First time cruiser, doubter at first, but because of our experience with Royal on the Mariner we are hooked! Wonderful staff, specifically our servers in the dining area Dani & Ariani, Rowena our attendant, and head waiter Anant. They made our first trip unforgettable. Our group definitely misses them:)
Wonderful service from the entire ship staff. Our few little issues were fixed without ...
I am Diamond status on RC. I have also cruised on many other cruise lines including luxury lines. I absolutely loved this ship! I was amazed how clean it was and how well kept. The carpets were in perfect condition as well as the furniture. The staff was extremely accommodating and very friendly.
The entertainment was wonderful. I thought the RC dancers and orchestra did a fabulous job. I also ...
Advice for first time Cruisers (like me). I am currently on Mariner, we go into Cozumel in a couple hours. Since this was our first time and I'm learning as I go, I thought I'd share some of the things I wish I had known before the cruise:
Our Stateroom is in the Aft just a couple rooms from the back of the ship. The walk to the elevators with a bum left knee and my husband having severe RA ...
First off, I rented a scooter from Scootaround. The problem I had was when I rode my scooter to room way on the aft side when I was in forward to start with. The doorway was just big enough to get my scooter in the doorway but for some reason there was an overstuffed chair in the right corner of our room. I asked them or the stateroom attendant if the chair could be removed from our room, leaving ...
While the overall cruise was ok, food could have been better. I had a horrific incident where I found a piece of glass was found in dessert. While the head waiter came by, I heard nothing back from them again. I was worried what would have happened if kids ate that. The ship was over crowded in the pools and the corridors / floors were a bit smelly. The service staff were very nice though. Have ...
We have cruised The Mariner so far more than two dozen times and it has THE BEST staff by far of any other RCL ship. The Hotel Director Dean is an outstanding employee and always around the ship. Deck 11 is really nice. The junior suites are very roomy and in great condition. The staff is THE BEST we have ever encountered in the RCL fleet. Very passionate about what they do. Chops Grill manager ...
I’ll start with the positive: the staff is excellent, every theater/ice skating show I went to was amazing and the musicians around the ship are incredible. GO TO THE GAME SHOWS. We laughed the entire time. The shows should honestly be on a streaming platform. The entertainment director needs his own show! He is an amazing host and comedian.
The buffet has so much variety that you’re bound to ...
Absolutely the worst cruise I’ve been on. I paid for the drink package only it wasn’t good in the mornings and it wasn’t good while we were in Port. Guest and staff are not friendly as I have found on other lines. Food is absolutely terrible and the buffet area and not much better in the dining room. Casino was lacking variety, and I’ve never seen a casino that hasn’t paid out ever, but everybody ...
RCI had the check-in system PERFECTED!! All the work was done ahead of time in the app and the terminal prices was flawless. The terminal crew was friendly and helpful.
The ship was in great shape. The crew kept things clean for the entirety of the cruise. Crew was attentive and dutiful. Our waiters, Bipin and Krisna were outstanding! The food was beautifully done and the Beef Tenderloin was ...
I sailed recently, this being my 4th RC cruise and 3rd on the Voyager class ship. Mariner was impressive throughout the entire time! The staff might be some of the best in the RC family each member went above and beyond to help. The beds were comfy, I did call ahead and request a mattress topper and between 2 rooms on floor 6 and 10 both rooms stayed quite cool. The food in the MDR was great the ...