Navigator of the Seas undoubtedly is a busy ship, but it never feels overcrowded, thanks to well spaced-out attractions, and the Royal Promenade, which flows like a land-based main street dotted with bars and shops. The Royal Promenade, in that sense, is the heart of the ship.
Beyond the dining, drinking and shopping, passengers can partake in parades and themed dance parties like the popular '80s bash, where all ages are welcome.
The main theater onboard hosts nightly Broadway-inspired entertainment, including the popular ‘Showgirl’. However, to many, the top Navigator of the Seas show is held in Studio B, where drones put on a light show before ice skaters enter and perform routines to hit songs from Madonna to Andrea Bocelli.
Navigator of the Seas is not a ship to which people get away for peace and quiet -- and it doesn't try to be. From the moment you wake up, you have free rein of activities such as glow-in-the-dark laser tag, escape room brain teasers, pool contests, sports tournaments, dance classes, trivia and bingo, though some of these do cost extra.
Passengers can find out what’s going on onboard by checking the Cruise Compass, which is left in cabins every day.
The offerings only heat up at night, when passengers begin to barhop their way through the Navigator of the Seas Royal Promenade and congregate at lounges, where you'll find evening activities such as karaoke, '80s-themed parties, game shows and comedy shows. For those who do love to dance, Boleros is the go-to for salsa, while the DJ-led Cosmopolitan Club or Studio B keeps the party going on Navigator of the Seas till the wee hours of the morning.
Meanwhile, the Navigator of the Seas casino sees traffic day and night, as it hosts tournaments in addition to offering a variety of table games and slot machines.
Whether you want to sip frozen umbrella drinks on a swanky rooftop lounge, share a punch bowl with your sweetie or sample beers at a high-energy sports bar, Navigator of the Seas has you covered with an array of themed bars for every mood and craving.
As is common in cruise ships, drinks are expensive. Navigator of the Seas offers several drink packages, including an alcohol package that offers unlimited drinks. The rest of the drink plans are: Refreshment Package, which includes mocktails, still and sparkling water, premium coffees and teas, and fresh-squeezed juices; the Classic Soda Package, which offers unlimited Coca Cola beverages, and the 6-, 12- or 24-pack Water Package.
Lime and Coconut (Deck 12): The Lime and Coconut bar sets the tone for the pool deck, with its vibrant colors, laid-back ambiance and eye-catching features such as a blender bike that's occasionally wheeled out so people can pedal-mix their own drinks. Above the main bar, on Deck 13, is another bar on a balcony and then one deck above that bar is the Lime and Coconut Rooftop. Both spots provide more relaxed lounging spaces, illuminated by string lights and wonderful views of the pool and ocean.
The Bamboo Room (Deck 5): The tropical-style Bamboo Room transports passengers to French Polynesia through its decor and menu of tiki cocktails and snacks.
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade (Deck 5): Countless flat-screen TVs ensure you'll never miss a major sports game at Playmakers, while games like pool, Jenga and arcade classics provide fun for everyone in the family. Beer flights and tasty snacks are the cherry on top.
Schooner Bar (Deck 4): This nautical-themed bar, a Royal Caribbean staple, is somewhat of an intimate space on Navigator of the Seas, located away from all the bustle of the Royal Promenade. Its location does not prevent it from being a hot spot in the evening, however, thanks to its proximity to the casino. There is a piano in the Schooner Bar, which also hosts occasional sing-alongs.
R Bar (Deck 5): Another Royal Caribbean classic, the R Bar is tucked away near the entrance to the Royal Promenade, making for a more relaxing space to imbibe. Drinks are pretty standard, but there are some unique seating arrangements, most notably, an ornate throne-style settee, which make for fun photos.
Boleros (Deck 4): Salsa music and mojitos go hand in hand at Boleros, Royal Caribbean's signature Latin club. Live bands occasionally make appearances.
Star Lounge (Deck 5): Navigator of the Seas' beautiful Star Lounge is where passengers can come to enjoy live music, ranging from Latin to jazz.
Cosmopolitan Club (Deck 14): Nestled on one of the Navigator of the Seas’ uppermost decks, the Cosmopolitan Club boasts a welcoming feel; it's not enclosed, and it overflows with natural light thanks to a wraparound wall of windows. This venue is used as the nightclub after hours.
Suite Lounge (Deck 14): All passengers staying in suites have access to this intimate, glass-walled space perched at the top of the ship. There are complimentary snacks and drinks available, as well.
Diamond Club (Deck 5): Royal Caribbean's top-tier loyalty members have their own exclusive space for relaxing. Drinks and snack also can be found here, free of charge. Diamond Lounge on Navigator of the Seas is located adjacent to Star Lounge on the Royal Promenade.
The outdoor offerings on Navigator of the Seas cater greatly to families, and there's something for everyone to stay entertained. Arguably the most popular attraction is the Caribbean-themed pool deck, which features a main pool surrounded by a shallow wading area, a kids' splash area and an adjacent hot tub. Despite the splash pad being only a few steps away from the main pool on Navigator of the Seas, the pool tends to draw more families with little ones to its shallow water. (Families should note that children must be potty-trained to use any water facility, as swim diapers are not permitted.)
Those who want to escape the high-energy main pool area can enjoy the adults-only Navigator of the Seas Solarium, with its own hot tubs and lounging space.
Navigator of the Seas is also jam-packed with outdoor recreational attractions, including two waterslides and Royal Caribbean staples like the rock-climbing wall and FlowRider surf simulator. Navigator’s The Blaster is an aqua coaster on which passengers can ride solo or with a friend (on a two-person raft), while Riptide is a headfirst mat racer that juts out over the edge of the ship.
There’s also an escape room, laser tag facilities, and a mini golf course, all on the upper decks of the ship. Ice skating is also possible on Navigator of the Seas; ice skates can be borrowed at no extra charge at the ice rink on Deck 2.
Sun deck space is plentiful, with lounge chairs available alongside the pool and even more seating on Deck 12, both overlooking the pool and toward the back of the ship. Cabanas, hammocks and clamshell loungers -- all available free of charge and on a first-come, first-served basis -- provide additional respite.
Navigator of the Seas offers high-speed internet access in almost all areas of the ship (some rooms may get better service than others, though). Wi-Fi prices vary depending on number of devices and whether you’ll use it to browse the web and send emails, or to stream movies and check social media.
Navigator of the Seas' guest services, as well as its shore excursions desk, are located by the Royal Promenade entrance on Deck 5; directly above this space, on Deck 6, is where you'll find the NextCruise future cruise sales desk. There is an ATM available, and withdrawal fees do apply.
On Deck 7, a joint library and card room provides an open space, with plenty of tables and seating, for reading and games. The shelves here are stocked with several books as well as some board games and decks of cards.
Additional services include the Photo Gallery on Deck 3 and a conference room on Deck 2.
The ship's medical center is located on Deck 1.
There is no self-service laundry onboard Navigator of the Seas. The ship does, however, offer washing, pressing and dry-cleaning services for a fee.
Adjacent to the adults-only Solarium pool area, on Deck 12, is Navigator of the Seas' Vitality Spa. The serene retreat offers 14 massage rooms, a large whirlpool and separate his and her saunas and steam rooms.
There is a separate salon area for haircuts, styling and treatments, as well as manicures, pedicures and other services, such as eyelash extensions, Botox, cellulite reduction, teeth whitening and acupuncture.
Men's barbering services include grooming treatments with a shave, beard trims and haircuts with a styling.
Discounts are offered throughout the cruise, on select treatments as well as on port days.
Tip: If you want to get your nails done or your hair done, the To Dry For blow-out bar is a sleeker, more fun option. Champagne can be ordered during the treatment, and it is located on the Royal Promenade, which makes for good people-watching.
The Vitality at Sea gym onboard Navigator is not paired with the spa -- it's on the opposite side of the deck, at the back of the ship on Deck 12. It's a surprisingly small gym given the size of the ship; just about a dozen weight machines, plus four treadmills and a small TV screen along one wall. There is a very limited space for stretching.
You can sign up for classes in the fitness center – most carry an additional fee -- but there is an unlimited pass for the length of your cruise. Due to space constraints, we saw classes like Zumba taking place in the middle of the Royal Promenade. The jogging track is also located on Deck 12. Five laps equals 1 mile. The Sports Court on Deck 13 offers basketball hoops.
Beyond the pool deck, water slides and other family-friendly areas onboard, Navigator of the Seas has a kids' club dedicated to keeping youngsters entertained through extensive programming -- all under the supervision of a trained staff. The club operates on both sea and port days and even offers a "My Family Time Dining" service in which the staff will pick up kids toward the end of their family dinner, so parents can jump right into their evening festivities.
Kids ages 6 to 12 on Navigator of the Seas share one, sweeping "Adventure Ocean" space on Deck 12 -- with a whimsical design inspired by the line's Ultimate Family Suite (think cubby shelf-style seating and other fun, themed hangout areas). Babies and toddlers have their own separate section in the adjacent Royal Babies and Tots Nursery.
While the Adventure Ocean club offers extensive programming just for kids -- brainteasers, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and video game playtime, to name a few -- there also are several opportunities for family bonding through special group activities like bingo and trivia.
The Adventure Ocean kids' club is free to use during the day. At night, there’s an extra per-hour, per-child fee. Royal Babies and Tots Nursery, on the other hand, bears a fee per hour, per child. It is slightly more expensive in the evening.
Parents must be present to sign kids (up to the age of 8) in and out of the club each time they visit.
In-cabin babysitting is not available.
Reserved for teens ages 13 to 17, the Living Room hosts activities such as dance parties, slumber party-style movie nights, sports competitions and video game time in a hip, futuristic space.
The Back Deck is a dedicated alfresco area for teens on Deck 13, just under the Sports Court. It's clubby and secluded with a wraparound sofa, flat-screen TV and chairs.
