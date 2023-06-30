Liberty of the Seas Rooms: What to Expect

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas room sizes are below average by industry standards. Most standard inside cabins offer just 150 square feet of space, while Ocean View staterooms offer only 9 additional square feet of space. Entry-level Balcony cabins are noticeably more comfortable, at 184 square feet.

As for storage space, you'll find standard compact storage options including a small closet with built-in shelves, along with two columns of small drawers on either side of the living room vanity.

The standard Liberty of the Seas bathroom (which starts at 18 square feet for an interior cabin) typically has a small stand-up shower with rounded sliding door and a soap and shampoo dispenser, small toilet and sink area, with small shelves hidden within the mirrored medicine cabinet.

About half the Liberty of the Seas staterooms have balconies, and there are various accessible cabins and rooms designed especially for families that include separate bedrooms and larger sitting areas.

Generally speaking, we found the staterooms to be in need of a cosmetic makeover. The tired drapery, aged furniture and worn carpeting reflected the age of the vessel more so than any other area on the ship. We did note that some of the staterooms in higher categories appear to have newer furnishings.

Interior: Liberty of the Seas inside cabins average a tiny 150 square feet. On Decks 6, 7 and 8, the Promenade View Interior cabins are 160 square feet. Spacious Interior staterooms on Liberty of the Seas sleep up to six people and offer 340 square feet of space, with two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, a sofa that pulls out to a double bed and two pull-down beds.

Ocean View: You can choose from a standard Liberty of the Seas Ocean View (159 square feet) or additional categories that offer a bit more space: a Large Ocean View (175 square feet), the 24 Panoramic Ocean View staterooms on Liberty of the Seas Deck 12 with floor-to-ceiling windows (191 to 215 square feet) or the Spacious Panoramic Ocean View staterooms (283 square feet). Families can enjoy the space to spread out in a Family Ocean View (338 square feet) or a Panoramic Family Ocean View (406 square feet), both of which can accommodate up to six passengers.

Balcony: Entry-level Liberty of the Seas balcony cabins offer 184 square feet of space, while a Superior Ocean View Balcony sits at 199 square feet, with a 66-square-foot balcony. Outdoor furniture includes two deck chairs and a small table. There are 724 balcony staterooms on Liberty of the Seas, including a number of connecting and accessible cabins.

Liberty of the Seas Suites Add More Room and Perks

Junior Suite: The Liberty of the Seas Junior Suite offers 299 square feet. You'll have noticeably more storage in the closet in these rooms. Suites offer upgraded furnishings from the lower category cabins, and some include sofa beds. The bathroom is also larger, with a full bathtub/shower instead of the standard tiny shower, and sliding-glass doors lead to a large balcony of about 65 square feet.

Liberty of the Seas Junior Suite perks include expedited luggage delivery, upgraded bedding and bath amenities.

Grand Suite: You can choose from a one- or two-bedroom Liberty of the Seas Grand Suite with 396 square feet or 525 square feet, respectively. The two-bedroom suite sleeps up to eight. You'll have a bar, spacious seating area and marbled large bathroom with tub. The 89-square-foot (one bedroom) or 208-square-foot balcony (two bedroom) comes with upgraded chairs and a larger table.

Liberty of the Seas Grand Suite perks include access to reserved seating in theaters, reserved lounge access at the pool, access to the Suite Lounge on Deck 13, luxury spa bathrobes, complimentary pressing service on formal nights and priority check-in and departure. These extras are also available to passengers staying in higher suite categories.

Ocean View Panoramic Suite: There are two 406-auqre-foot Panoramic Suites on Liberty of the Seas. They’re both located on Deck 12 forward and can sleep up to 6 guests. These suites have two twin beds that can convert into a king, plus a double sofa bed and two Pullman beds. They are the only suites on Liberty of the Seas that don’t have a balcony. Instead, they feature large windows offering panoramic ocean views.

Owners’ Suite: At 624 square feet, you'll have a separate dining area, living room with sectional couch, bathroom with separate shower and tub, bidet and double vanity. The Liberty of the Seas Owner’s Suite sleeps up to four people. The balcony is 160 square feet.

Villa Suite: There is one four-bedroom Villa Suite on Liberty of the Seas, which sleeps up to 14 and is located on Deck 6. The cabin, also known as the Presidential Suite, measures 1,209 square feet. There are two master bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms, each with two beds. You'll have four bathrooms total (including two off the master bedrooms), a large living room with sofa bed and a dining area. The 845-square-foot balcony includes a dining area and a hot tub.

Royal Suite: The Liberty of the Seas Royal Suite is the ultimate in luxury onboard. It is the largest suite at 1,400 square feet and sleeps four. You'll have a master bedroom with king-sized bed, private bathroom, 257-square-foot private balcony with hot tub and a baby grand piano in the living room, among other amenities.