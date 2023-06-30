Entertainment & Activities

Navigator of the Seas undoubtedly is a busy ship, but it never feels overcrowded, thanks to well spaced-out attractions, and the Royal Promenade, which flows like a land-based main street dotted with bars and shops. The Royal Promenade, in that sense, is the heart of the ship.

Beyond the dining, drinking and shopping, passengers can partake in parades and themed dance parties like the popular '80s bash, where all ages are welcome.

Navigator of the Seas Theater and Shows

The main theater onboard hosts nightly Broadway-inspired entertainment, including the popular ‘Showgirl’. However, to many, the top Navigator of the Seas show is held in Studio B, where drones put on a light show before ice skaters enter and perform routines to hit songs from Madonna to Andrea Bocelli.

Daily Things to Do on Navigator of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas is not a ship to which people get away for peace and quiet -- and it doesn't try to be. From the moment you wake up, you have free rein of activities such as glow-in-the-dark laser tag, escape room brain teasers, pool contests, sports tournaments, dance classes, trivia and bingo, though some of these do cost extra.

Passengers can find out what’s going on onboard by checking the Cruise Compass, which is left in cabins every day.

Nightlife on Navigator of the Seas

The offerings only heat up at night, when passengers begin to barhop their way through the Navigator of the Seas Royal Promenade and congregate at lounges, where you'll find evening activities such as karaoke, '80s-themed parties, game shows and comedy shows. For those who do love to dance, Boleros is the go-to for salsa, while the DJ-led Cosmopolitan Club or Studio B keeps the party going on Navigator of the Seas till the wee hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, the Navigator of the Seas casino sees traffic day and night, as it hosts tournaments in addition to offering a variety of table games and slot machines.

Navigator of the Seas Bars and Lounges

Whether you want to sip frozen umbrella drinks on a swanky rooftop lounge, share a punch bowl with your sweetie or sample beers at a high-energy sports bar, Navigator of the Seas has you covered with an array of themed bars for every mood and craving.

As is common in cruise ships, drinks are expensive. Navigator of the Seas offers several drink packages, including an alcohol package that offers unlimited drinks. The rest of the drink plans are: Refreshment Package, which includes mocktails, still and sparkling water, premium coffees and teas, and fresh-squeezed juices; the Classic Soda Package, which offers unlimited Coca Cola beverages, and the 6-, 12- or 24-pack Water Package.

Lime and Coconut (Deck 12): The Lime and Coconut bar sets the tone for the pool deck, with its vibrant colors, laid-back ambiance and eye-catching features such as a blender bike that's occasionally wheeled out so people can pedal-mix their own drinks. Above the main bar, on Deck 13, is another bar on a balcony and then one deck above that bar is the Lime and Coconut Rooftop. Both spots provide more relaxed lounging spaces, illuminated by string lights and wonderful views of the pool and ocean.

The Bamboo Room (Deck 5): The tropical-style Bamboo Room transports passengers to French Polynesia through its decor and menu of tiki cocktails and snacks.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade (Deck 5): Countless flat-screen TVs ensure you'll never miss a major sports game at Playmakers, while games like pool, Jenga and arcade classics provide fun for everyone in the family. Beer flights and tasty snacks are the cherry on top.

Schooner Bar (Deck 4): This nautical-themed bar, a Royal Caribbean staple, is somewhat of an intimate space on Navigator of the Seas, located away from all the bustle of the Royal Promenade. Its location does not prevent it from being a hot spot in the evening, however, thanks to its proximity to the casino. There is a piano in the Schooner Bar, which also hosts occasional sing-alongs.

R Bar (Deck 5): Another Royal Caribbean classic, the R Bar is tucked away near the entrance to the Royal Promenade, making for a more relaxing space to imbibe. Drinks are pretty standard, but there are some unique seating arrangements, most notably, an ornate throne-style settee, which make for fun photos.

Boleros (Deck 4): Salsa music and mojitos go hand in hand at Boleros, Royal Caribbean's signature Latin club. Live bands occasionally make appearances.

Star Lounge (Deck 5): Navigator of the Seas' beautiful Star Lounge is where passengers can come to enjoy live music, ranging from Latin to jazz.

Cosmopolitan Club (Deck 14): Nestled on one of the Navigator of the Seas’ uppermost decks, the Cosmopolitan Club boasts a welcoming feel; it's not enclosed, and it overflows with natural light thanks to a wraparound wall of windows. This venue is used as the nightclub after hours.

Suite Lounge (Deck 14): All passengers staying in suites have access to this intimate, glass-walled space perched at the top of the ship. There are complimentary snacks and drinks available, as well.

Diamond Club (Deck 5): Royal Caribbean's top-tier loyalty members have their own exclusive space for relaxing. Drinks and snack also can be found here, free of charge. Diamond Lounge on Navigator of the Seas is located adjacent to Star Lounge on the Royal Promenade.