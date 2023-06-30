There are over a dozen places to grab a wide array of food on Mariner of the Seas. Overall, restaurants aboard the ship do a great job of keeping all appetites satisfied. And pretty much everything tastes great, too. Specialty restaurants on Mariner of the Seas are easily the highlight -- including Chop's Grille, Izumi, and Jamie's Italian -- but the Main Dining Room (for dinner) and the Windjammer Marketplace buffet (for breakfast) are generally excellent free options. Keep in mind that Royal Caribbean's My Time Dining means you aren't stuck to rigid dining schedules for dinner, making meal time more flexible.

Free Dining on Mariner of the Seas

Main Dining Room: Easily the most stunning place to eat aboard Mariner of the Seas, the food in the Main Dining Room matches the setting. Soaring ceilings, elegant-but-modern decor and balconies that curve and wrap around overhead (by way of a grand staircase) all set the mood for formal dining service (though formalwear isn't generally required). The Mariner of the Seas Main Dining Room menu changes nightly, with dishes from all over the world. You'll typically find pastas, inventive soups and an array of meat and fish options every night. There's also a separate vegetarian menu. While appetizers and main dishes are tasty, desserts can be a little one-note. The Main Dining Room is open for all three meals every day. We suggest My Time Dining for dinner, which allows you more flexibility around when you eat (though standard seatings are also offered). There are also far more two-tops in the Main Dining Room now, though traditional large round tables are seated as well.

Windjammer Marketplace: Mariner of the Seas' Windjammer Marketplace is the ship's massive buffet. It's bustling for breakfast and lunch, though tends to be a bit empty for dinner (and options are less exciting). The highlight at Windjammer is breakfast. And what a breakfast it is: Pastries as far as the eye can see; South Asian dishes; omelets and eggs any way; every type of breakfast meat you can imagine plus salads, fruit, yogurt and granola. It's all a step above the typical buffet you'll find on land or at sea. If you're feeling like you really want to spoil yourself, make sure to hit up the sticky bun station, which has a different offering every day. They go well with the surprisingly good coffee.

Dog House: Dog House serves frankfurters, brats, sausages and sides like potato salads. It's a popular option with kids -- and easy, too, as Dog House is adjacent to the pool -- but also with adults who wanted a light meal or heavy snack in the afternoon.

Cafe Promenade: This is the go-to spot for when the majority of the restaurants on Mariner of the Seas are closed in the afternoon. The pizza is decent (and hits the spot for those late-afternoon cravings), but it's the fresh antipasti that are the star of the show. Roasted peppers, summer squash and an array of other options all go above counter-service fare. You can also score some rather tasty sweets here. Drip coffee is free.

Arctic Zone: Tucked into a corner next to the pools on Deck 11, soft serve frozen yogurt is the name of the game here (and helpful for cooling off on hot Caribbean days).

Specialty Restaurants on Mariner of the Seas (Fee)

Izumi $$$: If you're in the mood for a boisterous night out, then Mariner of the Seas' Izumi is for you. And yes, that goes for the hibachi and sushi components of the restaurant. You'll need to reserve seats at the hibachi tables, which often erupt in laughter at the chef's antics (or, alternatively, wows at the performances). The Japanese-influenced menu is packed with delicious items (including plenty of vegetarian options) and it's a family-pleasing spot as well. For those who don't want to make reservations, seating at the sushi counter is first-come, first-served. Izumi is open for lunch and dinner.

Jamie's Italian $$$: Fresh house-made pasta is the centerpiece at Jamie's Italian, by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. It's not the only thing on this well-rounded menu of Roman-inspired dishes, though. Appetizers like the antipasti plank and garlic bread are family-style dishes, though the truffle arancini is a must. Main courses and pasta dishes are sizable, but not overwhelming. Still, if you have a smaller appetite, pastas are offered in smaller portions. Jamie's Italian is open for lunch and dinner and reservations are recommended.

Chop's Grille $$$: Mariner of the Seas' steakhouse is a date-night destination. Cuts come in numerous shapes and sizes and there are dry-aged options as well. Expect a great wine list alongside traditional steakhouse options like shrimp cocktail, baked potatoes, and a surf and turf meal as well. You'll need to make reservations as soon as you can, as Chop's is one of Mariner of the Seas most popular specialty restaurants. You should also note that the prix-fixe menu's price can go up depending on which menu items you select.

Chef's Table $$$$$: If you're looking to get dressed up and dine like foodie royalty, Royal Caribbean's Chef's Table is the spot on Mariner of the Seas. A five-course menu includes indulgent plates like filet mignon, all created by the ship's head chef. It's open for dinner only and reservations are a must.

Johnny Rockets $: Retro-diner vibes are the setting for this casual spot that's a great late-afternoon lunch break or evening cheat meal. Burgers of all stripes are on the menu (including a vegetarian option), and the never-ending plates of fries seal the deal. Oh, we forgot the milkshakes, too (but you shouldn't). Johnny Rockets is open for lunch and dinner. Reservations are not required.

Bamboo Room $$: Light bites with South Pacific and East Asian flavors are on the small menu at this tropical cocktail spot. It has some of the nicest decor of anything found along the Royal Promenade and is worth a stop for a pre-dinner appetizer and drink.

Playmaker's $$: Playmakers Sports Bar is just that: a sports bar serving classic bar fare. Beer and cocktails are on offer and the menu includes favorites like wings, sliders and even Impossible burgers. The wings get the gold medal from most guests and the bar stays open late.

Starbucks $: The alternative to Cafe Promenade's own cafe, this is the brand everyone knows. Expect coffees, pastries and grab-and-go items. It's open all day.

Room Service $: The room service menu is available around the clock and a flat fee is charged regardless of when or what is ordered.

Ben & Jerry's $: Mariner of the Seas offers a small selection of the famous Vermont ice cream makers' most popular flavors throughout the day.

Cafe Promenade $: While filter coffee, pizza, antipasti and sweet treats are all free, you'll have to pay for specialty coffees (and their spiked cousins) at Royal Caribbean's Cafe Promenade.