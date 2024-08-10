Jewel of the Seas next to Wonder of the Seas
Photo Credit: GRIFFITH1
We had a corner aft cabin and it was beautiful everyday to sit on the balcony
Photo Credit: GRIFFITH1
Thanksgiving Day
Photo Credit: MajorForsyth
In Curacao
Photo Credit: MajorForsyth
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1,667 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Very relaxing Trans Atlantic Crossing
"Food in the dining room was hit or miss, thankfully when it was a miss our waiters were quickly able and willing to replace our items with something else.Enjoyed our time listening to the Sonos Band (so good), played many games of trivia, and enjoyed the evening entertainment...."Read More
Petenjo avatar

Petenjo

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great ship but POOR staff

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
Loyal To RCL
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We spent B2B cruises on The JOTS and loved our aft facing cabin with a huge balcony and exceptional view but the staff overall was VERY poor. However Daniel was an excellent Cruise Director. Most of the crew especially guest services seemed unhappy with their jobs and had no passion. After just coming off The Mariner with exceptional staff this was a letdown. Mostly an older crowd which was nice! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Jewel of the Seas Nov 18 2024

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
MajorForsyth
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Jewel of the Seas is a 20 year old ship that is showing it's age. From a distance the ship sparkles and the crew does their best to maintain her but once onboard and moving around rust is evident, mirrors are losing their shine and a serious lack of electrical outlets in the cabins - which are sorely dated. The crew however, is phenomenal. To a person, always warm, friendly and courteous. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Jewel was wonderful!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
GRIFFITH1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Jewel is a lovely ship. The staff was great. The ship needs to be dry docked to replace the carpets and mattresses and general maintenance but the ship is still beautiful. Small is much better for older people that can’t walk the bigger ships. The staff was great. We loved having a corner aft cabin. First time for us and we enjoyed sitting on the balcony. We don’t get off in Costa Miya because the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful ship, incredible crew

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
SnowSmurf
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Jewel is a "grand dame" of traditional cruising, with lots of glass, a soaring lobby and sea day activities centered around trivia, games and the pool. No whiz bang wow stuff like on the giant ships which suited us just fine. There was a plenty to do, never felt crowded anywhere, the food was great, the smaller size suited to the port intensive itinerary, and the crew - I just can't emphasise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

First time on Royal Caribbean-I won't be back.

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
Adrian G
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I will split this review into catergories. Temperatures in Celcius. Currency onboard US$. I'm British and in this review I will be referring to my own currency-GB£. Exchange rate at time of writing GB£1=US$1.31. This review will be quite lengthy. Embarkation. I was picked up by a car service (arranged by my travel agent) from my hotel at around 12.15pm. I arrived at the ship around 1pm. and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Off our bucket list

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
FOXTROT
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We have done about 10 cruises on the Jewel plus many more on her sister ships. Most of the crew were great. The Cruise Director was not up to par. The Blue Nose Ceramony was a lot of fun. The guest entertainers were entertaining. The food was: Breakfasts were good, lunches in the Windjammer great to good, lunches in the main dining room not good, dinner-2 were fantastic, several were very good, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Amazing scenery, icebergs ,whales & Northern Lights

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
maston54
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Breathtaking scenery and an experience that I won't soon forget. This itinerary had it all ! The Jewel of the Seas was an enjoyable ship except for the main dining room. It wasn't our favorite, so we ate in the Windjammer every night except 1 night. We enjoyed that food, as it served our needs. Lots of little nooks to enjoy music or just relax on the ship. The casino was small, but profitable, so ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great cruise and destinations, no adult-only space

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
luccima
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent itinerary. The service was excellent as well - everyone from our cabin steward to our waiters were wonderful. The food in the specialty restaurants was very good. We were not impressed by the buffet or main dining room - the food was just average. Our biggest complaint was that there was nowhere quiet on the ship to go and read or relax. The areas that were designated adults-only ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Unremarkable

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
Niagara11
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Where to begin? This cruise was our first with Royal Caribbean and definitely will be the last. In 25 plus cruises with different cruise lines this cruise was the worst. Ships condition was very poor from paint peeling to carpet rips etc. tripping was a distinct possibility. Needs a complete overhaul. Ship’s captain and hotel manager shoul be embarrassed with daily maintenance of this vessel. Did ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Royal Caribbean does not warrant repeat business

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
LionFan-31
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I embarked on the Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas departing from the Amsterdam Cruise Terminal in late July 2024, enroute to Iceland and other locales. While we managed to enjoy ourselves, there were some serious issues with Royal Caribbean. THE GOOD: Cabin: Our Mid-ship Port-Side Balcony Cabin was very nice. We found its many features to be ideal, including adequate ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

