Seas costs extra, but it's free in the morning for breakfast sandwiches and other morning standards.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade (Deck 6); a la carte

Meals: L, D

The menu at Playmakers centers on bar-style food like burgers, nachos, wings, potato skins and pulled pork sliders, but there are a few surprises that include a Caesar salad. If you don't want to watch the big game while you eat, the bar's location on the Boardwalk offers plenty of people-watching as an alternative.

Vintages (Deck 8); a la carte

Meals: L, D

In terms of its decor and menu, this Central Park wine bar is a pleasant place for oenophiles. Despite this, the space seemed underused, and the wine tastings were pricy, even for serious sippers. At lunch and dinnertime, tapas are available, or sometimes the bar puts out an all-you-can-eat buffet for a flat fee.

Chops Grille (Deck 8); prix fixe (lunch and dinner have different prices; kids’ menus available)

Meals: L (sea days only), D

Royal Caribbean's signature steakhouse is the most popular specialty restaurant on Oasis and one of the few places you can get lobster. Reservations are highly recommended. The set price at Chops Grille on Oasis of the Seas includes two appetizers, one entree (although you can order another for an extra charge), sides for sharing and multiple desserts if you're still hungry. Extra-fee choices include 16-ounce dry-aged strip steaks and 20-ounce porterhouse. The server also brought out a monster Tomahawk chop that could have fed the entire table.

Giovanni’s Table (Deck 8); prix fixe

Meals: L, D

This Italian trattoria, offers quality food and no upselling. The set price at Giovanni's Table on Oasis of the Seas includes family-style appetizers and entrees. Pasta dishes come as a side or entree. A dessert cart comes around at the end; if you're too full, take the tiramisu to go for a late-night snack.

Chef’s Table (Deck 17); prix fixe

Meals: D

This special six-course dinner, complete with wine pairings and limited to just 14 diners, is held twice per cruise. Participants meet in the Champagne Bar for a drink first and then head to a special table set up in the Suite Lounge. You'll receive a copy of your menu to take home. We recommend Chef's Table over 150 Central Park for wine-lovers, as we found the pairings there to be a better value. Keep in mind that Chef's Table on Oasis of the Seas forces you to be social, while 150 Central Park has tables for couples and groups. The Chef's Table can also last a long time, up to three or four hours. Reservations are essential.