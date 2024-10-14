Wave Runner Water Slide
Garbage silver chains
Garbage silver chains
"I would have given this cruise 5 dots buttttt, mid way through cruise the ship was holding a great sale on what I was to be very good silver at a per inch price so I took advantage of it.It was my wife's 1st cruise so I'm glad she had a great experience, other than the jewelry sale...."
Dioislife avatar

Dioislife

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Good for families and heavy drinkers; not others

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
MorrowDD
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I think it's important to note that a cruise can be perfect for some demographics and not for others. Overall, I'd say that the Independence of the Seas is a good fit for families with kids, or groups of binge drinkers, but maybe not the best fit for single, gay vegetarians. Pluses: The ship is really lovely, rooms are incredibly spacious, there are not stop varied activities, plenty of places ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Still a favorite but food continues to decline

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
PSLLI84
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The freedom class continues to be our favorite fleet but the food quality on royal continues to decline. Ship is a little outdated but rooms and public areas are always clean. Crew is fantastic, cheerful and always helpful. We opted out of main dining room as the menu changes they recently made make it super repetitive if you cruise frequently and the dishes always lack flavor so we upgraded to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Impressive crowd-handling and crowd-pleasing

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
goldfish65
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This ship gets it right. Food, drinks, service, music, entertainment, activities, and crew. Ship was very full, but always found a calmer space. Crew everywhere to help with anything. Very few complaints...chicken parmesan barely warm, sent it back and next one was the same...and I was charged $50 for pool towels, the attendant who scanned my sea pass card assured me that the scanner worked. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Wonderful Experience From Experienced Cruisers

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
ryebrookhome
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are cruisers and usually cruise Celebrity. We cruised RC for my 18 year-old son to have the water slides. If you have a good attitude, this is an amazing experience. I was worried about the comments about the food, so I booked specialty restaurants to ensure we had good food. After the first main dining room experience, I canceled all the specialty reservations. The food was great! My prime ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Christmas Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
805018
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There were no refrigerators in any of the 4 cabins my family occupied! The steward said it was a cooler instead. Ours did not cool anything. A drink we put in the first day was room temperature at departure. The tv in our room had a huge brown streak across the screen which the steward seemed totally unconcerned about. On a positive note, the food in the main dining room was outstanding as was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Fun weekend getaway, something for everyone

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
goldfish65
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my second time on this comfortable ship. The Key was a great advantage, dedicated boarding/leaving and theatre seating. Highlights: Ice show, Piano entertainer, guitarist. Boarding anddisembarkation. Easy ship layout. Bars everywhere. Crew was very friendly and accommodating. Ship was clean and orderly. Sushi venue was great. Deck 4 outdoor promenade has vast seating to have peace and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Never Go on Independence

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
CruiseGirl589
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Horrible and outdated! My husband and I went on this ship as a late honeymoon. It was a huge disappointment. The rooms are super out dated think “motel 8.” We never saw our room attendant. Took 3 times asking someone else for a mattress pad. There is no turn down service. Food was bland and some nights so tough a steak knife couldn’t cut it. The bar drinks were so inconsistent, the wait at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Most miserable staff I’ve encountered on a cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
Wendy T tp
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Aside from some positive, happy, bar tenders, and one amazing sales associate in the jewelry and tables, the majority of the staff is so unhappy and miserable. I’ve been on over 30 cruises. Oceania to Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity, Princess and more. You couldn’t pay me to step on another Royal Caribbean ship. Mangers are downright disgusting the way they treat their staff (without cause) and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Smokers Ship.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
wifeywhatnots
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I’m incredibly frustrated right now. If you’re a non-smoker, you’ll be extremely disappointed. It’s impossible to enjoy your balcony without cigarette smoke blowing in your face. The casino and sports bar are packed with smokers, and Deck 4 is no different. Even at the pool area, there’s smoke lingering everywhere. We expected a relaxing first cruise, but it feels more like “The Smokers’ Ship.” I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Amazing! Loved this cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Independence of the Seas

User Avatar
Janleeju2
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Excellent! The food was amazing. We had dinner in the main dinning room. Our waiter was amazing! Breakfast buffet was excellent too! So many choices. Plenty to do on the trip. The shows were amazing! The views were amazing! Ship was super clean! Stayed in a balcony room. Very clean. I cant believe how easy it was to get on and off the ship. Everything moved so smoothly. This was my first ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

