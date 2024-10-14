"I would have given this cruise 5 dots buttttt, mid way through cruise the ship was holding a great sale on what I was to be very good silver at a per inch price so I took advantage of it.It was my wife's 1st cruise so I'm glad she had a great experience, other than the jewelry sale...."Read More
I think it's important to note that a cruise can be perfect for some demographics and not for others. Overall, I'd say that the Independence of the Seas is a good fit for families with kids, or groups of binge drinkers, but maybe not the best fit for single, gay vegetarians. Pluses: The ship is really lovely, rooms are incredibly spacious, there are not stop varied activities, plenty of places ...
The freedom class continues to be our favorite fleet but the food quality on royal continues to decline. Ship is a little outdated but rooms and public areas are always clean. Crew is fantastic, cheerful and always helpful. We opted out of main dining room as the menu changes they recently made make it super repetitive if you cruise frequently and the dishes always lack flavor so we upgraded to ...
This ship gets it right. Food, drinks, service, music, entertainment, activities, and crew. Ship was very full, but always found a calmer space. Crew everywhere to help with anything. Very few complaints...chicken parmesan barely warm, sent it back and next one was the same...and I was charged $50 for pool towels, the attendant who scanned my sea pass card assured me that the scanner worked. The ...
We are cruisers and usually cruise Celebrity. We cruised RC for my 18 year-old son to have the water slides.
If you have a good attitude, this is an amazing experience. I was worried about the comments about the food, so I booked specialty restaurants to ensure we had good food. After the first main dining room experience, I canceled all the specialty reservations. The food was great! My prime ...
There were no refrigerators in any of the 4 cabins my family occupied! The steward said it was a cooler instead. Ours did not cool anything. A drink we put in the first day was room temperature at departure. The tv in our room had a huge brown streak across the screen which the steward seemed totally unconcerned about.
On a positive note, the food in the main dining room was outstanding as was ...
This was my second time on this comfortable ship. The Key was a great advantage, dedicated boarding/leaving and theatre seating.
Highlights: Ice show, Piano entertainer, guitarist. Boarding anddisembarkation. Easy ship layout. Bars everywhere. Crew was very friendly and accommodating. Ship was clean and orderly. Sushi venue was great. Deck 4 outdoor promenade has vast seating to have peace and ...
Horrible and outdated! My husband and I went on this ship as a late honeymoon. It was a huge disappointment. The rooms are super out dated think “motel 8.” We never saw our room attendant. Took 3 times asking someone else for a mattress pad. There is no turn down service. Food was bland and some nights so tough a steak knife couldn’t cut it. The bar drinks were so inconsistent, the wait at the ...
Aside from some positive, happy, bar tenders, and one amazing sales associate in the jewelry and tables, the majority of the staff is so unhappy and miserable. I’ve been on over 30 cruises. Oceania to Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity, Princess and more. You couldn’t pay me to step on another Royal Caribbean ship. Mangers are downright disgusting the way they treat their staff (without cause) and I ...
I’m incredibly frustrated right now. If you’re a non-smoker, you’ll be extremely disappointed. It’s impossible to enjoy your balcony without cigarette smoke blowing in your face. The casino and sports bar are packed with smokers, and Deck 4 is no different. Even at the pool area, there’s smoke lingering everywhere. We expected a relaxing first cruise, but it feels more like “The Smokers’ Ship.” I ...
Excellent! The food was amazing. We had dinner in the main dinning room. Our waiter was amazing! Breakfast buffet was excellent too! So many choices. Plenty to do on the trip. The shows were amazing! The views were amazing! Ship was super clean! Stayed in a balcony room. Very clean. I cant believe how easy it was to get on and off the ship. Everything moved so smoothly. This was my first ...