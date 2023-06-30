What to Expect in Mariner of the Seas Rooms

Interior, Ocean View and Balcony rooms on Mariner of the Seas are comfortable and mostly free of wear-and-tear. But pale pink wall paneling, pastel aqua carpets, and plenty of '90s-era prints aren't the most contemporary look.

All cabins feature convertible twin-to-king beds and flat-screen TVs with basic news, movies, and sports offerings. Other standard features include desks/vanities, loveseats or full-length couches (some of which fold out), mini-fridges that are minimally stocked with soft drinks and juices (fees apply) and phones for reaching Guest Services and Room Service. Outlets are limited and there are no USB chargers. Nightly turndown service is included.

Mariner of the Seas Suites are significantly larger than Interior rooms (an additional 117 square feet, at a minimum, in Junior Suites), though there is no suite complex. Most higher-end rooms -- Junior Suites and Suites -- are located on Decks 9 and 10. You'll hear less foot traffic on these decks, but light music is audible from the pool deck during the day.

The 26 accessible cabins on Mariner of the Seas come in a variety of categories (from 256 to 276 square feet). These are set aside for cruisers who can prove they need accessible amenities; the cabins only enter the regular inventory close to the sail date if they haven't sold out by then.

Four Studio Interior Rooms are located on Deck 2 for solo travelers. These do have their drawbacks, though.

Mariner of the Seas Cabins to Avoid: Interior Rooms

One of the things that makes Mariner of the Seas popular is its price point. And while Interior rooms are cheap, they are definitely the class of Mariner of the Seas cabins to avoid. These inside rooms come in three varieties: standard (160 square feet), Promenade View (167 square feet) and Studio (106 square feet).

Standard Mariner of the Seas Interior rooms feature twin-to-king beds plus two pull-down beds for up to four cruisers. This will be a snug fit, made worse by the dated decor and lack of windows. If you're on Deck 2 or 3, you should also be prepared for a bit of noise from the Royal Theater and Studio B, as well as noise from ship machinery on Deck 2.

Promenade View Interior rooms on Mariner of the Seas each sleep two people and have windows overlooking the Royal Promenade. That bit of light makes them feel more spacious, but they can be loud at night and you'll want to keep your curtains closed for privacy.

Mariner of the Seas Balcony Rooms are Best for Catching Warm Breezes

Without a doubt, an upgrade to Mariner of the Seas Balcony Rooms or Suites (including Junior Suites) makes for a far more pleasant Caribbean cruise for travelers who plan to spend a bit more time in the privacy of their cabin.

Balcony rooms come in two types: standard (198 square feet with a 46-square-foot balcony) and Spacious (203 square feet with a 42-square-foot-balcony). Both types sleep up to four people, though you're not getting much more space with a Spacious upgrade. However, those balconies are crucial for enjoying the warm Caribbean breezes you'll find on almost every Mariner of the Seas itinerary. That alone makes them a worthy step up from regular Ocean View rooms.

Mariner of the Seas Junior Suites and Suites Add Lots of Space

Mariner of the Seas Junior Suites are the most spacious rooms you'll find without a full-blown Suite upgrade. These sleep one to four passengers, depending on the room, and measure 277 square feet (with 46-square-foot balconies). They're essentially larger versions of a standard Balcony Room, featuring a sitting area with chair and couch, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a tub.

Suites on Mariner of the Seas come in a variety of configurations. All those in suites, except in Junior Suites, are entitled to use the Concierge Lounge (Deck 14), which features free Continental breakfasts and cocktail hour. The concierge on duty handles special requests for reservations for specialty dining, the spa, and other events. Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club members of the Crown & Anchor Society can also access the Concierge Lounge. However, don't just upgrade for the breakfast, as the massive spread in Windjammer every morning far exceeds the options in the Concierge Lounge.

Grand Suites are available in one- and two-bedroom layouts on Mariner of the Seas, each with a sitting area, bar and bathroom with tub. Suites with one bedroom sleep up to four, and each is 381 square feet with an 88-square-foot balcony. The two-bedroom Grand Suites sleep up to eight and are each 547 square feet with a 192-square-foot balcony.

The 1,260-square-foot Mariner of the Seas Royal Suite is the ship's prime option, featuring an elaborately furnished living room -- wet bar, dining table, entertainment center and even a piano -- and a separate bedroom with a king bed and its own balcony. The bathroom is spacious and includes a whirlpool tub, separate shower and bidet. The suite's 224-square-foot balcony is furnished with wicker lounge chairs and a dining table.

The 506-square-foot Owner's Suites are also luxurious, each with a king bed, living room and dining area. However, these suites are more open, with the sleeping areas separated from the rest of the living quarters by large, rotating flat-screen TVs, rather than actual walls. The balconies (131 square feet), are big enough for a lounge chair.

Cabin Bathrooms on Mariner of the Seas

There isn't much to say about bathrooms on Mariner of the Seas -- they get the job done. Fixtures are basic, and only Suites (including Junior Suites) have tubs. Soap and shampoo are provided. Hair dryers are located in the vanities, rather than in the bathrooms.

Cruise Critic's Mariner of the Seas Room Picks:

Budget: While they aren't the cheapest rooms on the ship, you'd be smart to opt for an Ocean View room on Mariner of the Seas (161 to 368 square feet). You're getting the same amenities and space (or more) as you would in a standard Balcony room for significantly less money. On higher decks, they're situated at the front of the ship and have excellent ocean views.

Splash: A Balcony room of any kind is the right way to go for cruisers who are willing to shell out a little extra cash on their Mariner of the Seas sailing. Trust us: That private little sundeck works magic on the spirit when the pool is a little too energetic.

Splurge: If perks are your bread and butter, opting for a Grand Suite makes sense. You'll have plenty of room to unwind indoors and on the large balcony, but it's the concierge service, lounge access and VIP poolside seating that make this worth the extra cash.