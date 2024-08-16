"The trip was good, Ensenada better than expected, and our 1st Royal cruise had some things better than any we had cruised and some not so good.Bars and bartender service- This is a draw, both NCL and Royal do a good job in this area
We don't cruise much but this was a family thing. The ship is clean and well maintained, the staff is so good. I'm not into cruising because you spend so much time traveling on water instead of doing stuff on land. I like active things so ships are a bit restrictive. I can say the food was 1/2 average, and 1/2 good if you chose carefully. The specialty restaurants are good. Buying the meal package ...
Cruise fell short; boat in need of refresh, lack of family holiday activities for a Christmas cruise, on-boarding was a disorganized mess, lines everywhere, room old and smelled, LOUD music gave us all a headache (club beats all day-variety would be nice), need more ship workers to expedite processes, pool attendants were few, sea days were limited in activities (water aerobics with a lousy LOUD ...
Was very excited to take my elderly mother on a fun, easy cruise close to home. Here’s what we discovered about the Navigator of the Seas by Royal Caribbean.
Staff on board are all very friendly. Embarkation process was very easy. Dining room is lovey. Parking was a snap.
I’ve been on Princess, Celebrity and Holland before and never felt nickeled and dimed like I do on the RC ...
This was my first time on a Royal Caribbean ship and I am happy to say that it was a great experience. Perhaps I enjoyed this ship more than some others did because I went in with the right expectations. Navigator is an older ship that was refurbished in 2019 (?) and so it is not going to be pristine. There will be imperfections and while I did notice them in my cabin - a few rust spots on the ...
First time on Royal Caribbean Navigator. We chose Royal Caribbean because we were told although more expensive, the cruise was more relaxing, more adult and more of a better cruise experience. We were told wrong. The Key was helpful but they lost our luggage. The drink packages was unnecessary if you don't plan to drink more than 20 drinks a day. The staff is wonderful, like on all cruises we've ...
This is our first time ever on any cruise. The one star rating is because of a few points, starting with how non-user friendly their app is, it was extremely confusing and frustrating trying to learn and understand how things work. For example, the dining situation is not intuitive or easy to understand at all. There was constant confusion on what “my time” dining meant. The line position changes ...
This was our first cruise, and we did a little bit of research-so we did not go in blindly.
I would have given this a 5 star review if it were not for the smell in the hallway. We did report it and it was taken care of right away, however, the smell would keep coming back. We realized it is probably
1) due to being an old ship
2) we were on deck 2 so must have been above something ...
The ship looks too old and spending almost $1000 for a short cruise it's too expensive. Royal Caribbean need to think about this. Food was great, I loved the cheese and cold cut corner, and other hot food taste was great but sometimes seems was a lots of Indian food with the majority of western guest supposed be much less Indian food. Service in dining room was so so the waters looks like they ...
I fell in love with Royal Caribbean on my first cruise and despite some of the shortcomings of this cruise ship, RC still has the best food and entertainment of any cruise line, as well as the friendliest and most helpful crew.
What did I love about this cruise? The wait staff singing O Solo Mío. The unbelievably talented ice skaters and ballroom dancers. The fact that I walked 14,000 steps a ...
First and foremost the service is great,this score does not reflect the dinning room service,the room attendant or the bar personal.they are all standout in there service.The areas of comment are in Royal Caribbean’s attention to some details.These are not in any particular order.But I think for my family it was the drink/lack of any bundling package.The drink package ,even on sale is high in ...