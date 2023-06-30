Still, a number of aspects remain outdated: Outlets (120V and 230V) are limited, and there are none bedside, nor are there any USB ports; and signs of wear are evident in areas such the occasional squeaky balcony door and slow-to-drain sink. Nevertheless, these minor inconveniences don't make or break the experience.

Navigator of the Seas Rooms Have Great Beds and Plenty of Storage Space

What we love most about the ship’s cabins is the variety of cost-effective categories for those who can't swing a balcony. Those on a tighter budget can select from either a Navigator of the Seas Inside cabin, an inside cabin with a virtual balcony, a standard ocean-view cabin or a Panoramic Ocean-View cabin with a floor-to-ceiling window.

Regardless of which cabin you're in, you can expect the following features: ample storage space, flat-screen TVs, premium mattresses, sitting areas with pull-out sofas (albeit these areas are tighter in interior cabins), vanities and stocked mini-fridges.

Interior: Interior cabins on Navigator of the Seas -- including Interior Virtual Balcony staterooms -- are 150 square feet. There also are several Promenade View Interior cabins, which overlook the Royal Promenade; these feature a small window and offer more room (160 square feet). Accessible interior cabins come in at 256 square feet.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins on Navigator of the Seas come in different subcategories, ranging from standard (161 square feet) and Spacious Ocean View (211 square feet) to Ultra Spacious Ocean View (also known as the Family Ocean View), which boast 293 square feet. There are also accessible ocean-view cabins with 276 square feet.

Balcony: Passengers booking a Balcony stateroom on Navigator of the Seas have a choice of Ocean View Balcony (198 square feet with a 42 square-foot balcony) or a roomier Spacious Ocean View Balcony, featuring 203 square feet, plus an additional 42 square feet balcony. Accessible balcony cabins provide a comfortable 275 square feet, with a 42 square-foot balcony. Navigator of the Seas Aft Balcony cabins on Deck 7 may have obstructed views.

Navigator of the Seas Suites Come with Additional Perks and Space

Navigator of the Seas suites come in a range of subcategories, all featuring balconies – except Ocean View Panoramic Suites – and a number of perks that include robes, priority boarding and espresso machines. Guests staying in Ocean View Panoramic suites and higher categories also get access to the Navigator of the Seas Suite Lounge, which offers free hors d’oeuvres and cocktails every evening, plus priority dining and spa reservations, and welcome treats.

Junior Suite: Each Navigator of the Seas Junior Suite offers 277 square feet of space. Standout features include a bathtub, a sofa bed for one or two additional guests, and a balcony that's slightly larger than the one found in the Superior Balcony cabin. Junior Suite perks include use of Royal Caribbean robes during the sailing, upgraded toiletries, espresso-making facilities, and priority boarding.

Ocean View Panoramic Suite: Navigator of the Seas features two Ocean View Panoramic Suites, both located on Deck 12. Each offers 406 square feet of space and have large windows instead of balconies.

Grand Suite: The Navigator of the Seas Grand Suite category includes one- and two-bedroom units. The smaller version sleeps up to four guests and offers 381 square feet of indoor space, plus a 46-square-foot balcony. The larger 755-square-foot two-bedroom suite has room for eight thanks to two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one with a tub), a large living area, plus a dining table and a 208-square-foot balcony. This suite is also known as the Navigator of the Seas Family Suite.

Owner’s Suite: The 506-quare-foot Navigator of the Seas Owner’s Suite is a one-bedroom accommodation with a separate living area with a double sofa bed, and 64-aquare-foot balcony.

Royal Suite: At 1,260 square feet, the Royal Suite is the largest cabin on Navigator of the Seas. It features one master bedroom with a desk (with USB ports), and a living area with a double sofa bed, a piano, a wet bar and a dining table. The master bathroom features a two-person glass shower, a separate jetted tub, and a dual vanity area. There is also a full guest bathroom and a 211-square-foot balcony with patio furniture.