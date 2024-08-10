"Food in the dining room was hit or miss, thankfully when it was a miss our waiters were quickly able and willing to replace our items with something else.Enjoyed our time listening to the Sonos Band (so good), played many games of trivia, and enjoyed the evening entertainment...."Read More
We spent B2B cruises on The JOTS and loved our aft facing cabin with a huge balcony and exceptional view but the staff overall was VERY poor. However Daniel was an excellent Cruise Director. Most of the crew especially guest services seemed unhappy with their jobs and had no passion. After just coming off The Mariner with exceptional staff this was a letdown. Mostly an older crowd which was nice! ...
The Jewel of the Seas is a 20 year old ship that is showing it's age. From a distance the ship sparkles and the crew does their best to maintain her but once onboard and moving around rust is evident, mirrors are losing their shine and a serious lack of electrical outlets in the cabins - which are sorely dated. The crew however, is phenomenal. To a person, always warm, friendly and courteous. ...
Jewel is a lovely ship. The staff was great. The ship needs to be dry docked to replace the carpets and mattresses and general maintenance but the ship is still beautiful. Small is much better for older people that can’t walk the bigger ships. The staff was great. We loved having a corner aft cabin. First time for us and we enjoyed sitting on the balcony. We don’t get off in Costa Miya because the ...
Jewel is a "grand dame" of traditional cruising, with lots of glass, a soaring lobby and sea day activities centered around trivia, games and the pool.
No whiz bang wow stuff like on the giant ships which suited us just fine. There was a plenty to do, never felt crowded anywhere, the food was great, the smaller size suited to the port intensive itinerary, and the crew - I just can't emphasise ...
I will split this review into catergories. Temperatures in Celcius. Currency onboard US$. I'm British and in this review I will be referring to my own currency-GB£. Exchange rate at time of writing GB£1=US$1.31. This review will be quite lengthy.
Embarkation.
I was picked up by a car service (arranged by my travel agent) from my hotel at around 12.15pm. I arrived at the ship around 1pm. and ...
We have done about 10 cruises on the Jewel plus many more on her sister ships. Most of the crew were great. The Cruise Director was not up to par. The Blue Nose Ceramony was a lot of fun. The guest entertainers were entertaining. The food was: Breakfasts were good, lunches in the Windjammer great to good, lunches in the main dining room not good, dinner-2 were fantastic, several were very good, ...
Breathtaking scenery and an experience that I won't soon forget. This itinerary had it all ! The Jewel of the Seas was an enjoyable ship except for the main dining room. It wasn't our favorite, so we ate in the Windjammer every night except 1 night. We enjoyed that food, as it served our needs. Lots of little nooks to enjoy music or just relax on the ship. The casino was small, but profitable, so ...
Excellent itinerary. The service was excellent as well - everyone from our cabin steward to our waiters were wonderful. The food in the specialty restaurants was very good. We were not impressed by the buffet or main dining room - the food was just average. Our biggest complaint was that there was nowhere quiet on the ship to go and read or relax. The areas that were designated adults-only ...
Where to begin? This cruise was our first with Royal Caribbean and definitely will be the last. In 25 plus cruises with different cruise lines this cruise was the worst. Ships condition was very poor from paint peeling to carpet rips etc. tripping was a distinct possibility. Needs a complete overhaul. Ship’s captain and hotel manager shoul be embarrassed with daily maintenance of this vessel. Did ...
My wife and I embarked on the Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas departing from the Amsterdam Cruise Terminal in late July 2024, enroute to Iceland and other locales. While we managed to enjoy ourselves, there were some serious issues with Royal Caribbean.
THE GOOD:
Cabin: Our Mid-ship Port-Side Balcony Cabin was very nice. We found its many features to be ideal, including adequate ...