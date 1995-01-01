  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Independence of the Seas Photos

Cabins

Interior Cabin

36 photos

Balcony Cabin

38 photos

Junior Suite

33 photos

Promenade-View Interior Cabin

16 photos

Spacious Promenade-View Interior Cabin

27 photos

Owner's Suite

37 photos

Ocean-View Panoramic Suite

29 photos

Grand Suite

26 photos

Royal Suite

44 photos

Cabins - Member

187 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Ben & Jerry's

19 photos

Cafe Promenade

21 photos

Johnny Rockets

16 photos

Plaza Bar

11 photos

Diamond Club

24 photos

Chops Grille

20 photos

Main Dining Room

125 photos

Champagne Bar

12 photos

Sorrento's

24 photos

Schooner Bar

24 photos

Casino Bar

7 photos

Vintages

16 photos

Olive or Twist

50 photos

Cupcake Cupboard

18 photos

Boleros

9 photos

Pool Bar

4 photos

Windjammer Cafe

133 photos

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade

60 photos

Fish & Ships

15 photos

Giovanni's Table

18 photos

Izumi

21 photos

Sky Lounge

11 photos

Sugar Beach

13 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

121 photos

Activities And Events

The Labyrinth

35 photos

Casino Royale

58 photos

Alhambra Theatre

51 photos

Royal Promenade

90 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

22 photos

Studio B

52 photos

Deck Games

2 photos

FlowRider

53 photos

Sky Pad

18 photos

The Observatorium Escape Room

13 photos

Sky Climber

14 photos

Dance Lessons

5 photos

Mini-Golf

20 photos

Laser Tag

19 photos

Centrum

26 photos

Star Lounge

26 photos

Activities And Events - Member

85 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

H2O Zone

78 photos

Sun Decks

34 photos

Splashaway Bay

45 photos

Solarium Pool

34 photos

Main Pool

32 photos

The Perfect Storm

14 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

16 photos

Family

The Living Room

16 photos

Fuel Teen Club

18 photos

Adventure Ocean

55 photos

Royal Babies & Tots Nursery

12 photos

Video Arcade

22 photos

Spa And Fitness

Vitality at Sea Spa

66 photos

Fitness Center

17 photos

Jogging Track

18 photos

Rock Climbing Wall

13 photos

Beauty Salon

6 photos

Sports Court

13 photos

The Ship

Exterior Decks

61 photos

Medical Center

8 photos

Skylight Chapel

6 photos

The Bridge

19 photos

Ship Services

33 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

31 photos

Atrium

11 photos

Conference Room

8 photos

Library

15 photos

Royal Caribbean Online

12 photos

Shops

171 photos

Cloud Nine

13 photos

Ship Exterior

23 photos

Art Gallery

32 photos

RCTV

3 photos

Photo Gallery

32 photos

The Ship - Member

200 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

103 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

74 photos

Find an Independence of the Seas Cruise from $162

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map