Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Mariner of the Seas

The Royal Theater on Mariner of the Seas is a rather grand space that hosts original jukebox-musical-style shows as well as game shows such as the always funny Love and Marriage. The cast puts on two shows each night to cater to the early birds and night owls. "Gallery of Dreams'' follows an artist who brings history to life through his sketches, jumping from Austria to the Wild West to 1940s Morocco. On our most recent sailing, the performance was a little wobbly.

If you're after a more reliably liked dose of entertainment on Mariner of the Seas, your best bet is to grab tickets as soon as possible to Ice Under the Big Top. The circus-themed figure skating show features aerials and skits that scored high marks from most guests we talked to on board. The show is also family-friendly, with showtimes during the afternoon.

Daily Things to Do on Mariner of the Seas

For a smaller ship, there are plenty of things to do on Mariner of the Seas throughout the day. These are all detailed in your Cruise Compass, which is left in your room every night, detailing what's happening the next day (and when). You'll find more details below on the pools, Solarium, fitness center, spa, and adventure activities like the FlowRider and rock-climbing wall. Bingo, themed and general trivia, dance classes, movies, poolside music, seminars on jewelry and spa products. There are also fitness and healthy living seminars and fitness classes plus DJs around the ship.

Nightlife on Mariner of the Seas

Nightlife aboard Mariner of the Seas is diverse enough to keep everyone happy, true to the Royal Caribbean brand. There are lively party spots and more subdued lounges all around the ship. Dancing lessons, dance parties, trivia, tournaments in the casino, game shows and movies on the pool deck are all on offer for those who have early bedtimes (and those who do not). Other evening activities include comedy shows, big stage productions, meetups and get-togethers for singles, LGBTQ+ cruisers and others. If you're planning on having more than a couple drinks per day, it's well worth your investment to get a Royal Caribbean drink package. Pay-as-you-go drinks are pricey (even for mocktails).

You'll find a different vibe at every bar. However, you might hear the most noise coming from Schooner's of all places, where piano sing-alongs and an array or rowdy trivia games take place nearly every night. There's also live music at Bolero's that draws a crowd (though it's a bit sleepy when no one's playing and the group gathering for singles and LGBTQ+ cruisers seemed mostly unattended during our most recent cruise).

Playmaker's is a draw day and night, with sports beamed in on several screens. Depending on capacity, Ellington's or Studio B function as the nightclubs, and a silent disco just might be on the agenda (it was one of the most popular nights on our last sailing). And don't forget karaoke -- if you're lucky you'll have a host that whips everyone up into loud rounds of laughs and applause.

Mariner of the Seas' Casino Royale has everything from slots to gaming tables. It's easily one of the busiest places every night aboard the ship. You can either use your cruise card or arrange to pay in cash. Just keep in mind that Royal Caribbean is allowing smoking in Casino Royale, which will either put you off entirely or make you a happy cruiser.

Cruise Critic's Picks for Mariner of the Seas Nightlife:

For a Good Old-Fashioned Singalong: The Schooner Bar is easily one of the most popular early-evening destinations on Mariner of the Seas. There's a pianist who belts out great versions of pop songs spanning the decades and singalongs can get lively. It's also one of the main venues for trivia games, which also tend to get boisterous (and are definitely worth a pit stop on your way to shows in the Royal Theater).

For a Dose of Latin Music: Boleros serves chic drinks in a space that features a small stage and dance floor. Bar seating and tables for two and four fill the space, but many patrons stand at the balcony overlooking the Centrum and onto Deck 3, where you can watch Studio B show-goers coming and going. The feel there is distinctly Latin, with salsa dance lessons and other Latin music.

For the Sports (and Bar Food) Enthusiast: Playmakers Sports Bar has that neighborhood sports bar feel, complete with nearly three dozen televisions (all tuned to sports or sports highlights), a small pool table and bar-friendly grub. During games and in the early evenings, Playmakers can get crowded, and there might be a short line at the bar. The same holds for later at night.

For Something a Little Chic: The Bamboo Rooms was added during the 2018 refurbishment, The Bamboo Room, a Polynesian-inspired bar with updated versions of classic tiki-lounge cocktails, looks amazing with its bold, leaf-patterned wall coverings, dark wood and bamboo accents throughout. The menu was inspired by tiki bar classics, so expect lots of rum, fruit juice and bartenders who are friendly, fun and know their way around a cocktail shaker. Light bites are available

For the Night Owls (or Live Music Lover): Depending on ship capacity, Ellington's is used for late-night dance parties. You'll also find jazz and Latin music here on some sailings. The