Royal Caribbean International
Navigator of the Seas Photos
Navigator of the Seas Photos
4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2,278 reviews
3 Awards
Cabins
Junior Suite with Balcony
32 photos
Superior Balcony Cabin
25 photos
Interior Cabin
27 photos
Porthole Accessible Cabin
27 photos
Oceanview Cabin
30 photos
Deluxe Balcony Cabin
25 photos
Royal Suite with Balcony
54 photos
Promenade Cabin
20 photos
Family Panoramic Oceanview Cabin
29 photos
Panoramic Oceanview Cabin
30 photos
Cabins - Member
185 photos
Restaurants And Bars
More Dining and Bars
54 photos
Windjammer Cafe
34 photos
Pool Bars and Dining
19 photos
Sabor Modern Mexican
23 photos
Plaza Bar
13 photos
Izumi Japanese Cuisine
24 photos
Sapphire Dining Room
58 photos
Schooner Bar
39 photos
Giovanni's Table
22 photos
Johnny Rockets
25 photos
Chops Grille
20 photos
Boleros
33 photos
Vintages
20 photos
Cafe Promenade
15 photos
Cosmopolitan Club
38 photos
Two Poets
17 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
120 photos
Activities And Events
Art Gallery
11 photos
Navigator Dunes
14 photos
Video Arcade
26 photos
Outdoor Movie Screen
10 photos
Casino Royale
38 photos
Shops
61 photos
Atrium
8 photos
Star Lounge
34 photos
Photo Gallery
13 photos
Studio B
42 photos
Art Auction
17 photos
Metropolis Theater
34 photos
Royal Promenade
80 photos
Activities And Events - Member
141 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Solarium
64 photos
Main Pool
54 photos
Decks
80 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
18 photos
Family
Royal Babies and Tots Nursery
33 photos
Optix Teen Disco
27 photos
Adventure Ocean
57 photos
The Living Room
22 photos
Spa And Fitness
Fitness Center
51 photos
Spa
45 photos
Jogging Track
6 photos
FlowRider
13 photos
Rock Climbing Wall
10 photos
Sports Court
23 photos
The Ship
Royal Caribbean Online
10 photos
Conference Center
17 photos
Skylight Chapel
10 photos
The Bridge
16 photos
Bathrooms
16 photos
Concierge Club
16 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
74 photos
Observation Deck
3 photos
Ship Services
29 photos
Library
16 photos
Loyalty Ambassador
9 photos
The Ship - Member
255 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
235 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
132 photos
