Entertainment & Activities

Jewel of the Seas Theater and Shows

The Coral Theatre colonizes decks 4, 5 and 6. It opens occasionally during the day to host enrichment lectures, but in the evenings the multi-colored seats fill up for cabaret, Broadway recitals, magic shows and tribute performances. Jewel of the Seas shows are usually staged twice in the evening to accommodate for early and late diners. On the whole, the offering isn't that imaginative. It's bland and a bit old-fashioned. The odd act even came across as borderline amateur.

Daily Things to Do on Jewel of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas activities follow hot on the heels of breakfast, and the lineup is pretty traditional. Things like quizzes, line dancing sessions, beginner language classes and towel-folding demonstrations take place in various indoor venues like Schooner Bar, and at outdoor locations, such as by the side of the main pool.

The Jewel of the Seas movie theater on Deck 6 shows a combination of classic films and slightly more up-to-date flicks. Films are also shown on the open-air movie screen by the side of the main pool.

Alcohol is the theme of a lot of paid-for daytime activities. Depending on the length of your cruise you'll be able to book on to wine-, beer- and martini-tasting sessions.

Nightlife on Jewel of the Seas

Evening entertainment on Jewel of the Seas mirrors the daytime lineup in many ways. Quizzes take place in the bars, dancing takes place near the Lobby Bar and movies flicker on the screen on the Jewel of the Seas Cinema. Evenings on Jewel of the Seas have more of a soundtrack than daytimes, though. Guitarists pass the mic to live bands as evening turns to night near the Lobby Bar on Deck 4. Piano music lilts out most evenings in Schooner Bar, while karaoke and salsa are a regular occurrence in Safari Club.

The Jewel of the Seas casino offers the usual slots and gaming tables. Various tournaments are staged here, mainly Texas Hold'em. Smoking is allowed in certain areas of the casino.

Jewel of the Seas Bars and Lounges

The bars on Jewel of the Seas are anything but one size fits all. Each one has a different temperament. Some are quiet and low lit while others are louder and bright. The thing that unites them, however, is the drinks menu. With the exception of Vintages wine bar, there's not a great degree of variation in the tipples available at each of them.

Jewel of the Seas drink packages offer several money-saving options, ranging from all-inclusive alcohol plans to water-only packages.

Lobby Bar (Deck 4): This bar is corral shaped, so bartenders can serve drinkers at all 360 of its degrees. It's haloed by barstools and close to the Centrum dance floor and stage, which has a few tub chairs and a couple of sofas around the edge. The seats fill up fast here when there is live music on. Martinis are popular.

The Pit Stop (Deck 6): Checkered flag paneling, racing flags and flat-screen TVs showing sports make this bar deserving of its name. Barstools and tub chair seating are available.

Vintages (Deck 6): Plush red wing chairs frame the main bar area and its barstools were added in the 2016 renovations. Wine is sold by the glass and bottle here, and you can add cold meats and other light tapas-style dishes to your order for a couple of extra dollars.

Schooner Bar (Deck 6): Royal Caribbean's trademark Schooner Bar is decorated with sails and wood fashioned to look like the ribbed hull of a ship. You can sink into comfy sofas here or hang at the bar.

Congo Bar (Deck 6): The clue is in the name here. It's located at the aft of the ship and its floor-to-ceiling windows look out over the ocean. Passengers come to read their books here in the daytime, while it's the place to watch karaoke competitions and live music in the evenings.

Pool Bar (Deck 11): Right next to the main pool, this place serves beer, soft drinks, wine and cocktails to thirsty sunbathers.

Sky Bar (Deck 12): Overlooking the main pool, this is the place to go to get a beer, wine, soft drink or try the cocktail of the day, which range from Woo Woos to Mai Tais.

Vortex (Deck 13): The bar in Vortex nightclub revolves. It's surrounded by barstools, where tired dancers sit after their turn on the floor.

Viking Crown Lounge (Deck 13): Adjacent to Vortex, Jewel’s Viking Crown Lounge is a great spot for a quiet drink or reading a book during the day but becomes louder at night. Floor- to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the pool deck and the ocean.