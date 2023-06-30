Each room also comes with a private bathroom, a dressing table area with a stool, hair dryer, closed-circuit TV, phone and safe. Electricity sockets are American. Color schemes marry ocean blue with rose gold. In terms of storage space, there's just enough; suitcases, for example, can be stored under the beds.

Bathrooms also fall on the small side; more than one elbow has been bashed in the ship's showers. True to other Royal Caribbean ships, shower gel and shampoo are included in the shower itself, but you'll want to bring your own conditioner.

There are cabins to accommodate disabled passengers in many categories.

If you’re looking to sleep in or go to bed early in the evening, the Jewel of the Seas’ best cabins are those on decks 8 and 9.

Jewel of the Seas Rooms Range from Interior to Mini-Suites

Interior: Jewel of the Seas inside cabins are 170 square feet and can sleep up to 4 guests. The exception are single-occupancy studios, where a twin bed, vanity area and private bathroom fit into 108 square feet.

Ocean-view: Most Jewel of the Seas ocean-view rooms measure 170 square feet and come with a window (apart from those on Deck 2, which have portholes). Connecting Ocean View staterooms are available for families or groups. The Ultra Spacious Ocean View Staterooms offers 265 square feet and come with two twin beds, a sitting area with a sofa bed, plus either one Pullman bed and a twin bed or tow Pullmans. These units can sleep up to 6 guests.

Balcony: Balcony rooms on Jewel of the Seas fall into two categories: Ocean View Balcony cabins are smaller, with 179 square feet of interior space and balconies measuring between 27 and 47 square feet. Spacious Ocean View cabins are larger, at 204 square feet, with balconies measuring between 41 and 172 square feet. These staterooms can sleep up to 5 guests. Balcony spaces are furnished with basic mesh-seat and mesh-back chairs and small tables.

Most of Jewel of the Seas’ Obstructed Ocean View Balcony cabins are located on Deck 8, but some have better views than others, as the elements that block the vista vary (cleaning stairs, parts of the ship’s structure…).

Jewel of the Seas Suites Offer More Space and Additional Perks

Junior Suite: These mini-suites are located on Deck 10 and feature 299 square feet of interior space and a 41-square-foot balcony. Features include two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, and a bathroom with a bathtub. There's also a sitting area with a sofa bed. Jewel of the Seas Junior Suite perks include tea- and coffee-making facilities, upgraded toiletries, and priority boarding.

Grand Suite 1-Bedroom: Jewel of the Seas’ Grand Suites are 385 square feet, with a 106-square-foot balcony. They feature two twin beds, plus a double sofa bed, and are all located on Deck 10. Grand Suite perks include personal concierges, luxury bath amenities, bathrobes, 24-hour-a-day room service, dedicated suite attendants, invitations to exclusive cocktail parties, reserved VIP seating in the main theater and priority departure. These are the same as the perks all other suite guests get (except those staying in a Junior Suite).

Owner’s Suite: Jewel of the Seas Owner’s Suites come in two different configurations: One-Bedroom accommodations are all located on Deck 10 and offer 532 square feet of space, plus a 57-square-foot balcony. Two-bedroom suites with balconies are peppered across Decks 7, 8 and 9. These come with 584 square foot of interior space and a 191-square-foot balcony. The layout features two bedrooms with two twin beds that convert to Royal Kings and two bathrooms. The second bedrooms have two pulldown beds. The master bathroom has a bathtub.

Ocean View Suites: These 592-square-foot, two-bedroom cabins are the only suites that don’t have a balcony. Instead, the features large windows that offer panoramic views. They’re big enough to sleep up to 8 guests and feature two twin beds, one double sofa bed, and four Pullman beds.

Royal Suite: The Jewel of the Seas’ Royal Suite stakes its claim over 950 square feet of interior space, has a 106-square-foot balcony and treats its occupants to a grand entrance with a private doorbell and a self-playing baby grand piano, among other things.