Start by asking yourself what's important to you. Like to be in the middle of things? Choose a cabin overlooking the Boardwalk or the Promenade. Want to be treated like royalty? The suite experience on Oasis of the Seas comes with a multitude of perks -- including Royal Genie butlers -- and a dedicated restaurant, making it one of the best suite offerings at sea.

Keep in mind that even the most desirable suites and cabins aren't necessarily private. Many of the Crown Loft Suites directly overlook one of the busiest outdoor spots onboard -- the basketball court and FlowRider areas -- so passengers there can see onto the Crown Loft balconies. Rock climbers pass right by the balconies of the AquaTheater suites. People in Oasis of the Seas Central Park and Boardwalk cabins can see into the rooms across the way.

Oasis of the Seas Rooms Are Well Designed and Offer Lots of Storage Space

Standard Oasis of the Seas staterooms have two twin beds that convert to a queen, small sitting areas and interactive flat-screen TVs. Outlets are U.S.-style, situated under the vanities (not particularly close to the beds). Even interior cabins have enough shelves and hanger space, although in some cabins it's a tight squeeze between the bed and the closet. Suitcases fit under the beds.

The standard Oasis of the Seas bathroom features a glass shower with a shampoo dispenser and a foot rest for leg shaving; there is no conditioner or lotion, so bring your own. Hair dryers are provided.

Oasis of the Seas cabin categories range from cozy interiors to ample mini-suites with Sea-Class perks.

Interior: The majority of Oasis of the Seas' inside cabins are 172 square feet, which feels spacious enough, but there are also smaller interior cabins with just 150 square feet of space. The Promenade-facing interiors are bigger, at 193 square feet, and have large bay windows overlooking the indoor thoroughfare. Accessible interior cabins are larger.

Ocean View: Oasis of the Seas Ocean View units are all windowed cabins, but they vary in size. The largest, aside from accessible ocean views, are those that overlook Central Park at 194 square feet. Cabins with windows overlooking the Boardwalk are 187 square feet, while those with ocean views are 174 square feet.

Balcony: The standard Oasis of the Seas balcony room in every category -- Central Park, Boardwalk, traditional ocean views -- is typically 182 square feet, with 47- to 53-square-foot verandas. Regardless of size, each outdoor space is furnished with a table and pair of chairs made of metal and mesh. Accessible balcony rooms are larger.

Mini-Suite: An Oasis of the Seas Junior Suite is 287 square feet; the additional space in each is taken up by a sitting area with a table and sofa, while bathrooms have tubs, along with showers. These rooms come with 78-square-foot balconies. Accessible Junior Suites are larger both inside and in terms of balcony size.

Junior Suites are designated Sea Class, and passengers in family-connected Junior Suites, Family Junior Suites and Junior Suites receive a few nice extras. Oasis of the Seas Junior Suite perks include specialty bottled water; Hermes, Ferragamo and L'Occitane bath products; and pillow-top mattresses.

Oasis of the Seas Suites Feature Extras Such as Free Nightly Cocktails

There are several suite categories (not including Junior Suites), all of which have access to the Suite Lounge and Coastal Kitchen restaurant. In addition to a concierge, suite passengers receive a number of perks, including a nightly cocktail "hour" with free drinks; priority check-in; reserved prime seating in the main theater; access to full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus for in-cabin dining; luxury bathrobes and complimentary pressing for formal nights; access to a private sun deck with loungers and cabanas; and an exclusive reception with senior officers.

Suite-class passengers in AquaTheater, Crown Loft, Owner's, Royal Family and Grand suites are considered Sky Class. Benefits include premium bath products, pillow-top mattresses, free spa thermal room access, free high-speed internet, specialty bottled water and in-suite dining options, among other perks.

The Star Class includes the most comprehensive collection of benefits: all of the above, as well as 24/7 Royal Genie service. Royal Genies help passengers with restaurant and show reservations, in-room dining requests, laundry, pressing, luggage handling and unpacking. Royal Genies also can assist with creating and reserving customized shore excursions. Additionally, Star Class passengers receive a free fitness class, free in-suite movies, free mini-bar, daily gratuities included, access to specialty restaurants for free and a gratis Ultimate Beverage package.

Star Class is reserved for passengers in the two-deck Royal Loft, Owner's Loft, Grand Loft, Sky Loft and Two-Bedroom AquaTheater suites.

Grand Suites: At 371 square feet, with 114-square-foot balconies, the Grand Suite 1-Bedroom is the smallest suites on Oasis of the Seas. They feature large bathrooms with tubs and two sinks, and a living area with tables and sofas.

AquaTheater Suites: The Oasis of the Seas AquaTheater Suite is a two-bedroom unit (on Decks 8, 9 and 10). They are large (820, 720 and 659 square feet, respectively), with two separate rooms, a vanity with a chair in each bedroom, living area with double convertible sofa, dining room, entertainment center and two bathrooms, one with a tub. But what really stand out are the location and dimensions of the enormous balconies, which are almost as large as the cabins themselves and allow for 180-degree vistas of the Boardwalk, the AquaTheater, rock climbing wall and open ocean, with space for stools, tables, chairs and loungers. These are probably the best balcony cabins on Oasis of the Seas.

Owner's Suites: The 569-square-foot Oasis of the Seas Owner's Suite features a large bathroom with a tub and two sinks, as well as a living area with a table and a sofa. The balconies are 246 square feet each.

Crown Loft Suites: The highly praised Crown Loft Suites on Oasis of the Seas measure 540 square feet with 98-square-foot balconies and feature living spaces downstairs with pull-out sofas and bathrooms, as well as master bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, each with a shower large enough for two (his-and-hers shower heads) and fog-free mirrors. Accessible versions of these suites are also available.

Sky Loft Suites: These are slightly larger than Crown Loft suites, clocking in at 724 square feet with 376-square-foot dine-on balconies and extra showers in the downstairs bathrooms.

Ultimate Panoramic Suites: The two Ultimate Panoramic Suites on Oasis of the Seas mirror one another, offering sweeping vistas via floor-to-ceiling windows on either wing, just above the bridge. That means passengers booked in these 914-square-foot rooms have the same view as the captain and officers below. They can also take advantage of suite perks, such as a Nespresso machine, a walk-in closet, a bathroom with a tub, separate bedroom and living room areas, the services of a Royal Genie and access to Coastal Kitchen dining. Up to four passengers can stay in an Ultimate Panoramic Suite.

Grand Loft Suite: The Grand Loft Suite on Oasis of the Seas sleeps four and has a 163-square-foot balcony with a Jacuzzi. Inside, the cabin is 972 square feet.

Owner's Loft Suite: Similar in layout and amenities to the Grand Loft Suite, this version is larger, at 1,250 square feet with a 172-square-foot balcony.

Royal Loft Suite: The most opulent accommodations on Oasis of the Seas, the Royal Loft Suite is the size of a modest home (1,599 square feet with an 875-square-foot balcony), and features such luxuries as a baby grand piano and a dining area with a dry bar for entertaining on the bottom level. On that same level are a bath with a shower, a living room with sofa that converts into a double bed and a wraparound balcony with a dining area and private whirlpool. Upstairs, there's a master bedroom and a massive bathroom with a tub, shower, two sinks and a bidet.

Royal Suites: Two Oasis of the Seas Royal Suites overlook the main pool deck, and while they are only on one level they have a double-height ceiling. The suites have everything you would expect to find in a five-star hotel suite: huge dining/living room with L-shaped sofa, entertainment center with large flat-screen TV, wet bar, special wine fridge and a master bedroom with a vast king bed and a couple of chaise lounges in the corners. The bathroom is accessed via a flight of steps and is completely open -- no separate door. There is a stand-alone shower room, toilet and wardrobe.

Suite 1701 (on the left-hand side) is bigger, at 1,250 square feet with a 172-square-foot balcony; Suite 1758 is 972 square feet with a 163-square-foot balcony.

Family: Oasis also has several categories of family-friendly cabins, including insides (274 square feet), ocean views (272 square feet) and balconies (290 square feet with 81-square-foot balconies). Each offers sleeping for up to six via two pull-down beds, a convertible sofa bed and two twins that can be turned into a queen. There are no tubs in the bathrooms. A number of these rooms also feature bunk beds, tucked away in what can't really be classified as a room. It's more of a space that's divided from the main room by a curtain and just has room for the bed. It's a neat arrangement -- ideal for smaller kids -- and adds a degree of privacy for adults. Book well ahead if you're looking to rope a family balcony.

Royal Family Suites: There are six of these 575-square-foot rooms, which get all the suite perks detailed above. Each has two bedrooms and can accommodate up to eight people. Other features include a vanity with a chair in each bedroom, two pull-down beds, living area with double convertible sofa, entertainment center and two bathrooms, including a master bathroom with a bathtub. The balcony is 246 square feet and comes with a table and chairs.